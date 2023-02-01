Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: February 5th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Winterfest of Wheels is an indoor car show that benefits Cure Kids Cancer. You can check out the unique and premium cars, trucks and motorcycles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. There will also be a ‘Ditch Your Man’ room where treats and deals are available for everyone in the family. Admission is $11. Children 12 and under are free.
dakotanewsnow.com
Cars lined up four hours in advance of free food giveaway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cars were lined up for four hours in advance for Friday’s Faith Temple Church food giveaway. This happens every week at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, and every week there is a constant stream of cars coming through. Most people are looking to get milk, eggs, bread and other staples.
KELOLAND TV
Startup Sioux Falls opens downtown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization that helps people network, grow and launch their businesses has a new home. Startup Sioux Falls used to be located on the Southeast Tech Campus. The old Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Building on Phillips Avenue has a new purpose. Startup Sioux...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dawley Farm Crumbl Cookies opening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Dawley Farm Crumbl Cookies location is set to open next week in Sioux Falls. The new store will open Friday, Feb. 10, at 8 a.m. The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl’s award-winning milk chocolate chip. Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as cornbread, cookies & cream, s’mores, key lime pie, peppermint bark, caramelpopcorn, buttermilk pancake, galaxy brownie, and many more.
KELOLAND TV
Continuing to fill a grocery gap in west-central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s now been a little over a month since Fair Market celebrated its soft opening at a second location in west-central Sioux Falls. The salvage grocery store allows people in the area to pick up household staples at cheap prices without having to travel far.
KELOLAND TV
Meet and greet held for adoptable dogs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most people are animal lovers, but sadly not all animals find their way to a loving home. A Sioux Falls collaboration is working to change that. Dog Days and Almost Home Canine Rescue hosted a meet and greet for dogs who have had harder times finding their forever home. Board Member Michelle Seten says this event is meant to give one on one face time and hopefully get these dogs adopted.
KELOLAND TV
WWII Vet celebrates 100th birthday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is an extra special birthday for a World War II Veteran. Ken Salisbury is celebrating a century of life. At 19, he served in World War II as a radio operator, mostly aboard C-47 planes. “We would make sure the communications were okay....
dakotafreepress.com
Pen Pen: Killers, Coffee, and Not Wasting a Page
(Dang, maybe I need to sign on with Senator Bolin’s objection to officially renaming the state penitentiary and other prisons as “correctional facilities.” Pen Pen works better as a series title than Correctional Facility Communications….) Samuel Lint, South Dakota State Penitentiary inmate #16334, sends this expression...
Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care
Iley and Frank Petereit bought their burial plots two decades ago. Frank likes to think of himself as a planner, so he has most everything worked out for when they eventually, in his words, “kick the can.” The now 92-year-olds have a gravestone at the site, already etched with everything but the year of their […] The post Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
Winterfest of Wheels rolls to a stop
If you're a fan of chrome and big fenders, a collection of classic cars is currently on display at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.
KELOLAND TV
LifeLight bringing Skillet & more to new Downtown Sioux Falls festival
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –LifeLight was a Labor Day weekend tradition for many KELOLAND families for decades, but the popular Christian music festival on a farm near Worthing hasn’t happened since 2016. During Christmas last year, the Sioux Falls’ non-profit announced it’s bringing back the LifeLight festival for...
KELOLAND TV
$200 Million to build housing in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s news many South Dakota communities have been waiting for for months. This week, Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill approving $200 million in loans and grants for housing infrastructure in South Dakota. Communities from Rapid City to Sioux Falls and Yankton to...
KELOLAND TV
Overnight fire; Watertown burglaries; Former administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, February 4
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, February. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Minnesota man has been denied appeal by the Minnesota Supreme Court in a murder trial. A deadly Harrisburg crossing continues to...
siouxfalls.business
After record-breaking 2022, new business activity abounds in Tea
This paid piece is sponsored by Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. It probably shouldn’t be surprising that a couple with a passion for fitness moves fast. It took Tom and Karly Rychlik about six months after moving to the Sioux Falls metro area from Colorado to become business owners in Tea.
KELOLAND TV
As good as gold: The National Music Museum
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – Have you ever had a passion for collecting something? Perhaps it was coins, books, stamps or dolls. Well for Arne B. Larson, the founder of the National Music Museum, it was musical instruments. By the age of 60, the native Minnesotan had collected more than two thousand instruments.
KELOLAND TV
DSS seeks new site as area targeted for development
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state Department of Social Services plans to move from 811 E 10th St. to another site in Sioux Falls. The DDS is located in an area that will be a focus of new development, according to the Riverline District, a group of community leaders in Sioux Falls.
sdstandardnow.com
Brookings pastor Carl Kline writes: Don’t be an Otto. Grief is a powerful emotion and it deserves our attention
We don’t go to the movies much anymore. The last one we saw was, “Where the Crawdads Sing.” That movie was well worth the time and cost, even without popcorn. But increasingly, the only ones I seem to be attracted to are so called “children’s films; you know, the animated kind. Nevertheless, we decided to go see “A Man Called Otto,” playing now at a local theater. We had read the book it was based on, “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman, a long time ago, and were curious what the filmmakers would do to the novel.
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: Winter dive at Lake Oahe in 1982
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following the frigid temperatures KELOLAND saw earlier this week, one wouldn’t think about getting out on the water. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1982 where divers competed in the chilly waters of Lake Oahe. Over 60 divers...
Comments / 0