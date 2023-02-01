ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stokes County, NC

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Boy, 14-Years-Old, Dead After First Rodeo Bull Ride

A 14-year-old boy died after riding a bull at the rodeo for the first time and went into cardiac arrest, per officials and the child’s family. The tragic incident occurred at the Rafter K Rodeo Winter Series at the American Legion Post 290 venue in King, North Carolina, on Saturday. The young bull rider was identified Denim Bradshaw by event organizers in a subsequent Facebook post, and later by his mother, who penned a heartbreaking post of her own.
KING, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Dynamite!

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Dynamite! He is a 3-year-old Domestic Medium Hair cat. Dynamite loves attention and loves people. He isn't too fond of other cats though. He doesn't want to share the affection. He has a playful personality that matches his name. He would love an indoor-only...
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead after crash on Creek Ridge Road near Lynhaven Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a wreck on Creek Ridge Road, at Lynhaven Drive, Friday according to police. Greensboro police said around 9:15 p.m. Bobby Jamal Hughes, 27, of Greensboro was driving a 2013 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Creek Ridge Road when he drove left of center and swiped Keithan Dyron Feaster, 50,of High Point, who was driving a 2017 GMC Yukon as he was traveling westbound.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

29-year-old shot on Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the back while walking along a street in Winston-Salem Friday night, police say. It happened around 6:30 p.m. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a shooting on the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue. When police arrived, they found...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

PHOTOS: 1 entrapped, extricated from vehicle in Archdale head-on crash

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guil-Rand Fire Department responded to the scene of a head-on crash. Firefighters say that two cars collided head-on at Hoover Hill Road and Snyder Country Road. At the scene, firefighters discovered a person trapped inside their vehicle and they were extricated quickly. Hoover Hill Road is shut down temporarily as […]
ARCHDALE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m. The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene. Anyone with any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Kernersville Navy veteran gets home makeover

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After years of disappointment, a home in disrepair and nowhere left to turn, US Navy Veteran Danny Hutchins and his wife Tina made a request on NextDoor that may have just changed their lives.  After developing Non-Hodgkin lymphoma following a 20-year US Naval career, Danny couldn’t physically keep his home up […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead, 1 charged with DWI in Greensboro 3-vehicle crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead and another man is being charged with a DWI after a three-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Bobby Jamal Hughes, 27, of Greensboro, was operating a 2013 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Creek Ridge Rd when he drove left of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Well-known local radio announcer passes away

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
SALISBURY, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Burlington Animal Services hosts February adoption event

Burlington Animal Services, located on Stone Quarry Road, is hosting a February adoption event centered around Valentine’s Day from Feb. 4 to 25. Any dog or cat can be adopted for $14. Laura Michel, marketing and communication specialist for the shelter, said the facility, which houses several dogs and...
BURLINGTON, NC
alamancenews.com

Charged: daughter, boyfriend steal $20,000+ from elderly mother while she’s in hospital

A homeless couple have been arrested after they allegedly pilfered more than $20,000 from the woman’s elderly mother while she was in and out of the hospital. Nancy Ann Minor and her boyfriend Nicholas James Weaver, Jr. were both taken into custody on Tuesday based on the results of an investigation that the local sheriff’s office launched in July of last year.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

