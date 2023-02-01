CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice has made several attempts to reduce or eliminate the state’s personal income tax in recent years. After back-to-back attempts to reduce the tax — during the 2021 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature and during a special session in the summer of 2022 — fizzled out, Justice laid out another plan of attack during his 2023 State of the State address.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO