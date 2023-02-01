ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Late Season Snow Frequency in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky

(WOWK) – The groundhogs have made their predictions. Punxsutawney Phil and French Creek Freddie may disagree, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict we will have both cold and warm days coming up in the next seven days. With Phil’s prediction of more winter weather here’s some historical data on big snow systems in our area. […]
Lorain County schools get $758K for school safety

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that several Lorain County schools will receive $758,395 in grants for physical safety and security upgrades. Speaking at Lakewood High School, DeWine announced the grants as part of a $68 million package providing funding for 945 schools through Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program as part of the fourth round of the program.
All lootable safe spawn locations in Ohio – Roblox

One of the most efficient ways to acquire a lot of money or valuable resources like a gun in Ohio is to break open any lootable safe in the game. Currently, there are more than nine lootable safes present throughout the map. You can find all the locations from the following list.
Ohio Senators introduce a bill to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for third-party reports

COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio Senator Schuring and Senator Lang have introduced a new bill, the S. B. No. 8, which aims to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. The bill was introduced during the 135th General Assembly Regular Session and, if passed, would be enacted as section 4517.262 of the Revised Code.
Ohio animal rescue will write your ex’s name in litter box for $5 donation

HAMILTON, Ohio — An animal rescue in Ohio will write your ex’s name in a litter box to give to the cats and kittens for a $5 donation. The Animal Friends Humane Society is offering people the chance to have their ex’s name written into a litter box for their cats just in time for Valentine’s Day, according to WXIX.
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 2, 2023

No change in the forecast this morning. We remain mostly dry from now through next week, with only one frontal passage likely in the 10 day forecast window. Today we feature plenty of sun while we stay cold, the last day under this current high pressure dome. Tomorrow a weak trough slips through from the northwest, swinging winds around to the north and northwest as well. This will trigger some lake effect clouds and we wont rule out a bit of light snow or flurry action in far north central or NE Ohio near LAke Erie. The rest of the state just sees the clouds and some sun.
Ohio man arrested in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ohio man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. This morning, February 2, 2023, deputies received notification for a welfare check on two males unconscious inside a vehicle parked in a private driveway in Victor. Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel were able to wake the individuals, where one proceeded to throw drug paraphernalia in a trash can before fleeing on foot toward Ansted. Deputies apprehended the individual, who ended up being wanted on Ohio felony warrants for “Dangerous Drugs.”
Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling along U.S. 35 from West Virginia into Ohio can expect some traffic congestion, as crews work to clear a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a car crash happened in Point Pleasant, West Virginia along U.S....
10TV

10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
