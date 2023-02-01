ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Gov. Beshear signs proclamation at state Capitol making February Gifted Education Month in Kentucky

A group of education stakeholders and state lawmakers started Gifted Education Month in Kentucky with a proclamation signing at the state capitol this week. Representatives with the Kentucky Association for Gifted Education (KAGE) and the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) joined Gov. Andy Beshear and legislative leaders to commemorate the event.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

KCTCS president resigns; Ferguson steps in

VERSAILLES, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced Friday that Paul Czarapata, the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, to return to his roots in technology. Czarapata became KCTCS president in April 2021, but was with the system for over...
VERSAILLES, KY
wnky.com

Throwback Thursday: Rosenwald Schools

As Black History Month begins, Throwback Thursday is taking a look at some. southern Kentucky Black History stories. We begin with Rosenwald Schools, an. education plan devised by Booker T. Washington of the Tuskegee Institute and Julius. Rosenwald of Sears Roebuck fame. Around the turn of the 20th century, this...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Craft reveals who she was referring to in ‘Empty Chair’ campaign ad

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kelly Craft reveals who she was referring to in her ‘empty chair’ campaign ad. Craft launched her campaign for Kentucky governor in September. In her most recent ad, Craft references a spot missing at the kitchen table due to fentanyl and other drugs. Adding the issue is personal to her as a mother.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

How two bills would expand gun laws in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed two bills that would expand who could carry concealed guns and where. While neither measure has advanced in the legislature yet, some are already speaking in opposition to the bills. Current state law says if you are 21 or older and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky lawmakers press for juvenile justice changes

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A group of Kentucky lawmakers called for new leadership Thursday in the state's troubled juvenile justice agency, saying someone from outside the system should be brought in to make changes to quell violent outbursts in the youth detention centers. The legislators also pushed for independent reviews...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Kentucky Humane Society: meet Nakey Jakey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, the Kentucky Human Society said they took in a Terrier mix whose condition is heartbreaking. KHS said severe disease and infections have left his skin so raw and inflamed that he is covered in sores, with barely a strand of fur left on his body. They also said his skin was so painful when he arrived that they couldn’t pet or hold him to comfort him.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Republican candidate for governor Kelly Craft visits SEKY

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - “Kelly Craft for Governor” signs filled the Knox County Courthouse along with Eastern Kentuckians eager to hear from the former United Nations Ambassador. Craft praised the resiliency of people in the region after the July flood. “I mean, we were there very quickly right...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky Democratic Party has more money than Republicans heading into governor’s race

FRANKFORT — Just as Democrat Andy Beshear has built a big fundraising lead over his Republican rivals for governor, the Kentucky Democratic Party has amassed a much bigger warchest than the Republican Party of Kentucky at the outset of this gubernatorial election year. In disclosures filed with campaign finance regulators this week, the Kentucky Democratic […] The post Kentucky Democratic Party has more money than Republicans heading into governor’s race appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

KSP presented award for best-looking cruiser for 3rd time

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police recently won the American Association of State Trooper’s 2023 Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar contest and were presented with the award last week. This is the third time Kentucky won the front page of the calendar. AAST Executive Director John Bagnardi traveled to...
FRANKFORT, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy