Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall Of Fame Football Icon DiesOnlyHomersSouth Bend, IN
Indiana Man Finds 5K in His Fast-food Bag –Then Does ThisjoemoodyElkhart, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
Related
WNDU
Water main break causing traffic delays in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the city of South Bend have confirmed to 16 News Now that the water main break near North Shore Drive and N. Michigan Street is causing parts of the road to be closed. Currently, both southbound lanes have restrictions at this time, and...
abc57.com
Transpo, Interurban Trolley survey deadline extended to February 10
The deadline has been extended for residents to fill out a survey on changes to public transportation in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties. Residents have until February 10 to fill out the CONNECT Transit Plan survey. The CONNECT Transit Plan was released in December by the Michiana Area Council of...
hometownnewsnow.com
Car Takes Out Pole at Hammer's
(La Porte County, IN) - A motor vehicle striking a NIPSCO pole resulted in several hundred power outages in the Michigan City area late this morning. At about 11 a.m., emergency responders were called to the area of U.S. 20 and Johnson Road. Witnesses say a NIPSCO pole was broken in two and the upper half of the pole was dangling above the ground from the power lines.
WNDU
Fire severely damages Elkhart home
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
WNDU
Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
abc57.com
Food pantry in South Bend opens with permanent drive-thru
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Through a partnership between The Food Bank of Northern Indiana and Anthem Blue Cross-Blue Shield, a permanent drive-thru was installed at the Community Food Pantry of St. Joseph County. This new development furthers the partnership's mission of focusing on more nutritious meals for families in need.
22 WSBT
Crash shuts down Main Street and University Drive
Update: The intersection is now open and crash cleared. A crash has shutdown the intersection of Main Street and University Drive in Mishawaka. The crash happened just north of Super Target. Dispatch tells WSBT that two cars are involved but no word on injuries. The crash happened at about 6:30...
WNDU
Busy intersection in Mishawaka back open following crash
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection at W. University Drive and Main Street in Mishawaka is now reopen following a two- vehicle crash Friday morning. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. There are no reports of any injuries from the crash at this time.
inkfreenews.com
Two-Vehicle Wreck Occurs Along Winona Avenue
WARSAW — A two-vehicle wreck occurred along Winona Avenue in Warsaw. It happened around noon Thursday, Feb. 2, at Washington Street. No other information is known at this time. Responding to the scene were the Warsaw Police Department, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory and Lutheran EMS.
abc57.com
Oliver Davis files for At-Large South Bend Common Council seat
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Oliver Davis (D), officially filed for one of three At-Large South Bend Common Council seats on Friday. Davis previously served on the Common Council as president and councilperson for the 6th District.
abc57.com
Stolen vehicle leads to crash, Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a driver allegedly stole a vehicle and led police on a chase before being severely injured in a crash, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 11:15 a.m. on Friday, officers were notified of a stolen vehicle in a...
abc57.com
City of South Bend reports 53 guns reported stolen so far in 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Fifty-three guns have been reported stolen across the city of South Bend so far in 2023, according to public records obtained from the South Bend Police Department. Eighteen guns have been recovered in the city so far this year. The number of guns reported stolen was...
abc57.com
Elkhart Fire Department handles early-morning structure fire
ELKHART, Ind. -- Firefighters responded to reports of flames and smoke coming from a house located at 1315 Cone Street on Saturday around 5:30 a.m., according to the Elkhart Fire Department. Crews arrived to find heavy fire from the rear side of the structure and smoke emitting from the roofline.
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating fire on Ridge Road in Stevensville
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a structure fire in the 4000 block of Ridge Road in Stevensville Thursday. The Lincoln Charter Township Fire Department was called to the fire at 5:29 a.m. Thursday morning. At the scene, crews found a two-story residence engulfed in flames. Police on...
95.3 MNC
Police pursuit of stolen car in Goshen ends with crash, driver hospitalized
A pursuit of a stolen car ended with a crash and the suspect driver rushed to the hospital. Goshen Police were notified around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, about a stolen vehicle that was spotted in the parking lot of a gas station in the 4500 block of Elkhart Road.
WNDU
South Bend Police Chief comments on Tyre Nichols beating
In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, Oaklawn said it can safely reopen the Elkhart campus on Thursday, Feb. 2, after consulting multiple law enforcement agencies regarding the threat. Hoosier hospitals suffered a loss of $72 million in income in 2022. Bill would lower cost of college for undocumented students...
WNDU
South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
WNDU
Oaklawn’s Elkhart campus remains closed due to ‘safety issues’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Oaklawn Psychiatric Center in Elkhart was closed on Tuesday due to what they’re calling “safety issues.”. Officials from Oaklawn confirmed the closure to 16 News Now but did not give details of what the threat was. It is unclear at this time if Oaklawn will reopen on Wednesday.
22 WSBT
South Bend International Airport raises $10,000 for veteran's center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A boost for some local veterans. The St. Joseph County Airport Authority presented a $10,000 check to the Robert L. Miller Veteran's Center. That money comes from the annual "Bears in the Air" at South Bend International Airport. Over the past 11 years, the...
abc57.com
Decatur woman injured in crash on Lawrence Road
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Decatur woman was injured in a crash on Lawrence Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 7:42 a.m., deputies were called to the one-vehicle crash just south of 96th Avenue. According to the investigation, the driver was traveling north on Lawrence...
Comments / 0