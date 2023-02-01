Read full article on original website
Virginia Senate passes The Affordable Energy bill which would prevent utilities from overcharging customer
Virginians may find some relief from excessive utility bills. Virginia residents have been complaining about recent rate hikes with utility companies and both Appalachain Power and Dominion have come under scrutiny. Virginia lawmakers have heard the cries of the people and are taking action. On February 2, the Virginia Senate unanimously passed the Affordable Energy bill and a House committee unanimously endorsed it although the" full House of Delegates has yet to consider the bill.
House, Senate agree to extend bipartisan state literacy act
The Senate and House unanimously voted to extend the Virginia Literacy Act to students in fourth through eighth grade with the passage of a pair of bipartisan bills. The Virginia Literacy Act, which unanimously passed both chambers of the assembly last year and will go into effect for the 2024-2025 school year, is aimed at boosting literacy rates for students in kindergarten through third grade. The act requires schools across the state to establish evidence-based reading intervention programs, a key component of which is hiring one reading specialist for every 550 students who oversees students’ literacy progress.
Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House
A House version of a bill Dominion Energy is backing this General Assembly session made it out of committee Thursday without a controversial provision aimed at raising the company’s profit margin, but with a new section that critics say weakens the Virginia Clean Economy Act. The House Commerce and Energy Committee voted Thursday along party […] The post Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia seeks power to enforce rate caps on Dominion, other utilities
A bipartisan push to more closely regulate the rates Dominion and other power utilities charge is set to succeed, giving the state the power to cap excessive rates that pad the companies' bottom lines.
A growing problem: Virginia schools struggle to keep up with a skyrocketing number of English learners
A student laughed as Fabiana Parker flipped orange flash cards to reveal silly portraits corresponding to emotions: silly, bored, angry, sad. Parker uses these cards to teach newcomers to the English language learning program at Thornburg Middle School. Walking through the school hallways, it is easy to see why Parker...
Top Republican gives up on bill to legalize electronic ‘skill games’ in Virginia
A top Republican lawmaker doubts his bill to legalize so-called skill machines in Virginia will move forward this year, saying the prolonged legal fight over the issue has left some hesitant about the proposal.
Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...
How unlocking Virginia's hidden history 'connects to larger story of who we are'
Tracing family history is more popular than ever. But it is not easy for everyone, especially for many of the descendants of enslaved and free Black people in Virginia, according to historians.
Virginia shuts down proposal to regulate kratom, controversial opioid alternative
Virginia legislators have rejected a proposal to regulate Kratom, a controversial but legal narcotic, leaving the widely-available product in legal limbo.
'This is an egregious error'| Counties scramble to address Va. Dept. of Ed's $201M mistake
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia school districts aren’t getting as much money as they thought they would. This is coming at a time when several northern Virginia superintendents are preparing their budgets for the next school year. Virginia schools were expecting $201 million from the state for the...
Virginia lawmakers approach crossover day in Richmond
Virginia lawmakers are quickly approaching “crossover day,” which is the final day for bills to switch between the House of Delegates and the state Senate if they have any chance of being passed. We talk with Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-District 30) about how the session is going. And we get his take on a state error that has led to less funding for schools.
How a Va. Department of Education error may impact school systems’ ability to hire
Virginia’s second-largest school system may cut down on its hiring for certain positions in the aftermath of a Virginia Department of Education error that left school systems with less funding than anticipated in fiscal years 2023 and 2024. At a board meeting Wednesday night, John Wallingford, chief financial officer...
Virginia House Republicans won’t consider Youngkin’s abortion ban proposal
For the second straight year, the Republican-led House of Delegates won't vote on proposals from GOP state delegates to ban abortion in Virginia.
High and low roads of access in Virginia attacked in First Amendment litigation
There are two roads to court records in Virginia, a fast and easy road for insiders and a slow and hard road for everyone else. A case challenging that set-up presents a 230-year-old question in American law: as society changes how does the law catch up. The question comes down...
Comment period open in Virginia on fast-track regulation of nursing programs
The Virginia Board of Nursing is implementing changes to improve the quality of training, availability of training and the hiring process of qualified nurse aides in the Commonwealth. “Today’s actions by the Board of Nursing will increase opportunities for Nurse Aides in Virginia. It will also help alleviate the shortage...
Virginia Dems Refuse To Support Female Athletes
Old enough to remember when there were sane members of Virginia’s Democrat Party. They’ve apparently died or left the building and the party is under the complete control of woke loons. Like Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, the former Speaker of Virginia’s House of Delegates, who recently pretended not to understand why the Old Dominion needs a law prohibiting transgendered athletes from competing in female sports.
Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children
URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
Report: Virginian’s out-of-pocket costs for health insurance continue surge
A new report on health care costs and spending data in the Commonwealth shows that while Virginians spend less on health care than the national average, their out-of-pocket costs for health insurance premiums and deductibles continue to surge year-after-year. The Altarum Institute, a non-partisan, non-profit research and consulting organization, examined...
Three interesting bills of the week: implicit bias training, geriatric parole and furloughed feds
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury takes a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. House Bill 1734 – Implicit bias training for practitioners working with pregnant persons This legislation from Del. Chris […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: implicit bias training, geriatric parole and furloughed feds appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
