ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams Thinks Will Smith Should Be Forgiven After Oscars Slap: ‘We’re All Human’

By Cassie Gill
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZdNY_0kZMCOWw00
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Serena Williams is defending Will Smith, 54, nearly a year after after he shockingly slapped Chris Rock, 58, at the Oscars. The tennis icon, 41, said that “we’re all human” when discussing the March 2022 incident with Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

Serena developed a relationship with Will as he prepared to film King Richard, a biopic about her father Richard Williams and how he developed the careers of her and her sister Venus Williams. The role went on to earn Will a his first-ever Oscar in the Best Actor category — meaning he had a front row seat with wife Jada Pinkett-Smith all evening. Ahead of his big win, however, Will shockingly got up to slap Chris on-stage after the comedian made an inappropriate joke about Jada’s bald head — a direct result of her alopecia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6ldh_0kZMCOWw00
Serena and Venus Williams pose with Will Smith, who played their father in film ‘King Richard’. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Immediately after the moment, Questlove came out to present an Oscar in the Best Documentary category for Summer of Soul. “I thought it was such an incredible film and I feel that there was an incredible film after that with Questlove that kind of was overshadowed,” Serena also said. “But I also feel that I’ve been in a position where I’ve been under a lot of pressure and made a tremendous amount of mistakes, and I’m the kind of person that’s just like, ‘I’ve been there. I’ve made a mistake. It’s not the end of the world.'”

“We’re all imperfect and we’re all human and let’s just be kind to each other. So, that’s often forgotten a lot,” she concluded.

Will has since apologized publicly and to Chris for the moment multiple times, including most recently with a July 29 Instagram video. “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out. So I will I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable,” Will said to the camera.

“I want to apologize to Chris’s mother. I saw an interview that Chris’s mother did. And that was one of the things about that moment I just didn’t realize. I wasn’t thinking but how many people got hurt in that moment. So I want to apologize to Chris’s mother. I want to apologize to Chris’s family. Specifically Tony Rock. We had a great relationship. Tony Rock was my man. And this probably irreparable,” he added.

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Ray J Goes Off On Tyrese For Telling Eddie Murphy To “Move On” After Will Smith Joke

Ray J has taken aim at Tyrese Gibson for calling out Eddie Murphy, who made a joke referencing the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap at this year’s Golden Globes. On Thursday (January 12), the “One Wish” singer issued a response in the comment section of TheJasmineBrand’s repost of Tyrese defending Smith. Tyrese had posted a picture of himself and Will embracing and called for everyone to move on from the incident.
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Smiles In 1st Photos Since Eddie Murphy Joked About His Oscars Slap At Golden Globes

Nothing can bring Will Smith, 54, down! That’s right, not even Eddie Murphy‘s jokes about the King Richard star at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Will was spotted smiling from ear-to-ear while out running errands in Miami on Jan. 11, just one day after the Cecil B. DeMille Award-winner referenced Will’s 2022 Oscars slap speech. While out in the sunny city of Florida, Will rocked a casual, yet trendy, athletic look. The one-time Golden Globe winner sported a white t-shirt, red basketball shorts, and white gym leggings. Will accessorized his ensemble with a white baseball cap, black sneakers, and white ankle socks.
MIAMI, FL
People

Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'

The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday.  In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach.  For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Black Enterprise

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
Vogue Magazine

Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
NEW YORK STATE
Shine My Crown

Janelle Monáe Finally Opens Up About Coming Out as Nonbinary

Janelle Monáe was applauded for coming out as nonbinary last year, but hasn’t divulged further since then. Now, she’s finally opening up about her gender identity. “I’m not this arrogant person that thinks that I have all the answers,” the Primetime star explained during an episode of The Jess Cagle Show.
People

Gayle King Goes from Getting a Colonoscopy to Watching Drake at the Apollo Theater

The CBS Mornings co-host chronicled her activity-filled weekend on Instagram Gayle King is making sure her health is in check. Before attending Drake's career-spanning SiriusXM show at the Apollo Theater on Saturday, the CBS Mornings co-host began her activity-filled weekend by getting a colonoscopy done with Oprah Daily creative director Adam Glassman. "Soooo what did you do this morning!," she quipped in an Instagram post on Friday. In the series of pictures, Glassman and the 68-year-old television personality posed for photos wearing matching medical gowns and resting on their hospital beds as they awaited the...
Essence

Another Celebrity Kid Is Headed To Spelman College

Stars Dondré and Salli Richardson-Whitfield couldn't be more excited to send their daughter to the esteemed school. 'Your path to becoming a greater woman starts in the fall.’. Actor Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson Whitfield have a child leaving the nest this fall. Their 17-year-old daughter, Parker Whitfield, will...
ATLANTA, GA
netflixjunkie.com

NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco

The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
Essence

Black Love Showed Up At The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Black couples took the main stage, from the Betts to Viola Davis and Julius Tennon to Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance. Sunday night’s 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles didn’t disappoint as Black excellence, and Black love was on full display.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’

A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
Black Enterprise

Get It Steve! Steve Harvey Dances Into 66th Birthday With Wife Marjorie and Family

Can’t nobody dip and slide like a cat from Cleveland! — At least that’s how celebrated radio host and TV game show guru Steve Harvey would tell it on any given day. But on his birthday, which is actually January 17, Harvey who celebrated a wee bit early, put on his dancing shoes with his Queen Marjorie Harvey by his side and danced the night away in a private disco, complete with a DJ playing his favorite hits.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
290K+
Followers
26K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy