We don’t go to the movies much anymore. The last one we saw was, “Where the Crawdads Sing.” That movie was well worth the time and cost, even without popcorn. But increasingly, the only ones I seem to be attracted to are so called “children’s films; you know, the animated kind. Nevertheless, we decided to go see “A Man Called Otto,” playing now at a local theater. We had read the book it was based on, “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman, a long time ago, and were curious what the filmmakers would do to the novel.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO