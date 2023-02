LOS ANGELES — A multi-agency task force in Southern California targeting human trafficking resulted in 368 arrests and the rescue of 131 victims, authorities said Wednesday. Operation Reclaim and Rebuild was conducted over seven days in nine counties, according to The Orange County Register. Counties that participated included Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino, Chief Michel Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department told reporters at a news conference.

