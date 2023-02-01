Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
With Ochsner Lafayette General expansion, Oil Center at 'interesting inflection point'
It’s been just over a year since Chris Rader and his information technology firm moved into their new home in Lafayette’s Oil Center, but already he knows the neighborhood so well he could almost double as a tour guide. The CEO of Rader Solutions moved his business into...
999ktdy.com
Carencro, Scott Issue Public Announcements on Changes, New Policies Ahead of Mardi Gras Parades
As Carnival season ramps up, city officials in Carencro and Scott are reminding paradegoers of policies and a few new changes for their upcoming Mardi Gras celebrations. Both Carencro and Scott will roll their annual Mardi Gras parades the weekend of February 11 and 12, 2023. On Saturday, The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will host the city's annual Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, February 11 with a few changes that were announced in late December.
Well-known local restaurant opening location on Johnston St.
The Mexican cantina and grill, which already has multiple locations throughout Lafayette Parish, will be opening on Johnston St. soon.
KLFY.com
Mardi Gras Parade rolls through New Iberia
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, a family-style Mardi Gras celebration, rolled through historic Main Street in New Iberia on Feb. 3. The seventh annual parade featured a total of 67 entries, including local High School marching bands, classic cars and trucks, and more than 20 floats.
Dave & Buster’s of Lafayette Construction Has Officially Started
It’s been the talk of the town for over a year; Lafayette is finally getting a Dave & Buster’s in the Ambassador Town Center(Costco Development) phase 2, between Costco & Lourdes. See initial confirmation (here). — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/not-april-fools-dave-busters-has-filed-permit-to-build-in-lafayette/. While on our usual Friday afternoon escapades, we spotted some...
Registration now open for recycling, additional garbage cart
Acadiana Waste Services is set to take over solid waste and recycling collection services in the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish
999ktdy.com
King Cake Bread Pudding Bake-Off Happening Sunday, February 5th
In recent weeks you may have seen several local bakeries on social media claim to have the best King Cake Bread Pudding. Now, they have all decided to come together for one day to find out who truly has the best King Cake Bread pudding in Acadiana. 12 local bakeries...
Chick-fil-A to Honor Kevin With 25 Year Anniversary Celebration
Kevin Melancon (50), an employee of Chick-fil-A and a local treasure, will be honored for his 25 years of service to the restaurant and Acadiana.
Young cancer patient gets birthday wish granted by community
In Kaplan, a 13-year-old cancer patient had his birthday wish granted by members of the community.
New Program Helps First Responders and Teachers in Louisiana With Down Payment/Closing Costs
The program is called "Keys for Service" and is designed to "help bridge the gap and make it easier and more affordable for our community heroes to purchase their dream homes."
theadvocate.com
Landowners sue Lafayette for property damage in quick-take land grab
A group of landowners is suing Lafayette Consolidated Government for damages to its property in a quick-take land grab for drainage work that judges ruled was an abuse of the government's powers. Bendel Partnership filed a lawsuit Jan. 31 seeking compensation for damages to the property, including dirt, trees and...
Ville Platte councilwoman indicted
After meeting for one day on February 1, 2023, the Grand Jury indicted Christina Sam, 43, on the charge of Election Offenses Affecting Registration and Election Fraud or Forgery.
Two people caught night hunting in Acadiana, both charged
A Lake Arthur man and woman were cited for alleged hunting and fishing violations in Jefferson Davis Parish.
Jeanerette deputies are headed to New Orleans
The Jeanerette City Marshal will send 6 to 10 deputies to New Orleans between February 15th and the 21st.
Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project
On Tuesday, officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) joined other state and local officials to break ground on Phase III of the I-10/Pecue Lane Interchange Project in Baton Rouge. The project, which began in 2017, is an important part of the area’s economic growth, said Transportation Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “Baton […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
kadn.com
Crowe Boys Back In Lafayette Performing At Rock-N-Bowl This Weekend With Lvvrs
Ocie Crowe, 1/3 of the Crowe Boys, stopped by News15 at Noon virtually Friday to share about their upcoming gig at Rock-N-Bowl this Saturday, February 4th at 9PM. Crowe Boys Back In Lafayette Performing At Rock-N-Bowl This Weekend With Lvvrs. Ocie Crowe, 1/3 of the Crowe Boys, stopped by News15...
Lafayette Not in Top 20 Mardi Gras Cities in Recent Rankings
Here are the top 10 best cities to celebrate Mardi Gras (besides New Orleans). Surprisingly, Lafayette isn't even in the top 20.
Abbeville police department has a new starting pay to combat police shortage
Police chief Mike Hardy nearly doubled the starting salary pay for his department.
Kaplan oilfield worker, Desert Storm vet running for governor
Jeffery Istre, an oilfield worker and Army veteran with Acadiana roots is running for governor as an independent.
theadvocate.com
'His last ride': A Youngsville family, a tragic death, and the brotherhood of truckers
Escorted by Lafayette Parish sheriff's deputies, the procession of 18-wheelers slowly made its way down Pinhook Road on Saturday afternoon. There were more than 25 of them, and as they turned onto University Avenue, all traffic stopped, cars pulled over and bystanders watched in silence. When the procession passed TA...
