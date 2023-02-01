Read full article on original website
kadn.com
King Cake and Bling! Embark Fine Jewelry and Great Harvest of Acadiana (2022 King Cake of the Year) Team Up For Dazzling Giveaway
Katie Kennedy, Co-Owner of Embark Fine Jewelry, and Brian Melancon of 2022 King Cake of The Year, Great Harvest Acadiana, stopped by News15 at Noon to share about a dazzling giveaway. If you order a king cake from Great Harvest, your king cake baby may be swapped out for a diamond! Bring that to Embark and you could win some beautiful diamond earrings.
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton Rouge
Celebrate Love at one of these Baton Rouge restaurants this Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and a nice meal out is one of the primary ways to show the one you love just how much they mean to you. Celebrate your Valentine with dinner reservations at one of these Baton Rouge restaurants. Note that some events happen before February 14.
225batonrouge.com
Baton Rouge desserts that hit the sweet spot for Valentine’s Day
The convergence of Carnival season and Valentine’s Day makes February Louisiana’s de facto dessert month—a time when sampling sweets and treats is practically required. Of course, king cake occupies our thoughts until midnight on Fat Tuesday (this year, Feb. 21), and Valentine’s Day, planted squarely in the middle of the month, triggers anticipation for chocolatey gifts and desserts.
brproud.com
Get ready to peel, crawfish prices fall after high prices at start of season
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the Super Bowl less than 10 days away, there is some good news to share about the price of crawfish. For a few weeks, consumers chose not to pay high prices for their crawfish. More crawfish were out there to be had and...
Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Feb. 4 and Feb. 5
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weekend in Baton Rouge is never dull. The first weekend in February includes a free guided tour around a historic part of Louisiana, a class for kids to learn about the wonders of outer space and a chance to go back in time with a dinosaur-themed light show. On […]
Here’s where you can get boiled crawfish in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s crawfish season runs from January through July. Coincidentally, the season runs at the same time as Mardi Gras and the state’s festival season, making them a popular way to pass a good time between parades. Eating boiled crawfish with friends and family is a deep-rooted tradition. Native Americans were […]
thehoofprint.org
New Eats! The South Plains Co. Restaurant Review
Across the street from the ballpark, next to Fellowship Church, Zachary welcomes South Plains Food Company! From its wide menu selection to its large dining area, patrons can’t get enough of this hot, new, trendy restaurant!. 2022 brought new things for the new year, including the grand opening of...
kadn.com
Crowe Boys Back In Lafayette Performing At Rock-N-Bowl This Weekend With Lvvrs
Ocie Crowe, 1/3 of the Crowe Boys, stopped by News15 at Noon virtually Friday to share about their upcoming gig at Rock-N-Bowl this Saturday, February 4th at 9PM. Crowe Boys Back In Lafayette Performing At Rock-N-Bowl This Weekend With Lvvrs. Ocie Crowe, 1/3 of the Crowe Boys, stopped by News15...
Baton Rouge renters go without water for days, turned on after WAFB asks questions
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People at the stadium square apartments in Baton Rouge have been going without water for almost four days now. “I can’t cook, I can’t do nothing. I got to get buckets of water to flush the commode, I can’t shower. It’s ridiculous.” said Jimmie Puckett, an apartment resident.
wbrz.com
Egg prices are declining, but experts say it's still not a bad idea to get your own hens
BATON ROUGE - While egg prices are finally dropping, it's still not a bad idea to raise your own chickens. Dek Terrell, an economics professor at LSU, says it's basic egg-onomics. "The bird flu has affected about 58 million chickens that were laying eggs, so that's reduced the supply of...
wbrz.com
Mardi Gras celebrations start in Baton Rouge this weekend; see the full list here
North Baton Rouge Now, Inc. would like to invite you to participate in the 3rd Annual Krewe of Oshun Mardi Gras Parade & Festival. We are excited to bring this positive and much needed event to East Baton Rouge Parish and surrounding parishes. The Krewe of Oshun rolls out Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12 noon. The festival kickoff begins promptly at 2:00pm. Immediately followed by entertainment and festivities.
beckersdental.com
Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice
Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
brproud.com
ALDI is planning to open stores in Baton Rouge area. Here’s where
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new grocery store is coming to East Baton Rouge Parish. ALDI plans to begin construction on three new stores within the next three months, according to Loxley Division Vice President Heather Moore. Moore said the new stores in the area will be located...
theadvocate.com
Push to get summer school or tutoring for kids struggling with reading reaches Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge schools are moving to implement a new statewide rule that requires districts to identify current third and fourth-graders who are struggling in reading and provide them with 30 hours of additional reading instruction, either at school or through private tutoring services. And while Baton Rouge school leaders agree...
brproud.com
Capital region could see spike in COVID-19 cases during February
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – From the environmental impacts of Mardi Gras to health guidelines, medical professionals say the capital region has a higher risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus this month. For major events like Mardi Gras, Superbowl, and Valentine’s Day, many people are expected to host large...
Meet the woman shaking up the rum industry in Baton Rouge
Olivia Stewart, owner of Oxbow Rum Distillery in Baton Rouge, wants consumers to think about rum differently.
LSU Reveille
Students express frustration with course scheduling and class accessibility: 'Something needs to be done'
As the spring semester continues, some LSU students are still feeling left behind when it comes to scheduling their courses. According to LSU’s Office of Budgeting and Planning, there were around 35,000 students enrolled in the fall of 2022. Eight thousand of those students were freshmen. With a campus...
theadvocate.com
What's being built near the intersection of Burbank and Lee?
Elite Training Academy is building a sports training facility just south of the LSU campus. The 55,600-square-foot facility at 5414 Burbank Drive is set to open in the summer. It will feature two outdoor football fields and a 60-yard indoor field, along with wellness facilities and a weight training center.
healthcarejournalbr.com
Woman’s Hospital Raises Awareness of HPV Findings Unique to Louisiana Women
More than 13,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in the U.S. each year, and while it is one of the most preventable cancers today due in part to the HPV vaccine Gardasil 9, women in Louisiana may not be as protected as they think. There are approximately 70 different...
225batonrouge.com
Comedian Theo Von captivates crowds with Louisiana-style stories about growing up in the South
Theo Von remembers a lot about growing up in Covington, Louisiana. Though the comedian has come a long way from his hometown, he still loves to talk about his childhood and prides himself on making audiences laugh with tales and “Southern lore.”. “You can find just as much joy...
