Deputies search for missing, endangered 3-month-old in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing and endangered 3-month-old baby. The sheriff's office says the infant's name is Shainne Hatfield. Deputies say Shainne is believed to be with her mother, 36-year-old Brandie Hatfield. According to deputies, Brandie may also go...
Mother identifies son shot to death in Semmes store
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The mother of the man shot to death in front of a Semmes store has identified her son. WKRG News 5 spoke with the mom who said her son, ZyCorreyan Brown-Harris, 20, was the victim of the fatal shooting. Semmes Police Chief Todd Friend said the victim was shot inside K&J […]
Deputies arrest woman wanted for Santa Rosa County animal malnourishment case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman wanted for an animal malnourishment case in Santa Rosa County has been arrested. Haley Nicole Lynne Williams, 30, of Jay, was arrested Wednesday in Escambia County on five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. She had been wanted since last...
Report: Embattled Pensacola contractor allegedly took more than $95K from victim in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The arrest report of embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste details another instance where he allegedly took more than $95,000 from a victim who said LaCoste never started on his home. LaCoste was arrested Jan. 31, in Escambia County on an Okaloosa County warrant. He was charged with larceny. According to […]
1 dead in shooting at K&J Beauty Supply: Police Chief
UPDATE 3:30 AM 2/4/23: 20-year-old Daniel Holloway Jr. was booked into Mobile Metro Jail just before midnight Friday night. He was charged with murder. Jail records indicate he has no prior arrests in Mobile County as an adult. UPDATE (10:05 p.m.): Semmes Police confirmed a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at […]
Report: Man arrested after shooting at Escambia County SWAT deputy inside home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is charged after shooting at an Escambia County SWAT deputy Wednesday afternoon, according to an arrest report. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a home in the 5900-block of Strickland Place. According to the report, a caller told deputies their roommate, Badgett, had...
Report: LaCoste never started work on $400,000 Okaloosa County home he agreed to build
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest report states Jesse LaCoste signed a contract to build a new $400,000 home in Okaloosa County, but never started the job despite receiving nearly $100,000 from the victim. WEAR News reported Wednesday that the embattled contractor was arrested around 8:30 a.m. in Escambia County...
Pensacola woman dead following single-vehicle crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 53-year-old Pensacola woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Escambia County Saturday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened in the area of Lillian Highway and Bauer Road. Troopers say the woman's vehicle left the road and started driving on the shoulder. FHP...
Florida women charged for the death of two people
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Florida woman is behind bars in Escambia County, Florida after she is accused of killing two people in a 2022 car crash. Authorities arrested Sara Hudson, 19, of Pensacola, Florida, and charged her with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
2 arrested after drive-by shooting, deputy pursuit in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two men are behind bars after they were arrested following a drive-by shooting, as well as a deputy pursuit, in Escambia County Thursday. 19-year-old Zykeir Tamarcus Knight and 21-year-old Leslie Howard Huff have been identified as the suspects. The shooting happened earlier Thursday on Y Street....
Okaloosa County deputies searching for suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies need assistance tracking down a man wanted for multiple vehicle burglaries in Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa Sheriff's Office says the vehicle burglaries took place during early Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office says at around 5:30 a.m. an unidentified black male suspect entered...
Contractor Jesse LaCoste denied bond following Escambia County court appearance
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Contractor Jesse LaCoste was denied bond Thursday in Escambia County as he awaits extradition to face a larceny charge in Okaloosa County. LaCoste appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon after he was arrested Wednesday in Escambia County for a warrant out of Okaloosa County. He was previously arrested in Escambia County on Jan. 25 on larceny and fraud charges before being released on $130,000 bond.
Man injured in shooting Friday night on Ralston Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is recovering from a gunshot wound and Mobile Police say the man who allegedly shot him left this scene. This happened Friday night in midtown Mobile. Mobile Police say they responded to a call for a shooting at about 11 Friday night in the 2000 block of Ralston Road. […]
Pensacola woman charged with vehicular homicide in 2022 fatal hit-and-run: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal 2022 hit-and-run that left two dead. Sara Nicole Hudson, 19, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. FHP said […]
Pensacola man allegedly shoots at ECSO SWAT team, arrested
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, according to the sheriff’s office. Kevin Alex Badgett, 30, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and firing deadly missiles. On Feb. 1, […]
Murder suspect arrested while out on bond
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who is awaiting trial for a murder from May 2021 was arrested on Wednesday night for marijuana possession and attempting to elude, according to MPD. MPD said they initiated a traffic stop and the driver refused to stop initially before stopping and fleeing on...
Deputies investigate shooting at Moreno Street home in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting Wednesday morning in Escambia County. Deputies say it happened at a residence on W Moreno Street near Fernwood Avenue. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call around 7:25 a.m. about shots being fired into the residence. Deputies...
Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
ECSO: Drive-by shots fired Thursday could be linked to earlier crimes this week
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - New developments in a string of violent crimes in Escambia County, Florida this week. Five were shot, and two are dead in five different crimes since Sunday. ECSO said shots were fired during a drive-by Thursday and could be linked to some of those cases. The...
Woman shot while at stop sign on Pace Blvd: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was shot while at a stop sign on Pace Boulevard near Lakeview Avenue Wednesday night. Sgt. Melony Peterson said the passenger of a “dark colored vehicle” fired shots at the victim’s car striking the windshield and passenger window. The victim was shot […]
