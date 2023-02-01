Read full article on original website
Related
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Recipes Lost And Found
A recipe can be more than a guide to making food. On this week's show, we meet culinary detectives who are using recipes to unlock the past. We begin with the inspiring story of humanity preserved through recipes from the time of the Holocaust. Chef Alon Shaya joins us to share the story of a family cookbook he encountered while visiting the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and how it led to a collaboration and friendship with Steven Fenves, a man who survived the horrors of that time. Through their Rescued Recipes project, Alon and Steven have raised over $250,000 to benefit the same museum that brought them together.
It took Americans almost 200 years to find the highest point in Louisiana
While Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish is now the undisputed highest point in Louisiana, well up into the 20th century that honor was claimed by various sites across the northern reaches of the state.
justshortofcrazy.com
The Best Airboat & Alligators Swamp Tour in Louisiana
Taking a swamp tour while you are visiting Louisiana should be at the top of your list of things to do. It’s a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy nature. Plus, with the right captain, you will have a lot of fun. The airboats are loud, but they...
NOLA.com
This Valentine's Day, swap roses for raw oysters and help the Louisiana coast too
Roses are red but they die. Chocolate is sweet but like, love itself, it can vanish quickly. Oysters, however, are something else. They are ephemeral, sure, and they do stir desire (sensually, if not necessarily scientifically). Once shucked, they also can still live on to do some good thanks to...
This Louisiana City Is One Of The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities around the country, including one in Louisiana.
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
theadvocate.com
New trout regs put on hold after Legislative committees nix lower limit, size proposal
The speckled trout issue, the move by state fisheries managers to reduce the daily limit and increase the minimum “keeper” size, hit a snag Wednesday when the joint Senate and House Natural Resources committees nixed the plan. The move, proposed in 2022, was to mandate a per-angler 15-trout-per-day...
lafourchegazette.com
Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana
Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
This Is The Strangest Food In Louisiana
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most wonderfully wild culinary combinations around the country.
WLTX.com
Tracking the Chinese balloon: Will it pass over South Carolina?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Is it a Chinese weather balloon or spy balloon? The other question you might be asking: Where is the balloon heading?. While I can't answer the first question — China claims it's a weather research "airship" while the Pentagon pushed back that it's being used for surveillance purposes — I will attempt to answer the second.
GMA Dave Trips: Louisiana African-American Heritage Trail
The Louisiana African American Heritage Trail includes museums, state historic sites, churches, universities and more. Three of those are right here in Acadiana.
Thank you! La. National Guard unit off to assist Army with overseas operation
The unit most recently helped with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida but they are ready to use their skills half way around the world.
bigeasymagazine.com
Sleepless in New Orleans? This Local Cannabis Company Wants to Help
While it’s easy to hit snooze on this statistic, you shouldn’t sleep on prioritizing a good night’s rest. Especially if you live in Louisiana because our sleep problems are worse. Fortunately, Louisiana residents now have access to a natural and effective sleep aid: cannabis. To understand the...
The Truth About How These Louisiana Towns Got Their Names
The Bayou State, our beloved Louisiana, has so much history that there's no way it could all be contained in this one document, but we're going make an attempt to shine a little light on that rich history. Even the name of our state has a story to tell. We...
Ponchatoula size 3 dress gets 9 million views
Size 3 dress is super-sized around the world.
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
Luxurious Louisiana RV Resort the Size of a Small Town
If you're looking for a Louisiana staycation any time of year, Tangipahoa Parish is home to a massive family campground resort that's open 365 days a year and waiting to show you a grand time. Sun Outdoors New Orleans North Shore, formally Reunion Lake Campground, is literally the size of...
Haunted Houma Tunnel—Motorists See Ghosts
Not only is there a tunnel in Houma, LA—It's a haunted tunnel!
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
80-Year-Old Louisiana Accountant Pleads Guilty to Misappropriating Funds from a Band She Worked for
80-Year-Old Louisiana Accountant Pleads Guilty to Misappropriating Funds from a Band She Worked for. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Alice C. “Shannon” Chabaud, age 80, of New Orleans, Louisiana pled guilty on February 1, 2023, to access device fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1029(a)(2) and (c)(1)(A)(i), in relation to her theft from her former accounting client, a New Orleans-based band named as “Band A.”
Comments / 0