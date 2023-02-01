MOUNT PLEASANT- A 34-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after police say she drove the wrong way causing a multi vehicle crash Friday night. The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the crash happened around 7:20 Friday night near Washington avenue and Green Bay Road. Officers say they initially responded to the area for a report of a two-vehicle crash, however when they arrived on scene they found that four cars were actually been involved with one of the vehicles traveling the wrong direction.

KENOSHA COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO