Springfield, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wmay.com

Arrests on various charges made at recent traffic stop

Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop conducted as part of a Sangamon County drug investigation. In the course of that investigation, members of the county’s DIRT Team made that traffic stop Tuesday in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue East. The driver, 37-year-old Amber Czerniak,...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Taylorville student who made school threats sentenced to 4 days in jail

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville High School student who made threats to the high school pleaded guilty on Friday to disorderly conduct, a class four felony. Payton Chronister, 18, appeared in court via zoom and was sentenced to four days in jail with credit for two days, served, and 18 months probation.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Two Taylorville Residents Arrested On Various Methamphetamine Charges

Two Taylorville residents were arrested after the Emergency Response Team and Community Action Team executed a search warrant. 40 year old Justin L. Moma and 39 year old Casey D. Moma of Taylorville were both arrested and charged with armed violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to deliver, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, and other charges expected, according to Christian County State's Attorney John McWard.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Sheriff: Son stabs mom in neck

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male was arrested on Thursday after Macon County Deputies responded to a report of a female who was stabbed. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says at 1:10 p.m. they found a 51-year-old female on Lehman Drive with multiple stab wounds to her body and neck.
MACON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified

The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Mayor Langfelder continues dialogue concerning emergency ambulance services

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder says he continues to talk with the fire department and the city’s major hospitals about the best way to provide emergency ambulance services in the future. The fire department routinely responds to medical emergencies, along with private ambulance companies, raising questions about whether that’s the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
vandaliaradio.com

Vandalia woman facing multiple Felony Charges in Fayette Co Court

A Vandalia woman is facing multiple Felony charges in Fayette County Court. 35 year old Andrea B. Holliday is charged with 2 Felony counts. Count 1 is Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine of 400 to 900 grams, which is a Class X Felony. Holliday is also charged with Aggravated Battery-Peace Office,...
VANDALIA, IL
WAND TV

Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Coroner releases name of 13-year-old who died in shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released more details about the boy who died in a shooting on Monday night. A 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead on Jan. 30 at Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room after suffering a gunshot wound. The victim is identified as Marquez. N. Otis of Decatur, Ill. The […]
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Convicted insurrectionist from Springfield says he didn’t do anything wrong

A Springfield man may be in more hot water because of comments he made in an interview after his conviction on charges related to the January 6 insurrection. Thomas Adams, Jr. is awaiting sentencing after his conviction in a bench trial in which he stipulated that he had done the things that federal prosecutors accused him of, including entering restricted areas of the U.S. Capitol.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Checking time with the Springfield watch and clock show

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Route 66 watch and clock club hosted a free watch and clock show at Casey's Pub. The show offered an opportunity to look at mechanical clocks or watches, buy them, and they were even offering free appraisals.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Buchanan Named New Carrollton Chief of Police

Carrollton has a new Chief of Police. The Greene Prairie Press reports that Chief Mike McCartney abruptly retired from the position on January 27th. According to the report, McCartney was offered a position to work campus security at Principia College. McCartney had been police chief in Carrollton since November 1, 2020.
CARROLLTON, IL

