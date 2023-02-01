Constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights stirs support, protest in Olympia

With its population poised to grow by more than 127,000 people in the next two decades, Tacoma, Washington is taking steps to boost affordable housing in the city. Writing in The Urbanist, Kevin Le outlines the city’s Home in Tacoma (HIT) proposal, which would change zoning rules to permit more ‘missing middle’ and other more affordable housing types. The plan has faced backlash from some residents, organized under the banner “Don’t Seattle My Tacoma,” who worry about the affordability of new housing, the loss of street parking, and other typical concerns.

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO