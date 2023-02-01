A 14-year-old boy died after riding a bull at the rodeo for the first time and went into cardiac arrest, per officials and the child’s family. The tragic incident occurred at the Rafter K Rodeo Winter Series at the American Legion Post 290 venue in King, North Carolina, on Saturday. The young bull rider was identified Denim Bradshaw by event organizers in a subsequent Facebook post, and later by his mother, who penned a heartbreaking post of her own.

KING, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO