Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deep Sea Fishing in PensacolamaltaPensacola, FL
Buying Gold Bars in Pensacola, Shops, PricesmaltaPensacola, FL
Fishing Stores in Pensacola, A Guide for AnglersOscarPensacola, FL
Explore the Fishing Charters in Pensacola, Prices and Optionshard and smartPensacola, FL
where to eat tacos in PensacolacretePensacola, FL
Related
Billy Napier Confident in Florida's NIL Approach Post-Jaden Rashada Fallout
Billy Napier opened up, seemingly to the best of his ability, about Jaden Rashada's release from Florida and what it means for the Gators' approach to recruiting and Name, Image and Likeness.
floridianpress.com
Anthony Rubio Will Play College Football at University of Florida
“God is good,” stated Senator Marco Rubio after his eldest son Anthony signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Florida, his alma mater. Anthony Rubio, who was a stand-out football player at Belen Jesuit Preparatory School in Miami-Dade County, will also play football for the Gators.
247Sports
Gators 'in the market' for scholarship QB in spring
Billy Napier had his quarterback room planned out. Former Wisconsin signal-caller Graham Mertz would serve as a veteran presence and likely starter with inexperienced returners Jack Miller and Max Brown and highly-touted freshman newcomer Jaden Rashada joining him to give Florida four scholarship players at the critical position. But a...
wuft.org
Jacksonville band to perform at Okeechobee after winning battle-of-the-bands competition
From rehearsing in a construction warehouse to taking the stage at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, Jacksonville-based band Sauce Pocket has made strides in leaving its mark on the Florida music industry. The 5-man band secured an all-expenses-paid spot to perform at this year’s Okeechobee Festival from March 2 to...
WEAR
University of Florida developing mosquito control device for military
GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The University of Florida is developing a mosquito control device for the U.S. Military. Engineers created a device that provides timed release of mosquito repellent. It's about an inch long and doesn't require a power source. Researchers attached 70 of the devices to a military tent at...
Local attractions make list for Best of Florida 2022, here are the winners
Guide to Florida announced its winners for the Best of Florida 2022 awards. Places all around jax, topped the lists.
Gulf Shores one of America’s ‘deadliest’ beaches: Report
Florida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
WEAR
Two abducted Missouri children found in Florida with kidnapper
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. -- Florida police have found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 2022. The non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri. According to High Springs Police, officers stopped Gilley's vehicle...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Permit issued for Jacksonville’s first Mandola’s Italian Kitchen in Mandarin
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is closer to opening in Mandarin now that the city issued a permit Feb. 1 for the $1.5 million build-out of the concept, which has its roots in Texas and Florida. RPC General Contractors Inc. of Atlantic Beach is the contractor for the project to renovate...
travelawaits.com
17 Fabulous Things To Do In Beautiful Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville was named the second-best city to live in Florida by Forbes. It’s also one of the best to visit. It offers a fantastic mix of beaches, art, museums, the USS Orleck, an award-winning zoo, and the largest urban park system in the nation, with 80,000 acres of parks, including seven state parks, two national parks, a national preserve, and 400 city parks and gardens.
Former Jacksonville teacher speaks out about decision to leave Florida over recent education laws
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County teacher is speaking out about his decision to leave the state out of frustration with the recent state's laws and restrictions that prevent teachers from including certain class material to students. From the 'Don't Say Gay' Law, the Stop WOKE Act, and...
WEAR
Crews working to fix water issues at Booker T. Washington High School
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- ECUA is working to repair a burst water main at Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola Friday. Escambia County Public Schools told WEAR News of the water issues, adding:. "The district is having port-a-potties delivered, and arrangements are being made for students with imminent needs to...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus
Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
WCJB
University of Florida attorneys want to move forward with conflict-of-interest lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Attorneys for the University of Florida want a hearing in a legal dispute over UF’s conflict of interest policy. UF professors say the lawsuit is now moot because their concerns are resolved, but lawyers for the university administration want the court to move forward with the case.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach one of deadliest beaches in U.S., travel blog finds
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Florida has 7 of the 10 deadliest beaches in America, which includes Jacksonville Beach, according to the travel site “Travel Lens.”. The website says Jacksonville Beach is ranked seventh in the nation. These findings aren’t just based on shark bites. The blog, however, did...
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach hosts 2023 Mardi Gras Parade
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach is hosting their annual Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. on First Street between Eglin Parkway and Perry Avenue. After the parade, there will be a party with music by Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe. The...
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees. Zalupski, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. He is a current member of the Northeast Florida Builders Association. Zalupski earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Stetson University.
Eight candidates running for mayor of Jacksonville, Florida
Eight candidates are running in the general election for mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, on March 21, 2023. All candidates run in the general election regardless of party affiliation. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general, the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff on May 16, 2023.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Thunderbird Hotel demolition approved along Arlington Expressway
With two permits issued Feb. 2, ownership of the closed and crumbling 59-year-old Bethelite property, originally the Thunderbird Motor Hotel and Dinner Theatre, can demolish the property along the Arlington Expressway. KLT Construction Inc. of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor for the demolition at 5865 Arlington Expressway. The two permits...
WESH
On this day: 21 killed during Florida tornado outbreak on Groundhog Day
Fla. — Thursday marks 16 years since the Groundhog Day tornado outbreak that killed 21 people in Central Florida. First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey how far those communities have come. The first tornado touched down near The Villages and carved a...
Comments / 0