Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao "Excited to Bring New Energy" to Negotiations with A's
For the first time since she took office, Mayor Sheng Thao mentioned the A's and Howard Terminal
Oakland mayor discusses what's next for police chief
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — After placing Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on paid administrative leave, the mayor is speaking to KRON4 about her decision. "Our goal is to make sure we are fully and carefully taking into account the very serious problems discussed in the report and taking corrective actions," said Oakland Mayor Sheng […]
NBC Sports
Oakland strikes historic deal to revitalize Coliseum
Oakland city leaders entered a historic agreement Thursday that could revitalize the Coliseum complex and possibly bring a new sports team to the East Bay's largest city. The city announced it is launching a partnership with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group in a deal that includes an exclusive negotiating agreement to develop the Coliseum complex.
SFGate
New Parking Pay Stations Will Feature Multiple Languages
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Parking pay stations in San Francisco's Chinatown are being replaced with a pay-by-license-plate parking system as part of a citywide upgrade. The new pay stations are on existing metered blocks in the Chinatown district from Clay Street north of Bush Street, and from Stockton Street west of Kearny Street, including blocks near Portsmouth Square and along Bush Street adjacent to Union Square.
Black-led group strikes deal to revitalize Oakland Coliseum site, could bring $5B megaproject
The new plan and vision for Oakland's aging Coliseum complex could bring a $5 billion megaproject to the 200-acre site with sports, entertainment, a hotel and new housing.
oaklandside.org
OUSD’s abandoned Lake Merritt headquarters is getting a new life
The former Oakland Unified School District headquarters—two buildings totaling 96,900 square feet that have stood on a 1.6-acre parcel at the southern edge of Lake Merritt for nearly 100 years, and empty for the last 10—is finally set to be reimagined. A coalition of young people, educators, and...
SFGate
Half Marathon Will Disrupt Some Sf Muni Bus Routes Sunday
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Several SF Muni bus routes will be disrupted Sunday morning for the San Francisco Half Marathon and 5K and another route will be disrupted for Chinese New Year celebrations. The 18, 33, 43, and 44 routes will be rerouted near Golden Gate Park. The 12 will be...
KTVU FOX 2
Where was Oakland Police Commission during latest OPD setback?
OAKLAND, Calif. - When the mayor put Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on leave two weeks ago because of "systemic deficiencies" uncovered in Internal Affairs investigations, the chief and his allies came out hard against the 20-year-old federal oversight of OPD and specifically the federal monitor tasked with making sure police reforms are upheld.
Pressure increasing on new Oakland mayor to reinstate police chief
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Sheng Thao is embroiled in her first controversy since she was sworn in as mayor of Oakland. Shortly after taking office, Thao placed the city’s police chief on leave in reaction to a scathing report written by a federal monitor who oversees the Oakland Police Department. She was swiftly met with […]
SF Black-owned bakery seeks to transform traditional sourdough
(KRON) — We're celebrating Black History Month at KRON4. Rize Up is a San Francisco Black-owned bakery focused on reinventing the traditional sourdough bread. Founder Azikiwee "Z" Anderson shares more about its origin story.
Contra Costa Herald
Antioch Mayor’s remarks at MLK Day breakfast spark response by Oakley Councilman not wanting to provide neighboring city with police support
“Mayor Thorpe was indicating he had placed the yoke of oppression on Antioch’s police officers and implemented what seemed an era of tyranny towards Antioch officers…Mayor Thorpe’s outlandish statements are politically motivated, and I believe he would use an Oakley officer as a pawn to advance his political agenda.” – Councilman George Fuller.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: How San Jose Mayor Will Tackle Trash, Homelessness And Crime
Like his late father who was a mailman, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said it's time to "deliver" solutions in America's 10th largest city - starting with the overflowing trash that's plagued San Jose streets. During his nearly two-hour inauguration Wednesday, San Jose's 66th mayor focused on three key areas...
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Cities Just Lost Zoning Control. See the Wildest Homes That Could Come to Your Neighborhood
The state’s Jan. 31 deadline has come and gone, and 69 out of 109 jurisdictions in the Bay Area have failed to submit their required eight-year housing plan to the state. Advocacy groups like YIMBY Law are already suing cities and counties, claiming they’ve violated state law by missing the deadline. But in the meantime, developers are preparing to file projects under the “builder’s remedy,” which means cities and counties cannot deny housing projects just because they violate local zoning plans.
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
Person pulled from Oakland sewer declared dead
A person found inside of a sewage hole in Oakland was declared dead on Saturday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department.
oaklandside.org
Oakland installs parking meters at Lake Merritt amid gentrification concerns
Six months after the Oakland City Council approved a one-year pilot for parking meters at Lake Merritt, the city began installation this week. According to city spokesperson Jean Walsh, Oakland doesn’t have an exact timeline for the meters’ installation, but the work will be done “as soon as possible.”
Black former SF equity worker Dante King to get hefty payout in discrimination suit
A former city employee who worked on diversity, inclusion, and workforce equity is on track to receive more than $560,000 from the city, after they sued for discrimination and retaliation. Dante King, who is Black and uses they/them pronouns, alleged in a September, 2022, civil lawsuit that the city discriminated...
californiaglobe.com
Oakland Election Officials Defy Judge’s Order in Manual Recount in Mayor’s Race
January 4, the Globe reported that the Oakland NAACP was demanding a manual recount in the Mayor’s race “due to a razor-thin margin of victory of 677 votes, an unusually high number of disqualified votes, and widespread confusion surrounding ranked-choice voting (RCV).”. This came on the heels of...
berkeleyside.org
Workers at Urban Ore, Berkeley’s last salvage store, announce union drive
Workers at Urban Ore announced Wednesday that they intend to unionize. The workers at Berkeley’s last architectural salvage store are hoping to join the Industrial Workers of the World Union 670 and have filed a petition for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board. Organizers said they’re...
