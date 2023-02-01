Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Network Chef Closes Restaurant After 4 MonthsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food TruckGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast-Growing Cookie Restaurant Is Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
xpopress.com
Madagascar Import SEAM, Inc. at The Tucson Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Showcase 2023
These photos are from Madagascar Import SEAM Inc. at the 22nd Street Show. At the 22nd Street Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show Madagascar Import Seam is set up in several spaces; B59-60, C71, U1/V1. They also have their own gem show located at 1248 N. Main Ave. in Tucson. (Where the Main Ave. Mineral & Fossil Show used to be located)
xpopress.com
Pueblo Gem & Mineral Show 2023
The Pueblo Gem and Mineral Show is open from January 26 - February 7, 2023. The show features both wholesale and retail vendors, has free admission, and is open daily from 10 am - 6:30 pm. The Pueblo Gem and Mineral Show is the most diverse of the Tucson Shows....
tourcounsel.com
St. Philip's Plaza | Shopping mall in Catalina Foothills, Arizona
We continue with the options to get the best stores in Tucson, and this time, we present you St. Philip's Plaza, an outdoor shopping area, where you can enjoy live music, different restaurants and a bazaar with multiple alternatives if you want to buy something Either a garment or an item for your home.
Small business owner brings a sweet Hawaiian staple to Tucson
"It’s been stressful. I also work full-time. I’m a dental assistant as well as a mom of three," Wolff said.
roselawgroupreporter.com
SOLD! Self-storage site in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 2, 2023 – A 1.1-acre site at 6335 E Tanque Verde Road in Tucson sold for $3.3 million ($69 PSF). It closed fully entitled with plans for a 793-unit self-storage facility to Tucson Tanque Verde SS, LLC of Gilbert c/o John Hartman, CFO/COO of Landmark Companies & Circle G Property Development.
xpopress.com
Pakistani Aquamarine at the RMGM Tucson Mineral & Fossil Show 2023
This Pakistani Aquamarine is available in Jaffry Raza's booth, JR Minerals, space 20 at the RMGM Tucson Mineral and Fossil Show 2023. The RMGM Show on Oracle Road promises to be “The Best Show in Tucson.” This show is located in a large tent and within walking distance from established shows in what has become known as the "Mineral & Fossil District" in Tucson — Mineral City, Top Gem Minerals, The Just Crystals and Minerals Event, The Mineral & Fossil Co-op, The Mineral Marketplace, and many more!
thisistucson.com
Gem show glitters into Tucson: 6 tips for first-time attendees
The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is among the largest rock, gem and mineral shows. It makes its way annually into Tucson beginning in the end of January. The showcase first made its debut in 1955 and started off as a very small show organized by the Tucson Gem & Mineral Society at a local elementary school, according to the Arizona Daily Star. Now there’s over 35 different shows all around Tucson to explore! Find some more information about this year’s event, including details on the many shows, through Visit Tucson.
KOLD-TV
Just Between Friends pop-up consignment sale helps Tucson families overcome inflation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just Between Friends pop-up consignment sale is back in Tucson for the 14th year and organizers say they’re busier than ever. With retail prices higher than a year ago, Shawna Wilfert and local organizers are going above and beyond to help families make extra cash and save money at the big event.
xpopress.com
FGS Gems at the RMGM Tucson Mineral & Fossil Show 2023
Frank Schaffer of FGS GEMS can be found at the RMGM Tucson Mineral and Fossil Show 2023. The RMGM Promotions Tucson Mineral and Fossil Show is located at 1920 N. Oracle Rd. in Tucson, Arizona. For those familiar with the "mineral district," this show is located across from the Mineral City Show and near the other shows on Oracle Road. This show is open from January 21- February 11, 2023, it is open each day from 10 am to 6 pm. On the final day, RMGM Tucson Mineral & Fossil show will be open from 10 am - 6 pm. You can find a very good mix of both wholesale and retail vendors at this show with an area just for wholesale customers.
Aphasia Center of Tucson broken into, equipment stolen
The Aphasia Center of Tucson was broken into over the weekend, with several items stolen including laptops.
KOLD-TV
Buffelgrass remains biggest threat to most iconic cactus in southwest
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - February kicks off “Save Our Saguaro” month, an effort aimed at increasing public awareness and understanding of the invasive grasses harming saguaro cactuses. Buffelgrass is the biggest threat to the cactus, one of the most iconic in the country. “It has the...
KOLD-TV
Gem & Jam Festival ready for 3 days of music, arts, food at Pima County Fairgrounds
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizers are putting the finishing touches on this year’s Gem & Jam Festival at the Pima County Fairgrounds. Things get started at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and while this event has no affiliation with the Tucson, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase, it started 15 years ago as an after-party for people who came to visit and it has turned into a full festival.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Rents in Tucson area settle down
Rents in the Tucson area are stabilizing after more than two years of significant spikes. In January, there was no measurable increase in average rental prices from December locally, but rents in the Tucson area are still up by 38.1% since the start of the pandemic for all rentals in March 2020, according to Apartment List data.
xpopress.com
G&LW Tucson Gem Show / Gem Mall 2023
G&LW's expanded Market area now offers a larger rock and mineral selection. Located next to the Holidome registration area, exhibitors in the Market will open at 9 am for “early bird” hours! G&LW’s wholesale show continues to present exceptional international and national exhibitors who offer a great variety of merchandise. Don't forget, UPS is onsite for your shipping needs. The G&LW shows are free, wholesale ONLY, shows. You must have your tax id, business license, or other business credentials for entry.
AAA names El Corral a 'favorite romantic restaurant' in the western states
AAA's 'Favorite Romantic Restaurants in the West' list includes a number of reader-submitted favorites, and El Corral—known for its prime rib—made the cut.
OVPD: Reports of suspicious package at Home Depot
On February 4, 2023, around 9:45 a.m. the Oro Valley Police Department responded to reports of a suspicious package at the Home Depot in Oro Valley.
southernarizonaguide.com
Vivace: A Long Awaited, Updated Dining Review
We had planned on celebrating Neighbor Roy’s 90th birthday at Vivace Italian Restaurant in Tucson for several weeks. Why Vivace? Well, it is one of the very few Southern Arizona restaurants that has earned a Five Sagauo rating on the Guide. The day finally came in late January 2023 and what a great celebration it was. Invitees included our Canadian friends, Richard and Wendy, who spend the better part of the Winter and Spring ensconced in our casita. They say it has to do with the bone-chilling cold at their home in Alberta (like minus 40 degrees). Anyway, Ms. Karen and I were happy to have them join us. They had met Neighbor Roy several years ago when Roy showed them his magnificent Native American basket collection which he recently donated to Tohono Chul Park.
Tucson Fire Department controls 2-alarm fire at Broadway and Pantano
A building fire at 7877 E. Broadway Blvd., in the Sprouts Farmers Market building, broke out late Thursday afternoon.
fox10phoenix.com
Man illegally hauling migrants takes off on horseback, Arizona authorities say
Seven migrants were taken into custody in the Tucson area after authorities say they were found hiding under hay bales at a checkpoint along SR 286 in southwest Arizona. Authorities say the driver, who's from Mexico, removed a horse from the trailer during the search then jumped on the animal and tried to gallop away.
kjzz.org
Banner introduced Valley fever training — with mixed results
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates Valley fever actually occurs six to 14 times more often than reported. A clinical education program developed by Banner – University Medicine and the Valley Fever Center for Excellence at the UA College of Medicine – Tucson seeks to change that.
Comments / 0