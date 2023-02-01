Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Arrests on various charges made at recent traffic stop
Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop conducted as part of a Sangamon County drug investigation. In the course of that investigation, members of the county’s DIRT Team made that traffic stop Tuesday in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue East. The driver, 37-year-old Amber Czerniak,...
newschannel20.com
Springfield woman arrested during Sangamon County drug investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield woman was arrested on an active Morgan County warrant in Springfield. On Tuesday, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office DIRT Team initiated a traffic stop of a white Hyundai passenger car in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue just after 5 p.m.
wmay.com
Taylorville teen sentenced to four days in jail over school shooter hoax
A Taylorville teen will spend a couple of more days in jail for a bogus threat directed against his high school. Newschannel 20 reports 18-year-old Payton Chronister pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge of disorderly conduct. Authorities say Chronister wrote a note on a bathroom wall at Taylorville High...
newschannel20.com
Taylorville student who made school threats sentenced to 4 days in jail
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville High School student who made threats to the high school pleaded guilty on Friday to disorderly conduct, a class four felony. Payton Chronister, 18, appeared in court via zoom and was sentenced to four days in jail with credit for two days, served, and 18 months probation.
25newsnow.com
‘Deputy who evaded death’ preps for return to the field March 1
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you ask Peoria County Deputy Tim Gilmore about how he cheated death in May of 2022, he responds with a humble chuckle, saying he’s just happy to be here. The father of two young girls was severely injured when a pickup truck hit...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Two Taylorville Residents Arrested On Various Methamphetamine Charges
Two Taylorville residents were arrested after the Emergency Response Team and Community Action Team executed a search warrant. 40 year old Justin L. Moma and 39 year old Casey D. Moma of Taylorville were both arrested and charged with armed violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to deliver, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, and other charges expected, according to Christian County State's Attorney John McWard.
newschannel20.com
New court documents show new evidence in EMS workers charged with first-degree murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — New details tonight on the two LifeStar EMS workers charged with first-degree murder. Both Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are accused of strapping Earl Moore Jr. face-down on a gurney in December. The 35-year-old died an hour later. They both pleaded not guilty. State’s Attorney...
newschannel20.com
Sheriff: Son stabs mom in neck
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male was arrested on Thursday after Macon County Deputies responded to a report of a female who was stabbed. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says at 1:10 p.m. they found a 51-year-old female on Lehman Drive with multiple stab wounds to her body and neck.
wmay.com
Key Springfield project manager arrested for violating court order of protection
A key player in the city of Springfield’s economic development efforts is on leave after a recent arrest. The Illinois Times reports that the city’s business projects manager, Ravi Doshi, has taken family leave after being arrested in late December on a misdemeanor charge of violating an order of protection taken out by his estranged wife.
wmay.com
Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
wmay.com
Mayor Langfelder continues dialogue concerning emergency ambulance services
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder says he continues to talk with the fire department and the city’s major hospitals about the best way to provide emergency ambulance services in the future. The fire department routinely responds to medical emergencies, along with private ambulance companies, raising questions about whether that’s the...
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia woman facing multiple Felony Charges in Fayette Co Court
A Vandalia woman is facing multiple Felony charges in Fayette County Court. 35 year old Andrea B. Holliday is charged with 2 Felony counts. Count 1 is Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine of 400 to 900 grams, which is a Class X Felony. Holliday is also charged with Aggravated Battery-Peace Office,...
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
Shelby Co. parents honor daughter on National Wear Red Day
National Wear Red Day brings awareness to heart disease, which is the leading cause of death for women in the United States.
Coroner releases name of 13-year-old who died in shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released more details about the boy who died in a shooting on Monday night. A 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead on Jan. 30 at Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room after suffering a gunshot wound. The victim is identified as Marquez. N. Otis of Decatur, Ill. The […]
wmay.com
Convicted insurrectionist from Springfield says he didn’t do anything wrong
A Springfield man may be in more hot water because of comments he made in an interview after his conviction on charges related to the January 6 insurrection. Thomas Adams, Jr. is awaiting sentencing after his conviction in a bench trial in which he stipulated that he had done the things that federal prosecutors accused him of, including entering restricted areas of the U.S. Capitol.
25newsnow.com
Local teacher arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School, accused of distributing ‘harmful materials’
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A local teacher has been arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School on allegations of distributing harmful materials to a minor. 23-year-old Garrett Wood is listed on the Henry-Senachwine High School’s website as a driver’s ed and history teacher. The school is in Marshall...
newschannel20.com
Checking time with the Springfield watch and clock show
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Route 66 watch and clock club hosted a free watch and clock show at Casey's Pub. The show offered an opportunity to look at mechanical clocks or watches, buy them, and they were even offering free appraisals.
Body found after mobile home fire extinguished in Macoupin County
Firefighters responding to a mobile home fire in rural Macoupin County, Illinois, made a gruesome discovery after extinguishing the blaze.
wlds.com
Buchanan Named New Carrollton Chief of Police
Carrollton has a new Chief of Police. The Greene Prairie Press reports that Chief Mike McCartney abruptly retired from the position on January 27th. According to the report, McCartney was offered a position to work campus security at Principia College. McCartney had been police chief in Carrollton since November 1, 2020.
