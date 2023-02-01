OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The arrest report of embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste details another instance where he allegedly took more than $95,000 from a victim who said LaCoste never started on his home. LaCoste was arrested Jan. 31, in Escambia County on an Okaloosa County warrant. He was charged with larceny. According to […]

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO