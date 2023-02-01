Constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights stirs support, protest in Olympia

Read full article on original website
Public hearing scheduled February 8, 2023 on proposed changes to Washington gun laws
OLYMPIA - Washington House Committee on Appropriations has scheduled a public hearing on SHB 1143, titled AN ACT Relating to enhancing requirements for the purchase or transfer of firearms by requiring a permit to purchase firearms, firearms safety training, and a 10-day waiting period, prohibiting firearms transfers prior to completion of a background check, and updating and creating consistency in firearms transfer and background check procedures.
KREM
Washington could be first state to pass approach to addressing domestic violent extremism
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Newly released body camera footage showed the moments Seattle Police arrested a man for allegedly harassing and threatening Rep. Pramila Jayapal outside of her West Seattle home. Brett Forsell is charged with felony stalking. Witnesses said he drove past Jayapal’s home three times and yelled obscenities...
q13fox.com
Debate heats up over research data used to craft current WA police pursuit law
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The debate surrounding the possible change of Washington's police pursuit law and the data lawmakers are using to make those decisions remains contentious in Olympia. At the latest hearing in Olympia, former King County Deputy Prosecutor Bob Scales submitted written testimony telling lawmakers that he believes the...
q13fox.com
City of Kent proposes bill to state legislators to address illegal street racing
KENT, Wash. - Illegal street racing has become a growing problem in several communities in Washington. The City of Kent hopes its bill to the State Senate can address the public safety issue. Washington’s current law on street racing is only defined as two people competing for speed. However, illegal...
seattlemedium.com
Seattle’s New Prosecuting Attorney Making Policy Changes
The new prosecuting attorney is Leesa Manion and she is ready to go with some policy changes. She was elected in November to replace Dan Satterberg. She recently laid out her policy and practice changes for her new administration. There will be the creation of a new division focused on gender-based violence. She will also put money into tackling economic crimes and wage theft.
Chronicle
Thurston County Youth 'Die' at Council Meeting to Protest Lack of Action on Climate Change
Five members of the Thurston Youth Climate Coalition fell dramatically to the ground at Lacey City Council on Thursday, all of them wanting to protest what they see as a lack of local action to fight climate change. It was quite a display. As Avanti High School student and coalition...
Washington lawmakers propose ban on 'at-home' rape kits
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington lawmakers are proposing a bill that would ban the sale of at-home rape kits from being sold or provided to the public including college students who have been targeted by the marketing of DIY kits. The bill is garnering bipartisan support. Lawmakers said these companies...
State Rep: ‘None of these locations are suitable’ for a future airport
Washington state elected officials have narrowed the location of a new two-runway airport to three rural areas in either Pierce or Thurston County, sparking intense opposition from locals, including a rally of approximately 100 residents at the Olympia Capitol Building last week pleading for new location proposals. According to Jason...
The Suburban Times
Mayor Victoria Woodards to Present 2023 State of the City Address at Mount Tahoma High School on March 16
City of Tacoma announcement. Mayor Victoria Woodards will present the 2023 State of the City Address at the Mount Tahoma High School Auditorium (4634 S. 74th St. in Tacoma) on Thursday, March 16, at 6:30 PM. This year’s theme is Building Tomorrow Together. Topics covered during her address will include community safety, affordable housing and homelessness, and Tacoma’s ongoing recovery from the global pandemic.
Murder of Kent teacher calls attention to mental health crisis in Washington
A Tacoma mom stabbed and killed on Wednesday has been identified as 66-year-old Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in Kent. Investigators say the suspect is her son, 31-year-old Michael Gese, who was reportedly having a mental health crisis. Gail Gese’s death is once again highlighting the...
Chronicle
City of Toledo Cuts Ties With Brandon Svenson After Background Check Comes Under Scrutiny
The City of Toledo has cut ties with former reserve officer Brandon Svenson — who also serves as mayor of Winlock — due to the possibility that his background check was not properly completed before he was hired by the Toledo Police Department in January 2022. Svenson, who...
Seattle Councilmember Mosqueda announces bid for King County Council
Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda has announced plans to run for the King County Council this year, even though her term in Seattle is not up for re-election until 2025. Mosqueda says she is campaigning for the King County District 8 seat being vacated by Joe McDermott. He announced last...
q13fox.com
Bill under consideration would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A new state House bill under consideration in Olympia would significantly increase the tax on marijuana products, depending on the concentrations of THC. The creators of HB 1641 say they are attempting to address the public health challenges of high-potency cannabis. The bill's summary states that the cannabis excise tax would be restructured into three tax rates based on product type and THC concentration.
Pierce County officials, tribes continue pushback on potential airport sites
(The Center Square) – The Pierce County Council along with the Nisqually and Puyallup Indian tribes are continuing their push to halt the construction on a future airport in the region. Last year the Washington state Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three sites for a new commercial airport in the state because the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. Two of the three potential...
KXLY
Governor Inslee, state agencies throw support behind bill to lower DUI threshold in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash - Governor Jay Inslee and several state agencies threw their support behind a bill that would lower the legal alcohol limit in Washington. Senate Bill 5002 would lower the DUI threshold from .08 to .05. The Senate Transportation Committee heard testimony on the bill Monday and will decide...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Shocking ignorance as Seattle Public Health blames drug ODs on racism, drug laws
Seattle-King County Public Health is breathtakingly out of touch with the local drug crisis. It’s no wonder more addicts keep dying on our streets. Last year, the Seattle Fire Department responded to a record-high number of overdose calls. The area’s fentanyl overdose crisis is so bad that the King County Medical Examiner is running low on storage for dead bodies. A key reason for the rise in deaths and overdoses is the Democrat-passed drug decriminalization bill. But Seattle Public Health has different culprits.
PLANetizen
Tacoma Developing New Housing Policy
With its population poised to grow by more than 127,000 people in the next two decades, Tacoma, Washington is taking steps to boost affordable housing in the city. Writing in The Urbanist, Kevin Le outlines the city’s Home in Tacoma (HIT) proposal, which would change zoning rules to permit more ‘missing middle’ and other more affordable housing types. The plan has faced backlash from some residents, organized under the banner “Don’t Seattle My Tacoma,” who worry about the affordability of new housing, the loss of street parking, and other typical concerns.
Seattle City Councilmembers not seeking reelection as they face threats: ‘It’s not safe for me or my family’
Several members of Seattle's city council are not seeking reelection, some of which stated the increase of threats against them and their families.
Tri-City Herald
Tuberculosis patient in WA has violated health orders for a year. Could jail be next?
On Monday, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced it was monitoring a patient with active tuberculosis who had declined treatment. Court records reveal the woman has not abided by multiple court orders to remain isolated and has declined treatment for more than a year. The News Tribune discovered the case...
Washington Examiner
Majority of Seattle's city council quitting after outrage over liberal policies
The majority of Seattle’s city council will be quitting this year after fending off a backlash in recent years over rising crime and homelessness. Seven of the nine council members will not seek reelection, citing physical threats by residents and a perception that the community no longer backs their politics. The exodus includes the most senior member, socialist Kshama Sawant.
