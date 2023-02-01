ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Water main break causing traffic delays in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the city of South Bend have confirmed to 16 News Now that the water main break near North Shore Drive and N. Michigan Street is causing parts of the road to be closed. Currently, both southbound lanes have restrictions at this time, and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Transpo, Interurban Trolley survey deadline extended to February 10

The deadline has been extended for residents to fill out a survey on changes to public transportation in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties. Residents have until February 10 to fill out the CONNECT Transit Plan survey. The CONNECT Transit Plan was released in December by the Michiana Area Council of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Car Takes Out Pole at Hammer's

(La Porte County, IN) - A motor vehicle striking a NIPSCO pole resulted in several hundred power outages in the Michigan City area late this morning. At about 11 a.m., emergency responders were called to the area of U.S. 20 and Johnson Road. Witnesses say a NIPSCO pole was broken in two and the upper half of the pole was dangling above the ground from the power lines.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Fire severely damages Elkhart home

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire

Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Food pantry in South Bend opens with permanent drive-thru

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Through a partnership between The Food Bank of Northern Indiana and Anthem Blue Cross-Blue Shield, a permanent drive-thru was installed at the Community Food Pantry of St. Joseph County. This new development furthers the partnership's mission of focusing on more nutritious meals for families in need.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Crash shuts down Main Street and University Drive

Update: The intersection is now open and crash cleared. A crash has shutdown the intersection of Main Street and University Drive in Mishawaka. The crash happened just north of Super Target. Dispatch tells WSBT that two cars are involved but no word on injuries. The crash happened at about 6:30...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Busy intersection in Mishawaka back open following crash

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection at W. University Drive and Main Street in Mishawaka is now reopen following a two- vehicle crash Friday morning. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. There are no reports of any injuries from the crash at this time.
MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Two-Vehicle Wreck Occurs Along Winona Avenue

WARSAW — A two-vehicle wreck occurred along Winona Avenue in Warsaw. It happened around noon Thursday, Feb. 2, at Washington Street. No other information is known at this time. Responding to the scene were the Warsaw Police Department, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory and Lutheran EMS.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend reports 53 guns reported stolen so far in 2023

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Fifty-three guns have been reported stolen across the city of South Bend so far in 2023, according to public records obtained from the South Bend Police Department. Eighteen guns have been recovered in the city so far this year. The number of guns reported stolen was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Fire Department handles early-morning structure fire

ELKHART, Ind. -- Firefighters responded to reports of flames and smoke coming from a house located at 1315 Cone Street on Saturday around 5:30 a.m., according to the Elkhart Fire Department. Crews arrived to find heavy fire from the rear side of the structure and smoke emitting from the roofline.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Michigan State Police investigating fire on Ridge Road in Stevensville

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a structure fire in the 4000 block of Ridge Road in Stevensville Thursday. The Lincoln Charter Township Fire Department was called to the fire at 5:29 a.m. Thursday morning. At the scene, crews found a two-story residence engulfed in flames. Police on...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
WNDU

South Bend Police Chief comments on Tyre Nichols beating

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, Oaklawn said it can safely reopen the Elkhart campus on Thursday, Feb. 2, after consulting multiple law enforcement agencies regarding the threat. Hoosier hospitals suffered a loss of $72 million in income in 2022. Bill would lower cost of college for undocumented students...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Oaklawn’s Elkhart campus remains closed due to ‘safety issues’

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Oaklawn Psychiatric Center in Elkhart was closed on Tuesday due to what they’re calling “safety issues.”. Officials from Oaklawn confirmed the closure to 16 News Now but did not give details of what the threat was. It is unclear at this time if Oaklawn will reopen on Wednesday.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Decatur woman injured in crash on Lawrence Road

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Decatur woman was injured in a crash on Lawrence Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 7:42 a.m., deputies were called to the one-vehicle crash just south of 96th Avenue. According to the investigation, the driver was traveling north on Lawrence...
DECATUR, MI

