999ktdy.com

Carencro, Scott Issue Public Announcements on Changes, New Policies Ahead of Mardi Gras Parades

As Carnival season ramps up, city officials in Carencro and Scott are reminding paradegoers of policies and a few new changes for their upcoming Mardi Gras celebrations. Both Carencro and Scott will roll their annual Mardi Gras parades the weekend of February 11 and 12, 2023. On Saturday, The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will host the city's annual Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, February 11 with a few changes that were announced in late December.
CARENCRO, LA
KLFY.com

Mardi Gras Parade rolls through New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, a family-style Mardi Gras celebration, rolled through historic Main Street in New Iberia on Feb. 3. The seventh annual parade featured a total of 67 entries, including local High School marching bands, classic cars and trucks, and more than 20 floats.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Developing Lafayette

Dave & Buster’s of Lafayette Construction Has Officially Started

It’s been the talk of the town for over a year; Lafayette is finally getting a Dave & Buster’s in the Ambassador Town Center(Costco Development) phase 2, between Costco & Lourdes. See initial confirmation (here). — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/not-april-fools-dave-busters-has-filed-permit-to-build-in-lafayette/. While on our usual Friday afternoon escapades, we spotted some...
LAFAYETTE, LA
999ktdy.com

King Cake Bread Pudding Bake-Off Happening Sunday, February 5th

In recent weeks you may have seen several local bakeries on social media claim to have the best King Cake Bread Pudding. Now, they have all decided to come together for one day to find out who truly has the best King Cake Bread pudding in Acadiana. 12 local bakeries...
SCOTT, LA
theadvocate.com

Landowners sue Lafayette for property damage in quick-take land grab

A group of landowners is suing Lafayette Consolidated Government for damages to its property in a quick-take land grab for drainage work that judges ruled was an abuse of the government's powers. Bendel Partnership filed a lawsuit Jan. 31 seeking compensation for damages to the property, including dirt, trees and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Transportation Today News

Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project

On Tuesday, officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) joined other state and local officials to break ground on Phase III of the I-10/Pecue Lane Interchange Project in Baton Rouge. The project, which began in 2017, is an important part of the area’s economic growth, said Transportation Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “Baton […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
BATON ROUGE, LA

