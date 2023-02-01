ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats Ferrero, Litman join GOP's Snee in hunt for Massillon auditor

By Steven M. Grazier, The Independent
 3 days ago
MASSILLON – Nearly three dozen candidates have filed paperwork to run for public offices in Massillon, lining up a busy 2023 election season.

Partisan candidates for city offices had until 4 p.m. Wednesday to file their petitions for the May 2 primary ballot. The Stark County Board of Elections office updated its filing list after the deadline.

GOP mayoral bid:Massillon City Councilman Jamie Slutz to run for city mayor

Democrat contest:Former Stark Prosecutor John Ferrero eyes race for Massillon auditor

Candidate petitions will still need to be verified by the elections board before the names are officially placed on the May ballot.

Non-party candidates or independents, as well as those running for township trustee and fiscal officer, have an August deadline to file for office, according to Travis Secrest, elections systems manager for the Stark County Board of Elections.

The flurry of Wednesday deadline filings preview a number of Massillon contests that will take place in the spring and fall. Many political party candidates do not have May primary opponents.

Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry, a Democrat, has filed to run for a fourth consecutive term. She's in line to face City Councilman Jamie Slutz, R-at large, in November.

Catazaro-Perry and Slutz won't have primary opposition within their respective parties.

Three other full-time, citywide offices have likely primaries, one being the Massillon auditor post.

City Treasurer Linda Litman is in line to face former Stark County Prosecutor John Ferrero in the Democrat primary race for auditor. Republican John Snee has no primary opposition, sending him on to the general election.

All three auditor hopefuls are vying to replace retiring Auditor Jayne Ferrero, who is John Ferrero's sister-in-law.

In addition, Democrat Johnnie Maier, Massillon municipal clerk of court, is seeing opposition for the first time in about 10 years, as two Republican challengers have filed to run. They are John Paquelet and Steve Tharp Jr., who will faceoff in the May primary.

Incumbent Massillon Law Director Justin Richard, a Democrat, looks to have a primary opponent. Antonia Carbone has filed as a Democratic candidate.

General election races coming for Massillon council president, at-large seats

November's general election ballot should have a three-way race for Massillon City Council president. Incumbent independent Claudette Istnick is set to face Democratic hopeful J. David Ress and GOP candidate Mike Slater.

Four city Democrats and four Republicans are in the hunt for the three Massillon at-large City Council seats. The top three vote-getters in both party primary elections will move on the fall general election.

Democrats include incumbent Ted Herncane and challengers Holly Bryan-Huth, Aaron Spencer and Robert Williams.

On the GOP side, incumbent at-large Councilman Ed Lewis IV is joined by challengers Sarita Cunningham, a former Ward 1 councilwoman, James Haavisto and Jason Hout.

Contested races coming for Massillon wards seats in May, November

In Ward 1, incumbent Councilman Mark Lombardi, a Republican, has no in-party opposition in May. He would face Democratic hopeful William E. Walker in November.

In Ward 2, Democratic candidates Jack L. Moore and Eric J. Ray will square off in May. The winner would take on incumbent Republican Aaron Violand, who does not have a primary opponent.

Ward 3 has incumbent Mike Gregg, a Republican, pitted against Lynda Blankenship, a Democrat, this fall.

In Ward 4, Democrat Jill Creamer is seeking another term and will face primary opposition from challenger Joyce Phillips. No Republican has filed to run for the office.

Republican incumbent Julie Harwig-Smith is up against Democrat Timothy Farris for the Ward 5 seat in November. In addition, Ward 6 Republican Councilman Michael Snee is set to face Democrat challenger David McCune.

Multiple western Stark County levies up for vote in May primary

Lawrence Township is seeking a 1.65-mill additional road levy in May. If passed, the five-year measure is expected to generate $416,859 per year starting in 2024, according to the Stark BOE.

Jackson Township has a 1-mill replacement parks levy on the upcoming primary ballot. If passed, the five-year levy will raise approximately $1.98 million a year.

The Sugar Creek Township Fire District has a 2.5-mill renewal measure on the May ballot. The five-year measure will continue to generate $283,786 if successful.

Tuscarawas Township is seeking voter approval for a 0.5-mill fire levy in May. The additional, five-year measure aims to bring in $85,773 a year if passed.

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com. On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE

The Independent

