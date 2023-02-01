ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

String of Vehicle Thefts Launches Investigation in Door County

DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Law enforcement is looking for information after a string of vehicles were stolen overnight Monday in Door County. The Sturgeon Bay Police Department announced Tuesday that it was investigating a series of stolen vehicles with the Door County Sheriff’s Office. Police say the...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
High Speed Chase and Arrest in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle with license plates that did not match the vehicle and the plates were also suspended, according to the department.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Wrightstown Teenager’s Family Raises Funds for Funeral Costs

WRIGHTSTOWN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The family of a Wrightstown teenager is raising funds for her funeral, after the 17-year-old was found dead last week. After law enforcement searched for Daniela Velazquez for several days, she was found on Jan. 31, with sheriff’s officials saying she likely died of hypothermia.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
Menasha Man Arrested After Threatening to set Residence on Fire

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two Menasha officers were hurt while trying to arrest a man who allegedly poured gasoline in a residence and threatened to set it on fire. Officers were called to the 1100 block of De Pere Street just after 8 a.m. Tuesday for an active disturbance.
MENASHA, WI
Gun, Ammunition Found in Neenah High School Student’s Backpack

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A gun and ammunition were found in a student’s backpack Tuesday at Neenah High School. District officials say a police resource officer at the school received a call with a tip that a student may have stolen a gun and was keeping it at a residence. The student was at school, and officials immediately brought him in for questioning. The student’s belongings were found in an empty classroom. A search of his backpack turned up the handgun, which was unloaded, and ammunition.
NEENAH, WI
Going To Pot, In Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Winnebago County board supervisor is pushing an ordinance that would reduce simple marijuana possession to a $1 fine. The county’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee considered the measure Monday night. Prior to Monday’s meeting, Winnebago County Supervisor for District Six, Brian Defferding...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Pilot Makes Emergency Landing in Field Near High Cliff State Park

CALUMET COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An airplane made an emergency landing near High Cliff State Park Monday afternoon after its engine failed. Shortly after noon on Monday, Green Bay’s Austin Straubel airport received report of a failed engine from a plane that had departed from Appleton. Air traffic then lost contact with the pilot — the only person in the plane — and the last known whereabouts were south of Stockbridge.
STOCKBRIDGE, WI
Fire Contained At Fond du Lac Recycling Center

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WRN) — A scrap pile of recyclable material caught fire in Fond du Lac Sunday morning. Fire crews arrived at at Sadoff’s Iron and Metal recycling center to find a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning. An aerial apparatus...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Sunday Fire Sends One Person To The Hospital, Displaces 3 People

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a call of smoke and flames coming from a home at in the 11-hundred block of Emile Street around 5:45 pm Sunday. Fire officials report crews arrived within four minutes to find fire coming from a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Privacy Debate At City Hall

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Privacy concerns are being raised at Green Bay’s city hall after city council members discovered microphones have been added to the building’s surveillance system. “City council nor the public was advised of this spying and not even a simple signage warning of...
GREEN BAY, WI
Class Is Finally In Session

MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Some students in Menominee, Mich. walked the halls of their school for the first time this school year Tuesday night. The Menominee Junior and Senior High School hosted an open house Tuesday to welcome students, parents and the community into the school that has been shut down for six months after it sustained flood damage over the summer.
MENOMINEE, MI
Phoenix finally rise

It was an upset special and a special upset victory for the Green Bay Phoenix Monday night. GB snapped it’s 14 game losing streak by beating in-state rival Milwaukee on the Panthers floor in an 80-79 overtime thriller. The win is Green Bay’s first since December 14 and the first for interim Head Coach Freddie Owens who had more than 60 friends and family at the Klotsche Center to witness it. The Milwaukee native who starred at Marshall High School took over for the fired Will Ryan last month as Green Bay was suffering through it’s worst season in program history. With a bit of luck and school record long range shooting, the Phoenix finally prevailed. Davin Ziegler’s three point basket with 1.1 left in regulation forced the game into overtime and with time running out in OT, Ziegler again came through, hitting a jumper from the left wing with 0.7 left in the extra period for the win. Randy Tucker put up a career high 20 for GB, Ziegler had 18 and Brock Hefner added 17. Owens said afterwards it “was very sweet” to realize a dream of having his first college victory come in his hometown. The Phoenix picked up just their third win of the year against 22 losses, they now stand 2-12 in Horizon League play. They broke a school single game record by knocking down 16 three point shots in the game. The Panthers got 28 points from B.J. Freeman but they fall out of a share of first in the conference race at 10-4, one game behind league leading Youngstown State. Milwaukee is now 16-8 overall.
GREEN BAY, WI
Early Voting Underway Ahead Of Primary Election

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – On the first day of early voting, voters trickled into Green Bay City Hall to cast their ballots. Tuesday marked the start of the early voting period for the 2023 Spring Primary elections. There are two weeks left to absentee vote for the current...
GREEN BAY, WI

