El Paso, TX

Comments / 18

Oscar Reyes
3d ago

He sounded and looked like a fool. Not answer the question. This the guy what was voted by the El Paso people. What a disgrace.

Reply(2)
16
Scat Pack!! 392
3d ago

Lies to Congress come with a price. And Jim Jordan own this El Paso clown! Sad! And I live in El Paso!

Reply
15
Elsa Rodriguez
3d ago

You get what you vote for. What an embarrassment

Reply(1)
12
 

