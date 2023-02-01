ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Deputies search for missing, endangered 3-month-old in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing and endangered 3-month-old baby. The sheriff's office says the infant's name is Shainne Hatfield. Deputies say Shainne is believed to be with her mother, 36-year-old Brandie Hatfield. According to deputies, Brandie may also go...
WKRG News 5

Mother identifies son shot to death in Semmes store

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The mother of the man shot to death in front of a Semmes store has identified her son. WKRG News 5 spoke with the mom who said her son, ZyCorreyan Brown-Harris, 20, was the victim of the fatal shooting. Semmes Police Chief Todd Friend said the victim was shot inside K&J […]
SEMMES, AL
WEAR

Deputies arrest woman wanted for Santa Rosa County animal malnourishment case

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman wanted for an animal malnourishment case in Santa Rosa County has been arrested. Haley Nicole Lynne Williams, 30, of Jay, was arrested Wednesday in Escambia County on five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. She had been wanted since last...
WKRG News 5

1 dead in shooting at K&J Beauty Supply: Police Chief

UPDATE 3:30 AM 2/4/23: 20-year-old Daniel Holloway Jr. was booked into Mobile Metro Jail just before midnight Friday night. He was charged with murder. Jail records indicate he has no prior arrests in Mobile County as an adult. UPDATE (10:05 p.m.): Semmes Police confirmed a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at […]
SEMMES, AL
wdhn.com

Florida women charged for the death of two people

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Florida woman is behind bars in Escambia County, Florida after she is accused of killing two people in a 2022 car crash. Authorities arrested Sara Hudson, 19, of Pensacola, Florida, and charged her with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

2 arrested after drive-by shooting, deputy pursuit in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two men are behind bars after they were arrested following a drive-by shooting, as well as a deputy pursuit, in Escambia County Thursday. 19-year-old Zykeir Tamarcus Knight and 21-year-old Leslie Howard Huff have been identified as the suspects. The shooting happened earlier Thursday on Y Street....
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Contractor Jesse LaCoste denied bond following Escambia County court appearance

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Contractor Jesse LaCoste was denied bond Thursday in Escambia County as he awaits extradition to face a larceny charge in Okaloosa County. LaCoste appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon after he was arrested Wednesday in Escambia County for a warrant out of Okaloosa County. He was previously arrested in Escambia County on Jan. 25 on larceny and fraud charges before being released on $130,000 bond.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man injured in shooting Friday night on Ralston Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is recovering from a gunshot wound and Mobile Police say the man who allegedly shot him left this scene. This happened Friday night in midtown Mobile. Mobile Police say they responded to a call for a shooting at about 11 Friday night in the 2000 block of Ralston Road. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man allegedly shoots at ECSO SWAT team, arrested

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, according to the sheriff’s office. Kevin Alex Badgett, 30, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and firing deadly missiles. On Feb. 1, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Murder suspect arrested while out on bond

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who is awaiting trial for a murder from May 2021 was arrested on Wednesday night for marijuana possession and attempting to elude, according to MPD. MPD said they initiated a traffic stop and the driver refused to stop initially before stopping and fleeing on...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
SEMMES, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy