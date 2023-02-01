ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridianpress.com

Anthony Rubio Will Play College Football at University of Florida

“God is good,” stated Senator Marco Rubio after his eldest son Anthony signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Florida, his alma mater. Anthony Rubio, who was a stand-out football player at Belen Jesuit Preparatory School in Miami-Dade County, will also play football for the Gators.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Gators 'in the market' for scholarship QB in spring

Billy Napier had his quarterback room planned out. Former Wisconsin signal-caller Graham Mertz would serve as a veteran presence and likely starter with inexperienced returners Jack Miller and Max Brown and highly-touted freshman newcomer Jaden Rashada joining him to give Florida four scholarship players at the critical position. But a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WEAR

University of Florida developing mosquito control device for military

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The University of Florida is developing a mosquito control device for the U.S. Military. Engineers created a device that provides timed release of mosquito repellent. It's about an inch long and doesn't require a power source. Researchers attached 70 of the devices to a military tent at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WEAR

Two abducted Missouri children found in Florida with kidnapper

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. -- Florida police have found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 2022. The non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri. According to High Springs Police, officers stopped Gilley's vehicle...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
travelawaits.com

17 Fabulous Things To Do In Beautiful Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville was named the second-best city to live in Florida by Forbes. It’s also one of the best to visit. It offers a fantastic mix of beaches, art, museums, the USS Orleck, an award-winning zoo, and the largest urban park system in the nation, with 80,000 acres of parks, including seven state parks, two national parks, a national preserve, and 400 city parks and gardens.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WEAR

Crews working to fix water issues at Booker T. Washington High School

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- ECUA is working to repair a burst water main at Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola Friday. Escambia County Public Schools told WEAR News of the water issues, adding:. "The district is having port-a-potties delivered, and arrangements are being made for students with imminent needs to...
PENSACOLA, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus

Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WEAR

Fort Walton Beach hosts 2023 Mardi Gras Parade

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach is hosting their annual Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. on First Street between Eglin Parkway and Perry Avenue. After the parade, there will be a party with music by Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe. The...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees. Zalupski, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. He is a current member of the Northeast Florida Builders Association. Zalupski earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Stetson University.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Thunderbird Hotel demolition approved along Arlington Expressway

With two permits issued Feb. 2, ownership of the closed and crumbling 59-year-old Bethelite property, originally the Thunderbird Motor Hotel and Dinner Theatre, can demolish the property along the Arlington Expressway. KLT Construction Inc. of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor for the demolition at 5865 Arlington Expressway. The two permits...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy