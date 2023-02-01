Read full article on original website
Oscar Reyes
3d ago
He sounded and looked like a fool. Not answer the question. This the guy what was voted by the El Paso people. What a disgrace.
Reply(2)
16
Scat Pack!! 392
3d ago
Lies to Congress come with a price. And Jim Jordan own this El Paso clown! Sad! And I live in El Paso!
Reply
15
Elsa Rodriguez
3d ago
You get what you vote for. What an embarrassment
Reply(1)
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Texas Rep. Chip Roy slams Democrat judge who said it's racist to describe border crisis as an invasion
Rep. Chip Roy of Texas on Wednesday criticized an El Paso County judge for suggesting that wanting to secure the southern border was racist.
Kamala Harris angers Arizona officials by ignoring border on visit to state: 'Trying to hide the truth'
Arizona Sherriff joined "Fox & Friends" to respond to Kamala Harris' refusal to visit the border during Arizona visit, says the Biden administration is responsible for the crisis.
Democratic representatives ask what El Paso would do if federal migrant funding were cut
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) On Friday seven members of Congress were in El Paso to see what the city needs and how the city has dealt with the migrant crisis over the past few months. The Democratic Representatives were invited by Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and met for a round table discussion with El Paso County […]
thecentersquare.com
Democratic El Paso judge testifies 'there is no open border in El Paso'
(The Center Square) – Democratic El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego testified before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday that the southern border with Mexico is closed in El Paso and those who support border security measures are racist. Before he gave his opening remarks, Samaniego said, “I must disabuse...
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban
(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
Mexicans, Venezuelans charged with transporting 30 migrants to stash houses
Two Venezuelan nationals are facing smuggling charges in connection with a migrant stash house operation in Central El Paso.
Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall
The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new border wall near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from border wall opponents.
americanmilitarynews.com
New DHS emails: Migrants overrunning bus drivers, attacking agents and more
Migrants crossing the southern border of the U.S. have been documented seeking to escape Department of Homeland Security (DHS) custody, including assaults against agents. The emails revealing the attempts were obtained by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project to share insights into the plight of Border Patrol agents. “Our [Border...
Migrants will no longer be bused to Chicago, New York City from Colorado, governor says
Following what Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called a “very productive conversation” with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Polis said Colorado is done bussing migrants to those cities. Polis announced the change Saturday.
Texas woman had 33 AK-47s in truck en route to Mexico, feds say
A woman has been arrested after attempting to cross the border from Texas into Mexico with dozens of firearms, including 33 AK-47s, federal authorities said Thursday.
U.S. will facilitate work permits for some migrants
According to information issued by USCIS, this measure is effective immediately in the United States. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently announced that some asylum seekers will be able to apply for a work permit online.
Escobar to lead congressional delegation of Democrats on tour of El Paso border
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, will lead a Democratic congressional delegation on a tour of the border in El Paso. Escobar’s office announced Thursday evening that she will host seven members of Congress “to see firsthand how our immigration policies are affecting communities along the southern border.” The members […]
Juarez wants migrants off city streets
The City of Juarez said it will ask Venezuelan migrants to leave busy street intersections where they are trying to earn a living washing car windows and asking for “solidarity” from motorists.
Texas Law Enforcement Captured an Iranian Terrorist Who Was Hiding in a Vehicle
The Texas Department of Public Safety captured an Iranian terrorist who was on the FBI Terror Watchlist last week. Alireza Heidari is 29 years old and was hiding in the trunk when the car was pulled over along with four other illegal immigrants in Val Verde County south of San Antonio.
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming to Texas in what may be seen as the next key move in announcing a 2024 Presidential run. DeSantis, who is favored to win the Republican nomination, is heading to Texas next month to headline two significant GOP fundraising events. He will headline the following two events:
New Mexico State Legislature to Close Loophole Allowing LGBTQ Discrimination
SANTA FE, NM. - A bill that would close a loophole in the state's anti-discrimination laws, which currently allow for discrimination against the LGBTQ community, is scheduled for debate in the New Mexico State Legislature. The goal of House Bill 207 is to make it illegal for public agencies and contractors to treat people differently because of their gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity. The state has had a strong anti-discrimination law for a long time, but it does not explicitly protect the LGBTQ community.
Binational agency considers ending cattle grazing permits on remote South Texas borderlands
The federal agency that oversees the Rio Grande held a series of public meetings this week over whether to continue to allow ranchers' cattle grazing rights on river borderlands in a remote section of South Texas. Or whether to allow hunting or other activities, instead, Border Report has learned.
Democrats block GOP-backed crime bills targeting fentanyl, trafficking in New Mexico
Democrats stalled five Republican-led bills to increase penalties for both violent crime in New Mexico and drug trafficking this week in the State House of Representatives, amid calls for the state to crack down on its crime problem. House Bills 61, 60, 59, 58 and 57 were sponsored by Rep....
Comments / 18