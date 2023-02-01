Read full article on original website
59-year-old snowboarder welcomes worldwide competition back to Colorado
DENVER — David Riordon has a history with snowboarding here in Colorado that dates to the 1970s. He and his brother grew up in Castle Rock, and he said he saw an article that changed his favorite sport from skateboarding to a new way of going down a snowy hill.
Duran Duran extends North American tour with Red Rocks dates
DENVER — Duran Duran have announced a 26-date North American arena tour for 2023. The classic New Wave band will play two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, Aug. 28, and Tuesday, Aug. 29, with support from Bastille, Nile Rodgers, and Chic. There is a presale that begins...
Comparing this year's snow to the last time Colorado was drought-free
DENVER — The spring runoff in 2019 was big. Water even spilled over the top of Strontia Springs Dam in Littleton. That was the last time that happened, and it was also the last time that drought levels in Colorado hit zero. Even though that drought-free stretch only lasted...
5 Colorado hotels in top 100 of best-in-the-US list
COLORADO, USA — U.S. News & World Report said five Colorado hotels are among the best 100 lodging facilities in the United States. In its 13th annual Best Hotels rankings, the report analyzed more than 35,000 hotels to help travelers across the country. Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny...
Denver rail yard opens for winter season
DENVER — The Ruby Hill Rail Yard is officially open for the 2023 season. Operated by Denver Parks and Recreation and Winter Park Resort, the urban terrain area is located at Ruby Hill Park. Each winter, the terrain park opens with various features for skiers and snowboarders to ride...
Positively Colorado: Bittersweet memories of the Braceros
GREELEY, Colo. — During World War II, millions of Mexican men came to the U.S. through our government program to work in the fields. There was a shortage of American agriculture workers, and they filled the gap. Their work was difficult, and they faced racism and discrimination. They were...
'Stranger Things' star coming to Colorado pop culture fest
DENVER — Fan Expo Denver returns this summer, and there's another celebrity guest announcement. Joseph Quinn, who starred in season four of the Netflix hit series "Stranger Things," is the latest guest announced to appear at this year's pop culture celebration. Quinn's character, Eddie Munson, was a fan favorite,...
Former IMAX theater reopens at Denver science museum
DENVER — The former Phipps IMAX Theater at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science (DMNS) has reopened after a sixth-month closure for renovations. Infinity Theater is the new name for the giant-screen theater that has undergone a "major facelift." Renovations include a new lobby entrance with brand new...
Denver East hockey takes down Cherry Creek
DENVER — The Denver East hockey team is looking to run it back. The defending state champion Angels, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 5A in this week's CHSAA rankings, looked solid Tuesday night in a 4-1 win over No. 5 Cherry Creek at Big Bear Ice Arena.
Group helping collect donations for earthquake survivors
DENVER — Organizations here in Colorado are focusing on survivors as they begin to collect donations for those who lost everything. Earthquakes devastated Turkey and Syria on Monday. More than 7,000 people have died. Officials expect that number to rise. The Turkish American Cultural Society of Colorado (TACSCO) has...
Colorado animal sanctuary to open 22,450-acre horse refuge
CRAIG, Colo. — Five years after purchasing thousands of acres in southern Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary has announced the acquisition of land in northwest Colorado. The Colorado non-profit organization said it has purchased 22,450 acres of land near Craig to establish the Wild Horse Refuge. Spanning 29 square...
Disturbed’s first full tour since 2018 coming to Denver
DENVER — Disturbed is hitting the road for their first full tour since 2018. The rock band announced a 36-date North American tour Monday morning. The "Take Back Your Life" summer tour will feature support from Theory of a Deadman in Canada and Breaking Benjamin and JINJER in the United States.
Closed Colorado museum on the market for $1.5 million
EVERGREEN, Colo. — A closed museum near Evergreen is on the market for $1.5 million. First established in 1920 by the Humphrey family, the former Humphrey Memorial Park and Museum sits on 30 acres in the foothills west of Denver. The property includes a Victorian log cabin built in...
Prep Rally Honor Roll: February 7
DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
6 p.m. Denver sunsets are right around the corner
DENVER — Our days are starting to get noticeably longer, especially over the last few weeks. Friday will mark Denver's first 5:30 p.m. or later sunset of the year, and we're only about a month away from our first 6 p.m. or later sunset of 2023. Denver is gaining...
9NEWS hosting debate ahead of Denver mayor's race
DENVER — The race to become Denver's next mayor is crowded this year and you'll get a chance to hear from candidates in a debate hosted by 9NEWS. 9NEWS is hosting a debate on Thursday, Feb. 16, among candidates in the race for mayor that could very well decide the future of Colorado’s largest city.
System brings mountain snow, chance of snow in Denver
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — After a beautiful weekend in Colorado, another winter weather system has arrived in the state. The system will bring light snow to Colorado's mountains throughout Monday, gradually decreasing in the afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected to fall over the Elkhead and Park Mountains and...
Letang's OT winner caps rally as Penguins stun Avalanche 2-1
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins talked about hitting reset following a wildly uneven first half of the season. Perhaps no player wanted a fresh start more than Kris Letang. The veteran defenseman's nightmarish last two months included the death of his father, a stroke due to a rare heart...
Bill in Colorado legislature targets pet rent, deposits
COLORADO, USA — Finding an apartment in Denver is no walk in the park, especially not for pairs like Jake Bell and his 9-year-old boxer-pointer mix, Zeus. Zeus' legs don't work so well on hardwood these days, so Bell has to find a home with carpeting -- and he has to find a landlord who will accept pets in the first place. When he did, his new landlord demanded a pet deposit.
Oreo launches custom cookies for all 30 NBA teams
AURORA, Colo. — It's a new era in cookies. The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Oreo announced a partnership Tuesday that includes custom Oreo cookies for all 30 NBA teams. Oreo said basketball fans can celebrate their favorite team with cookies featuring each team's logo, colors and "celebratory sprinkle...
