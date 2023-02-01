Dining discounts | Bands we want | New burger

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Domenica Bongiovanni, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
5 bands our columnist would like to see

The warm-weather concert announcements are rolling in, and pop culture columnist Rory Appleton has a wishlist for the coming Indianapolis festivals. It includes the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Phoebe Bridgers, among others. Take a read and see if you agree with his picks.

Art & Soul starts Friday

Meet the 2023 featured artists for this annual celebration throughout the month of February. First up is Jamichael Kyng Pollard. He was the kid everyone requested hand-drawn characters from on the bus. Now he's built his talent into a business where he takes commissions, creates tattoos and works in all kinds of mediums.

Ohio's best burger will open here this month

Swensons Drive-In is an 89-year-old chain that's known for the Galley Boy — a double cheeseburger topped with two secret sauces and a green olive on a toothpick. Here are the details.

Black Dolla Dining Days

The promo that supports Black-owned businesses is returning this month. Here's everything you need to know to find some excellent eats for a discount.

Doc B's is coming to the Fashion Mall

The signature dishes include Mama B’s Chicken Parm, Wok Out Bowls and oven-roasted chimichurri wings. They're cooking up a few special new meals for Indy, too.

Contact IndyStar reporter Domenica Bongiovanni at 317-444-7339 or d.bongiovanni@indystar.com. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter: @domenicareports.

