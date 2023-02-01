Republican Chair of House Financial Services Committee: Ready to Deliver on Innovation, Economic Opportunity for All

Both private and public markets slowed dramatically during 2022. While the year started off relatively positive, the realities of persistent (and not transitory) inflation hit everyone hard. This, combined with geopolitical challenges such as Russia’s unprovoked war with Ukraine and China’s chest pounding, pushed investors to go risk off. As the US Federal Reserve drove rates higher, people moved their money to more mundane products. Private markets raising capital under various exemptions dropped.

1 DAY AGO