Read full article on original website
Related
'I remember waking up off the side of the road' | Winston-Salem woman survives stroke while driving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Friday is National Wear Red Day; a day when we can all show our support for heart disease and stroke awareness. Heart disease is the number one killer among women. Women also account for more than half of all stroke deaths in the U.S. You can...
Boy, 14-Years-Old, Dead After First Rodeo Bull Ride
A 14-year-old boy died after riding a bull at the rodeo for the first time and went into cardiac arrest, per officials and the child’s family. The tragic incident occurred at the Rafter K Rodeo Winter Series at the American Legion Post 290 venue in King, North Carolina, on Saturday. The young bull rider was identified Denim Bradshaw by event organizers in a subsequent Facebook post, and later by his mother, who penned a heartbreaking post of her own.
Teenage TikToker from Greensboro goes viral talking about church and Jesus
GREENSBORO, N.C. — What were you doing at 17? Probably nothing close to Greensboro teenager Genna Coble. With an iPhone, a tripod, her explosive personality, and her love for Jesus, 17-year-old Coble's Christian TikToks have gone viral. We're talking millions of views and counting. "I'm the TikTok church girl,"...
wfmynews2.com
Loved ones remember father of four killed in Winston-Salem shooting
Daryl Rice Jr. died Sunday after a shooting on North Liberty Street. He played baseball for the Winston-Salem Warthogs.
TikTok star tow truck driver not guilty in 2019 motorcycle crash death
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A tow truck driver was found not guilty after being charged with the death of a woman who died in a motorcycle crash in 2019. According to Highway Patrol, Patricia Willard, 70, was killed and her husband Jerry was critically injured on April 27, 2019 when their motorcycle hit a […]
Oak Ridge to receive safety upgrades after children hit by cars on Halloween night
OAK RIDGE, N.C. — Oak ridge will make safety upgrades along a road where two children were hit and killed while trick-or-treating. The Oak Ridge town council approved adding a digital speed radar on Haw River Road. You'll remember, 11-year-old Noah Chambers who died after a car hit him...
2 The Rescue: Meet Dynamite!
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Dynamite! He is a 3-year-old Domestic Medium Hair cat. Dynamite loves attention and loves people. He isn't too fond of other cats though. He doesn't want to share the affection. He has a playful personality that matches his name. He would love an indoor-only...
1 dead after crash on Creek Ridge Road near Lynhaven Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a wreck on Creek Ridge Road, at Lynhaven Drive, Friday according to police. Greensboro police said around 9:15 p.m. Bobby Jamal Hughes, 27, of Greensboro was driving a 2013 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Creek Ridge Road when he drove left of center and swiped Keithan Dyron Feaster, 50,of High Point, who was driving a 2017 GMC Yukon as he was traveling westbound.
Youtuber gifts North Carolina teen with eye surgery, making it possible for him to see clearly for the first time
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've may have heard of internet sensation MrBeast. He's known for outlandish videos with crazy challenges that usually end in big payouts. Well, his latest viral stunt gifted a thousand people around the world with much-needed eye surgeries. One of the recipients was a North Carolina...
29-year-old shot on Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the back while walking along a street in Winston-Salem Friday night, police say. It happened around 6:30 p.m. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a shooting on the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue. When police arrived, they found...
PHOTOS: 1 entrapped, extricated from vehicle in Archdale head-on crash
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guil-Rand Fire Department responded to the scene of a head-on crash. Firefighters say that two cars collided head-on at Hoover Hill Road and Snyder Country Road. At the scene, firefighters discovered a person trapped inside their vehicle and they were extricated quickly. Hoover Hill Road is shut down temporarily as […]
Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m. The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene. Anyone with any information...
Kernersville Navy veteran gets home makeover
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After years of disappointment, a home in disrepair and nowhere left to turn, US Navy Veteran Danny Hutchins and his wife Tina made a request on NextDoor that may have just changed their lives. After developing Non-Hodgkin lymphoma following a 20-year US Naval career, Danny couldn’t physically keep his home up […]
Greensboro woman watches jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maddie Bushey-Raines did not plan to spend the weekend in North Myrtle Beach. She and her wife decided to visit family on a whim. She ended up capturing a viral moment. Bushey-Raines, who lives in Greensboro, watched as U.S. fighter jets shot down a Chinese spy...
1 dead, 1 charged with DWI in Greensboro 3-vehicle crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead and another man is being charged with a DWI after a three-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Bobby Jamal Hughes, 27, of Greensboro, was operating a 2013 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Creek Ridge Rd when he drove left of […]
WBTV
Well-known local radio announcer passes away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
Zoning ordinances prevent Winston-Salem animal sanctuary from raising money to care for animals
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary is all about second chances. "All the animals here come from either some sort of physical or emotional trauma or neglect," said Kimberly Dunckel, Director of Fairytale Farm and Animal Sanctuary. Dunckel and a host of volunteers cared for the animals when...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Burlington Animal Services hosts February adoption event
Burlington Animal Services, located on Stone Quarry Road, is hosting a February adoption event centered around Valentine’s Day from Feb. 4 to 25. Any dog or cat can be adopted for $14. Laura Michel, marketing and communication specialist for the shelter, said the facility, which houses several dogs and...
alamancenews.com
Charged: daughter, boyfriend steal $20,000+ from elderly mother while she’s in hospital
A homeless couple have been arrested after they allegedly pilfered more than $20,000 from the woman’s elderly mother while she was in and out of the hospital. Nancy Ann Minor and her boyfriend Nicholas James Weaver, Jr. were both taken into custody on Tuesday based on the results of an investigation that the local sheriff’s office launched in July of last year.
'He was a loving person' | Family and coach honor Winston-Salem amateur baseball player
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's been a heartbreaking few days for a Winston-Salem family. 29-year-old Darryl Rice Jr. was at a party over the weekend on Liberty Street when someone shot him and two others. Rice died from his injuries. "It was just us two. We were all we had....
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0