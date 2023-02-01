ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Eats: Recipes Lost And Found

A recipe can be more than a guide to making food. On this week's show, we meet culinary detectives who are using recipes to unlock the past. We begin with the inspiring story of humanity preserved through recipes from the time of the Holocaust. Chef Alon Shaya joins us to share the story of a family cookbook he encountered while visiting the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and how it led to a collaboration and friendship with Steven Fenves, a man who survived the horrors of that time. Through their Rescued Recipes project, Alon and Steven have raised over $250,000 to benefit the same museum that brought them together.
The Best Airboat & Alligators Swamp Tour in Louisiana

Taking a swamp tour while you are visiting Louisiana should be at the top of your list of things to do. It’s a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy nature. Plus, with the right captain, you will have a lot of fun. The airboats are loud, but they...
Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana

Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
Tracking the Chinese balloon: Will it pass over South Carolina?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Is it a Chinese weather balloon or spy balloon? The other question you might be asking: Where is the balloon heading?. While I can't answer the first question — China claims it's a weather research "airship" while the Pentagon pushed back that it's being used for surveillance purposes — I will attempt to answer the second.
Sleepless in New Orleans? This Local Cannabis Company Wants to Help

While it’s easy to hit snooze on this statistic, you shouldn’t sleep on prioritizing a good night’s rest. Especially if you live in Louisiana because our sleep problems are worse. Fortunately, Louisiana residents now have access to a natural and effective sleep aid: cannabis. To understand the...
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses

Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
80-Year-Old Louisiana Accountant Pleads Guilty to Misappropriating Funds from a Band She Worked for

80-Year-Old Louisiana Accountant Pleads Guilty to Misappropriating Funds from a Band She Worked for. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Alice C. “Shannon” Chabaud, age 80, of New Orleans, Louisiana pled guilty on February 1, 2023, to access device fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1029(a)(2) and (c)(1)(A)(i), in relation to her theft from her former accounting client, a New Orleans-based band named as “Band A.”
