ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Oakland mayor discusses what's next for police chief

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — After placing Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on paid administrative leave, the mayor is speaking to KRON4 about her decision.   "Our goal is to make sure we are fully and carefully taking into account the very serious problems discussed in the report and taking corrective actions," said Oakland Mayor Sheng […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Sports

Oakland strikes historic deal to revitalize Coliseum

Oakland city leaders entered a historic agreement Thursday that could revitalize the Coliseum complex and possibly bring a new sports team to the East Bay's largest city. The city announced it is launching a partnership with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group in a deal that includes an exclusive negotiating agreement to develop the Coliseum complex.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

New Parking Pay Stations Will Feature Multiple Languages

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Parking pay stations in San Francisco's Chinatown are being replaced with a pay-by-license-plate parking system as part of a citywide upgrade. The new pay stations are on existing metered blocks in the Chinatown district from Clay Street north of Bush Street, and from Stockton Street west of Kearny Street, including blocks near Portsmouth Square and along Bush Street adjacent to Union Square.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

OUSD’s abandoned Lake Merritt headquarters is getting a new life

The former Oakland Unified School District headquarters—two buildings totaling 96,900 square feet that have stood on a 1.6-acre parcel at the southern edge of Lake Merritt for nearly 100 years, and empty for the last 10—is finally set to be reimagined. A coalition of young people, educators, and...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Half Marathon Will Disrupt Some Sf Muni Bus Routes Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Several SF Muni bus routes will be disrupted Sunday morning for the San Francisco Half Marathon and 5K and another route will be disrupted for Chinese New Year celebrations. The 18, 33, 43, and 44 routes will be rerouted near Golden Gate Park. The 12 will be...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Where was Oakland Police Commission during latest OPD setback?

OAKLAND, Calif. - When the mayor put Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on leave two weeks ago because of "systemic deficiencies" uncovered in Internal Affairs investigations, the chief and his allies came out hard against the 20-year-old federal oversight of OPD and specifically the federal monitor tasked with making sure police reforms are upheld.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Pressure increasing on new Oakland mayor to reinstate police chief

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Sheng Thao is embroiled in her first controversy since she was sworn in as mayor of Oakland. Shortly after taking office, Thao placed the city’s police chief on leave in reaction to a scathing report written by a federal monitor who oversees the Oakland Police Department. She was swiftly met with […]
OAKLAND, CA
Contra Costa Herald

Antioch Mayor’s remarks at MLK Day breakfast spark response by Oakley Councilman not wanting to provide neighboring city with police support

“Mayor Thorpe was indicating he had placed the yoke of oppression on Antioch’s police officers and implemented what seemed an era of tyranny towards Antioch officers…Mayor Thorpe’s outlandish statements are politically motivated, and I believe he would use an Oakley officer as a pawn to advance his political agenda.” – Councilman George Fuller.
OAKLEY, CA
sfstandard.com

Bay Area Cities Just Lost Zoning Control. See the Wildest Homes That Could Come to Your Neighborhood

The state’s Jan. 31 deadline has come and gone, and 69 out of 109 jurisdictions in the Bay Area have failed to submit their required eight-year housing plan to the state. Advocacy groups like YIMBY Law are already suing cities and counties, claiming they’ve violated state law by missing the deadline. But in the meantime, developers are preparing to file projects under the “builder’s remedy,” which means cities and counties cannot deny housing projects just because they violate local zoning plans.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Workers at Urban Ore, Berkeley’s last salvage store, announce union drive

Workers at Urban Ore announced Wednesday that they intend to unionize. The workers at Berkeley’s last architectural salvage store are hoping to join the Industrial Workers of the World Union 670 and have filed a petition for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board. Organizers said they’re...
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy