Indiana bill looks to raise scholarship funds for aspiring teachers
INDIANA, USA — A bill working its way through the Indiana legislature is looking to address the state's teacher shortages. House Bill 1637 would raise the scholarship amounts for several teacher education programs in the state. The bill passed out of the committee on education on Friday. During testimony,...
Gov. Beshear signs proclamation at state Capitol making February Gifted Education Month in Kentucky
A group of education stakeholders and state lawmakers started Gifted Education Month in Kentucky with a proclamation signing at the state capitol this week. Representatives with the Kentucky Association for Gifted Education (KAGE) and the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) joined Gov. Andy Beshear and legislative leaders to commemorate the event.
KCTCS president resigns; Ferguson steps in
VERSAILLES, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced Friday that Paul Czarapata, the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, to return to his roots in technology. Czarapata became KCTCS president in April 2021, but was with the system for over...
Throwback Thursday: Rosenwald Schools
As Black History Month begins, Throwback Thursday is taking a look at some. southern Kentucky Black History stories. We begin with Rosenwald Schools, an. education plan devised by Booker T. Washington of the Tuskegee Institute and Julius. Rosenwald of Sears Roebuck fame. Around the turn of the 20th century, this...
VIDEO: Ethan Hawke tells governor, first lady that Kentucky has been 'awesome'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Wonder what Ethan Hawke thinks of Kentucky? He's been spending a lot of time here over the past year for the movie he's directing, "Wildcat." He had some real nice things to say about the Commonwealth when he met Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear in Frankfort.
Craft reveals who she was referring to in ‘Empty Chair’ campaign ad
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kelly Craft reveals who she was referring to in her ‘empty chair’ campaign ad. Craft launched her campaign for Kentucky governor in September. In her most recent ad, Craft references a spot missing at the kitchen table due to fentanyl and other drugs. Adding the issue is personal to her as a mother.
Kentucky Republican Party disputes Beshear’s teacher shortage numbers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Teacher shortages are often a topic of conversation in Frankfort. With many open and vacant teaching positions in the state, both sides of the aisle are looking ahead to come up with better solutions. Governor Beshear said the state was down nearly 11,000 teachers, a number...
Kentuckians express confusion over Beshear's medical marijuana executive order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Corey Stone needed a solution. “I didn't feel like myself. My fiancé and my children, they would always tell me like, you're just not the same person,” he said. The Bowling Green resident said his PTSD medication made him depressed and foggy. He heard...
How two bills would expand gun laws in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed two bills that would expand who could carry concealed guns and where. While neither measure has advanced in the legislature yet, some are already speaking in opposition to the bills. Current state law says if you are 21 or older and...
Blues in his blood: Tee Dee Young inducted into Kentucky Music Hall of Fame
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Every type of music is rooted in one genre, the blues. There is one Lexington blues artist and business owner who embodies the blues, and always used his music to bring people together. That’s why Lexington native, Tee Dee Young, has just been inducted...
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.
Kentucky lawmakers press for juvenile justice changes
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A group of Kentucky lawmakers called for new leadership Thursday in the state's troubled juvenile justice agency, saying someone from outside the system should be brought in to make changes to quell violent outbursts in the youth detention centers. The legislators also pushed for independent reviews...
LISTEN: Ky. juvenile justice leaders respond to criticisms of conditions in detention centers
Kentucky’s juvenile justice system has been plagued with assaults, escapes and riots in recent years. Divya Karthikeyan spoke to state officials on how they would deal with the crisis.
Kentucky Humane Society: meet Nakey Jakey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, the Kentucky Human Society said they took in a Terrier mix whose condition is heartbreaking. KHS said severe disease and infections have left his skin so raw and inflamed that he is covered in sores, with barely a strand of fur left on his body. They also said his skin was so painful when he arrived that they couldn’t pet or hold him to comfort him.
Republican candidate for governor Kelly Craft visits SEKY
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - “Kelly Craft for Governor” signs filled the Knox County Courthouse along with Eastern Kentuckians eager to hear from the former United Nations Ambassador. Craft praised the resiliency of people in the region after the July flood. “I mean, we were there very quickly right...
'Try to get some of it back': Kentucky Unemployment coming under federal scrutiny
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s a rare thing for Democrats and Republicans in Congress to agree on anything, even rarer when Congressman James Comer (R-Kentucky) and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) see eye-to-eye. But that’s exactly what happened when it came to looking at how unemployment benefits were handled...
Kentucky Democratic Party has more money than Republicans heading into governor’s race
FRANKFORT — Just as Democrat Andy Beshear has built a big fundraising lead over his Republican rivals for governor, the Kentucky Democratic Party has amassed a much bigger warchest than the Republican Party of Kentucky at the outset of this gubernatorial election year. In disclosures filed with campaign finance regulators this week, the Kentucky Democratic […] The post Kentucky Democratic Party has more money than Republicans heading into governor’s race appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KSP presented award for best-looking cruiser for 3rd time
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police recently won the American Association of State Trooper’s 2023 Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar contest and were presented with the award last week. This is the third time Kentucky won the front page of the calendar. AAST Executive Director John Bagnardi traveled to...
Garrett Morgan’s hometown seeking to erect statue of Ky.-born scientist
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is home to many of the world’s greatest African American scientists, including one whose invention helps you get home safely every day. Sharon Fields knows a lot about a famous African American scientist who once called Kentucky home. “His name was Garrett Augustus Morgan,...
One Kentucky City Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities in the US.
