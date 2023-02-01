ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kadn.com

King Cake and Bling! Embark Fine Jewelry and Great Harvest of Acadiana (2022 King Cake of the Year) Team Up For Dazzling Giveaway

Katie Kennedy, Co-Owner of Embark Fine Jewelry, and Brian Melancon of 2022 King Cake of The Year, Great Harvest Acadiana, stopped by News15 at Noon to share about a dazzling giveaway. If you order a king cake from Great Harvest, your king cake baby may be swapped out for a diamond! Bring that to Embark and you could win some beautiful diamond earrings.
M Henderson

Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton Rouge

Celebrate Love at one of these Baton Rouge restaurants this Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and a nice meal out is one of the primary ways to show the one you love just how much they mean to you. Celebrate your Valentine with dinner reservations at one of these Baton Rouge restaurants. Note that some events happen before February 14.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Baton Rouge desserts that hit the sweet spot for Valentine’s Day

The convergence of Carnival season and Valentine’s Day makes February Louisiana’s de facto dessert month—a time when sampling sweets and treats is practically required. Of course, king cake occupies our thoughts until midnight on Fat Tuesday (this year, Feb. 21), and Valentine’s Day, planted squarely in the middle of the month, triggers anticipation for chocolatey gifts and desserts.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRProud

Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Feb. 4 and Feb. 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weekend in Baton Rouge is never dull. The first weekend in February includes a free guided tour around a historic part of Louisiana, a class for kids to learn about the wonders of outer space and a chance to go back in time with a dinosaur-themed light show. On […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRProud

Here’s where you can get boiled crawfish in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s crawfish season runs from January through July. Coincidentally, the season runs at the same time as Mardi Gras and the state’s festival season, making them a popular way to pass a good time between parades. Eating boiled crawfish with friends and family is a deep-rooted tradition. Native Americans were […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
thehoofprint.org

New Eats! The South Plains Co. Restaurant Review

Across the street from the ballpark, next to Fellowship Church, Zachary welcomes South Plains Food Company! From its wide menu selection to its large dining area, patrons can’t get enough of this hot, new, trendy restaurant!. 2022 brought new things for the new year, including the grand opening of...
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Mardi Gras celebrations start in Baton Rouge this weekend; see the full list here

North Baton Rouge Now, Inc. would like to invite you to participate in the 3rd Annual Krewe of Oshun Mardi Gras Parade & Festival. We are excited to bring this positive and much needed event to East Baton Rouge Parish and surrounding parishes. The Krewe of Oshun rolls out Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12 noon. The festival kickoff begins promptly at 2:00pm. Immediately followed by entertainment and festivities.
BATON ROUGE, LA
beckersdental.com

Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice

Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

What's being built near the intersection of Burbank and Lee?

Elite Training Academy is building a sports training facility just south of the LSU campus. The 55,600-square-foot facility at 5414 Burbank Drive is set to open in the summer. It will feature two outdoor football fields and a 60-yard indoor field, along with wellness facilities and a weight training center.
BATON ROUGE, LA

