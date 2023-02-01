Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
Sami Zayn posts heart-wrenching photo after The Bloodline betrayal
Sami Zayn or WWE have not commented on his betrayal of The Bloodline as of yet; however, Sami tweeted a picture yesterday that was absolutely heartbreaking for the fans. The Royal Rumble this year lived up to its reputation as one of WWE’s most thrilling pay-per-view events by incorporating even more eccentric elements than usual.
411mania.com
Dana Brooke Reacts To The Bella Twins’ Recent Criticism of RAW is XXX
As previously reported, The Bella Twins did not appear on RAW is XXX, even though they were advertised, and took issue with WWE. They had a problem with the lack of recognition for the women’s division at the 30th anniversary show. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dana Brooke responded to the comments, defending the current roster while praising the Bella Twins.
411mania.com
Tyrus Compares Billy Corgan To Vince McMahon & Dixie Carter
Tyrus has worked for several wrestling promoters in his career, and he recently compared Billy Corgan to Vince McMahon & Dixie Carter. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion appeared on Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcom and was asked about what it was like working for Corgan, Carter, and McMahon. “Dixie and Billy,...
tjrwrestling.net
John Cena’s WrestleMania 39 Opponent Confirmed
There are several matches considered “locked in” for WrestleMania 39 at this point including who John Cena will be facing. When it comes to John Cena wrestling at WrestleMania 39, the former 16-time WWE World Champion turned Hollywood star will be in action when WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1st and 2nd.
411mania.com
Sami Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns On Smackdown, Match Set For Elimination Chamber
Sami Zayn has had enough, attacking Roman Reigns on Smackdown and getting a match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Friday night’s show was main evented with Reigns and Paul Heyman in the ring, where Reigns accused Zayn of being greedy and trying to use the Bloodline. He said that everyone wants to take from him, and was set to continue before Zayn came out of the crowd and attacked Reigns. He ended up spearing Reigns and went for a chair, but Reigns escaped.
411mania.com
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Appears in Cold Open for NXT Vengeance Day, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights, Paul Heyman’s Website Launches Merchandise Store
– WWE released the cold open video for tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day show, featuring SmackDown Women’s Champion and former NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who previews tonight’s lineup. NXT Vengeance Day is set for later tonight on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network everywhere else.
411mania.com
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
Former wrestler Lanny Poffo dies at 68
Former wrestler Lanny Poffo has died at the age of 68. Notable wrestling figure Hacksaw Jim Duggan shared the news about Poffo via Twitter Thursday. With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny pic.twitter.com/4ve4J2HSHT — Hacksaw... The post Former wrestler Lanny Poffo dies at 68 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PWMania
Backstage News on Why Keith Lee Has Been Missing From AEW TV
Keith Lee is said to be away from AEW for storyline reasons. Lee has been missing since the December 21, 2022 issue of AEW Dynamite, when he was attacked by his former partner Swerve Strickland and his new faction, The Mogul Affiliates. Lee was attacked with cinderblocks as part of the angle.
Breaking: Legendary WWE Star Has Died At 68
Former WWE wrestler Lanny Poffo died at the age of 68. His friend, Hacksaw Jim Duggan shared the news Thursday morning. Poffo's cause of death wasn't disclosed. "With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The ...
411mania.com
Cody Rhodes Currently Not Scheduled To Appear on Smackdown on Road to Wrestlemania
As previously reported, Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship. The match is still months away, with Elimination Chamber set to happen before then. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rhodes is currently not scheduled to appear on Smackdown before Wrestlemania 39.
Wrestle Zone
WWE SmackDown Results (2/3/23)
Check out last week’s coverage: WWE SmackDown Results (1/27/23) is. Kayla Braxton is in the parking lot as The Bloodline arrives. As she tries to get a word with Reigns, he ignores her. Paul Heyman tells Braxton they can’t confirm or deny Jey Usos’ place in the Bloodline at this time.
‘The Genius’ Lanny Poffo dead aged 68: WWE in mourning as legend and brother of Randy Savage passes away
WRESTLING legend Lanny Poffo, the brother of “Macho Man” Randy Savage”, has died aged 68. The sad news was broken be fellow WWE icon “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan via Instagram on Thursday. Sharing several snaps of Poffo, he wrote: “With a very, very heavy heart, I've...
411mania.com
Aron Stevens Relates How Tyrus Reacted To Getting Bumped From WrestleMania 29
In a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, NWA’s Aron Stevens (formerly WWE’s Damien Sandow) shared some stories about his work in the wrestling industry over the past two decades (per Wrestling Inc). Stevens offered an anecdote about a WrestleMania 29 match he was slated for being moved off the schedule due to an long-running bout featuring The Undertaker and CM Punk taking precedence. Now-incumbent NWA World Heavyweight Champion Tyrus was also scheduled for the match and reacted to the cancellation announcement in his own way. You can find a highlight about the aftermath from Stevens and watch the full interview below.
411mania.com
Jessie Jones On Working With AJ Mendez In WOW – Women Of Wrestling, Why Fans Should Watch WOW
Lee Sanders of The RCWR Show recently interviewed WOW – Women Of Wrestling star Jessie Jones (aka Jessie Belle Smoothers). She spoke candidly on the newest season of the show, working with AJ Lee, David McLane’s impact, and more. Check out the highlights and video below:. On Working...
Wrestling world mourns loss of 80s WWE star
Lanny Poffo is often referred to in reference to his brother, Randall Poffo, otherwise known as “Macho Man” Randy Savage. However, Poffo was himself a mainstay of the then-WWF during the 1980s and was a decorated professional wrestler in his own right. Best known as “Leaping” Lanny Poffo and The Genius, Poffo died at the Read more... The post Wrestling world mourns loss of 80s WWE star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
411mania.com
Nia Jax Indicates Her Royal Rumble Return Was Somewhat “Rushed”
In a recent appearance with Highspots Sign It Live, Nia Jax shared a few details about her return to WWE for the Royal Rumble (per Fightful). Jax signed a series of items and answered a few inquiries about resuming her work with WWE after the promotion released her in November 2021. She was asked if she had gotten a month’s notice before appearing at the Rumble. “No, I did not,” she stated. When referencing her in-ring gear for the event, she mentioned, “I had it very quickly rushed.” You can watch the full signing session below.
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 2.3.23
Commentators: Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur. Rampage continues to be a bit all over the place as you know most of the card/lineup in advance but it still feels like a show that could go in a bunch of different directions. That could be the case again this week as there is some star power with the Elite around to defend the Trios Titles. Let’s get to it.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Calls Out His Rumored WrestleMania 39 Opponent
All signs point to a marquee match between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39. The seeds were sown during last Saturday's 30-Man Royal Rumble where Paul eliminated Rollins from the battle royal, showboated for several seconds, and even seemed to taunt Rollins by imitating The Visionary's mannerisms. On Friday, Paul once again mocked Rollins by posting a video from the Rumble elimination, which ends with Rollins photoshopped in clown makeup.
411mania.com
Shawn Michaels Says Vince McMahon Has Not Been Involved With NXT Creative
Fightful reports that during a media call for NXT Vengeance Day, Shawn Michaels said that Vince McMahon has not been involved in NXT creative since returning to WWE. When McMahon returned as Chairman of the Board, it was said that he would not interfere with creative or day-to-day operations. Michaels...
