Read full article on original website
Related
Morning Journal
Free presentation about the Underground Railroad and abolitionists of northern Ohio
Ohio was a significant part of the network of safe houses and hiding places that became known as the Underground Railroad, according to a news release. Lorain County, in particular, was important for a number of reasons. Prior to the Civil War, as many as 3,000 African Americans passed through...
Bitter Cold Saturday Morning in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are seeing a frigid Friday to close out the work week, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict even colder temperatures moving in overnight. To see when we will next see precipitation click here. We are looking at overnight lows in the teens for the valleys and single digits in the mountain towns. […]
Aspirational relocation: Poll finds where Ohioans want to move to most
Despite the prevalence of hurricanes, alligators and high humidity the residents of Ohio would most likely prefer to live in the Sunshine State if given the chance, a new poll found.
Train Derailment in Eastern Ohio Causes Massive Fire, Prompts Evacuations
A train derailment in eastern Ohio caused a massive fire that lit up the skies for miles and forced several residents to be evacuated, officials said Friday night. According to NBC affiliate WFMJ-TV, the train derailed and caught fire shortly after 9 p.m. in East Palestine, a town in Ohio not far from the Pennsylvania border.
More Details About Dollar General Overcharging Customers in Ohio
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Cleveland and for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Overcharged: Reports detail price mistakes at Ohio’s Dollar General, Family Dollar stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Bandages, fruit snacks, coffee, cleaning supplies and deodorant all have one thing in common at Dollar General stores in Greater Cleveland. The prices at the register and on the shelf often don’t match. Inspectors visited 14 Dollar General stores in Summit County in late December to...
Late Season Snow Frequency in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – The groundhogs have made their predictions. Punxsutawney Phil and French Creek Freddie may disagree, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict we will have both cold and warm days coming up in the next seven days. With Phil’s prediction of more winter weather here’s some historical data on big snow systems in our area. […]
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain County schools get $758K for school safety
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that several Lorain County schools will receive $758,395 in grants for physical safety and security upgrades. Speaking at Lakewood High School, DeWine announced the grants as part of a $68 million package providing funding for 945 schools through Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program as part of the fourth round of the program.
Groundhog Day 2023: Did Ohio’s Buckeye Chuck see his shadow?
MARION, Ohio – Buckeye Chuck, Ohio’s prognosticating groundhog, says Ohio will have six more weeks of winter weather. Legend is if the groundhog sees his shadow, he returns to his burrow to wait out six more weeks of winter. Buckeye Chuck sent a signal Thursday. He wouldn’t even...
WKYC
Ready Pet GO! PAWS Ohio visits 3News with Coco
This week, Public Animal Welfare Society (PAWS Ohio) visited 3News to show off Coco, a pit bull terrier that is up for adoption. Coco costs $350 from PAWS.
progameguides.com
All lootable safe spawn locations in Ohio – Roblox
One of the most efficient ways to acquire a lot of money or valuable resources like a gun in Ohio is to break open any lootable safe in the game. Currently, there are more than nine lootable safes present throughout the map. You can find all the locations from the following list.
What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it in Ohio?
Some Ohio schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits.
Ohio Senators introduce a bill to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for third-party reports
COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio Senator Schuring and Senator Lang have introduced a new bill, the S. B. No. 8, which aims to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. The bill was introduced during the 135th General Assembly Regular Session and, if passed, would be enacted as section 4517.262 of the Revised Code.
fox13memphis.com
Ohio animal rescue will write your ex’s name in litter box for $5 donation
HAMILTON, Ohio — An animal rescue in Ohio will write your ex’s name in a litter box to give to the cats and kittens for a $5 donation. The Animal Friends Humane Society is offering people the chance to have their ex’s name written into a litter box for their cats just in time for Valentine’s Day, according to WXIX.
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 2, 2023
No change in the forecast this morning. We remain mostly dry from now through next week, with only one frontal passage likely in the 10 day forecast window. Today we feature plenty of sun while we stay cold, the last day under this current high pressure dome. Tomorrow a weak trough slips through from the northwest, swinging winds around to the north and northwest as well. This will trigger some lake effect clouds and we wont rule out a bit of light snow or flurry action in far north central or NE Ohio near LAke Erie. The rest of the state just sees the clouds and some sun.
lootpress.com
Ohio man arrested in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ohio man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. This morning, February 2, 2023, deputies received notification for a welfare check on two males unconscious inside a vehicle parked in a private driveway in Victor. Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel were able to wake the individuals, where one proceeded to throw drug paraphernalia in a trash can before fleeing on foot toward Ansted. Deputies apprehended the individual, who ended up being wanted on Ohio felony warrants for “Dangerous Drugs.”
WTAP
Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling along U.S. 35 from West Virginia into Ohio can expect some traffic congestion, as crews work to clear a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a car crash happened in Point Pleasant, West Virginia along U.S....
10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
Comments / 0