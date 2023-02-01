Republican Chair of House Financial Services Committee: Ready to Deliver on Innovation, Economic Opportunity for All

Read full article on original website
Opportunity International Raises Capital to Help Provide Financial Assistance to People Living in Poverty
Opportunity International, a global nonprofit, today announced the successful completion of its three-year Waymaker Campaign, “raising $101 million of philanthropic capital that will leverage over $1 billion in social impact funding from local banks and financial institutions to provide loans, investments and wraparound services to 25 million people living in endemic poverty so they can build their incomes and educate their children.”
Proxymity, FIS Introduce Digital Proxy Voting Service
Proxymity, the digital investor communication platform, today announced its collaboration with FIS® to launch FIS Proxy Voting by Proxymity. The digital proxy voting service “connects issuers, intermediaries, and investors ensuring that investor communications are delivered in real-time.”. Rapidly increasing cost pressures amidst “an unpredictable economic environment necessitates a...
SEC Director of Corporation Finance Issues Statement on Her Exit
Renee Jones, SEC Director of Corporation Finance, has issued a statement on her final day at the Commission. Jones thanked SEC Chair Gary Gensler, along with all of the Commissioners as well as several former ones, along with her leadership team. Jones stated:. “It has been an incredibly busy 20...
Reg CF: 2022 Delivered a Decline for Investment Crowdfunding as Economy Slowed, But Expectations Going Forward are Bullish
Both private and public markets slowed dramatically during 2022. While the year started off relatively positive, the realities of persistent (and not transitory) inflation hit everyone hard. This, combined with geopolitical challenges such as Russia’s unprovoked war with Ukraine and China’s chest pounding, pushed investors to go risk off. As the US Federal Reserve drove rates higher, people moved their money to more mundane products. Private markets raising capital under various exemptions dropped.
Digital Asset Firm Kraken Releases Latest Transparency Report
In an effort to lead the industry in “trust” and “transparency” on their mission to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrency, Kraken is pleased to release its 2022 Transparency Report. The 2022 Transparency Report “provides a summary of how they protect their clients’ privacy and financial freedom...
