No change in the forecast this morning. We remain mostly dry from now through next week, with only one frontal passage likely in the 10 day forecast window. Today we feature plenty of sun while we stay cold, the last day under this current high pressure dome. Tomorrow a weak trough slips through from the northwest, swinging winds around to the north and northwest as well. This will trigger some lake effect clouds and we wont rule out a bit of light snow or flurry action in far north central or NE Ohio near LAke Erie. The rest of the state just sees the clouds and some sun.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO