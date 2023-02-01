Read full article on original website
Related
wesb.com
Shapiro Signs Permitting Executive Order
Governor Shapiro has taken action to improve customer service from state agencies in Pennsylvania. Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order Tuesday, targeted at improving the efficiency of permitting, licensing, and certification processes within the Commonwealth. The order aims to ensure that workers and businesses receive efficient customer service from state agencies. This is achieved through establishing deadlines for responses and issuing refunds to applicants if the deadlines are not met.
Shapiro administration orders 2,300 state employees to return to the office
What’s new: About 2,300 state government employees, many of whom had been working a hybrid schedule allowing them to work remotely, will now be reporting to the office at least three days a week under a new Shapiro administration policy to take effect on March 6. Who it affects:...
Pennsylvania schools encouraged to offer credit-earning firefighter and emergency service courses
HARRISBURG, PA. - The Pennsylvania State Senate recently introduced Senate Bill No. 114, which amends the act of March 10, 1949, relating to the public school system. The bill proposes to allow students to earn credits by taking firefighter and emergency service training courses.
abc27.com
Governor Shapiro orders thousands of state employees to work in-person
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a spokesperson with Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration, 2,300 state employees will soon be required to commute to the office and work in person. A large portion of state employees have been working hybrid since the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed work from home....
Pa. GOP groups holding events with organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies in 2020
A Republican activist who organized the “Stop the Steal” rallies in Harrisburg in 2020 and has been linked to right-wing fringe groups will be headlining several Pennsylvania GOP events over the next week. Scott Presler will make stops in Delaware County on Saturday, Butler County on Feb. 6,...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania state senator pushing to bring back universal school lunches
One state lawmaker is working to get free school meals back for Pennsylvania families. The Universal Free School Meals program was in-place for the last two years during the pandemic. It ended this year. It meant that every student in America could receive free breakfast and lunch, every day. State...
Pa. lawmakers reintroduce proposal to give parents child identification kits
Parents and guardians would be responsible for storing the collected information, which does not enter a national or state database. The post Pa. lawmakers reintroduce proposal to give parents child identification kits appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
bctv.org
PA Senate Bill Proposes Changes to State Constitution
A bill in the Pennsylvania General Assembly would amend the state Constitution to allow more adult victims of childhood sexual abuse to sue their abusers. Senate Bill 1 would open a two-year retroactive window for lawsuits by victims of sexual abuse who were otherwise time-barred from bringing claims. Terry Clark...
abc27.com
Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising minimum wage to $18 an hour
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed more than doubling the state’s minimum wage starting next year. Rep. G. Roni Green (D-Philadelphia) issued a memo to all House members on Feb. 2 proposing legislation to raise the minimum wage to $18 an hour. Green says her bill would increase the hourly minimum wage […]
GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are declaring victory in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in a heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania.The Republican candidate, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, led Democrat Patricia Lawton by a more than two-to-one margin in preliminary returns from Tuesday's special election.Once results are certified, Culver will be sworn in to the Senate in late February and will bring the 50-seat chamber to a full complement with a 28-22 Republican majority, Senate Republicans leaders said.Culver will fill the seat of former Sen. John Gordner, who resigned Nov. 30 to become a staff...
With gig work on the rise, Pennsylvania Democrats look to crack down on ‘worker misclassification’
While freelance work has grown more common with the rise of the gig economy, Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are taking advantage of that trend by wrongly classifying an increasing number of workers as independent contractors. They have pledged to crack down on such misrepresentations now that they are poised to take control of the state House, pending the results of three special elections Tuesday in Pittsburgh-area districts that lean heavily Democratic.
Gov. Shapiro orders flags flown at half-staff for late Greenville EMT
Emergycare in Greenville is mourning the loss of one of their EMT’s. According to the Emergycare Facebook page, EMT Michael Harrington died unexpectedly. Along with his duties at Emergycare, Harrington also worked as an LPN and was attending Butler County Community College. The announcement was made Tuesday and Wednesday Governor Josh Shapiro ordered flags to […]
Pa.’s most expensive congressional race was Wild-Scheller. How much they spent. | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
wccsradio.com
WARRANT SCAM REPORTED IN ALLEGHENY, INDIANA COUNTIES
The Indiana County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of a scam making its way across the area. Officials say in a news release that someone is calling residents, particularly in Allegheny County, acting as a Deputy from the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and demanding payment to settle a warrant. This is a scam and officials say warrants can only be vacated by the person being arrested and brought before a court.
What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it?
For the 2022-2023 school year, some schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits when COVID-19 disrupts normal classes.
Pa.’s GOP has a serious problem in the Philly suburbs. There are ways to overcome it. | Opinion
Political pundits rate Pennsylvania among the swing states. Reviewing the Keystone map, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are overwhelmingly Democratic strongholds. Rural Pennsylvania – what political pundits call the “T” – has always been Republican and now has gone super-red. So, the critical battle concerns Philadelphia’s suburbs, with about 22% of the state’s registered voters, and higher turnout than other areas.
Pa.’s Fetterman using assistive tech in Senate to aid in stroke recovery | Thursday Morning Coffee
Report: The Senate got a digital upgrade to help its newest member do his job. The post Pa.’s Fetterman using assistive tech in Senate to aid in stroke recovery | Thursday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WFMZ-TV Online
Blue lights can now be used by tow truck operators in Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. - New legislation was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf that will allow tow truck operators to use blue lights while they are working on the side of a road. The new law was passed to protect the lives of tow truck operators. People will be more likely to slow down in high traffic areas when they see the lights, allowing tow truck operators to safely remove vehicles from the roadways.
20 Pa. hospitals among America’s best, new study shows
A new list of the 250 Best Hospitals in America reveals that 20 of the best are right here in Pennsylvania.
Comments / 4