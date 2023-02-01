ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

First look at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Take a sneak peek inside the first-ever hotel and casino dedicated to serving the Latino community. The Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino along with the newly rebranded Hotel Jefe is preparing to open its doors in North Las Vegas. The site was originally the...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Cactus Park Elementary opens in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new public charter school is paving the way for local students to explore their mental health and social identity. Cactus Park Elementary kicked off its grand opening in North Las Vegas on Saturday. Assemblywoman and Cactus Park Elementary Board Member Cecelia Gonzalez joined teachers...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Echo & Rig Comes To Henderson

Las Vegas(KLAS)-After 11 successful years in Summerlin’s Tivoli Village, Echo & Rig is set to open their brand new location in Henderson with unique décor and menu items. Owner and Executive Chef, Sam Marvin, gave Roqui Theus a sneak peek as they prepare to open next week.
HENDERSON, NV
Evan Crosby

8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

1. The 211 - Downtown. The 211 apartments have cozy studio units that start at $725 a month. Residents enjoy all-inclusive living in a convenient downtown location that includes 24-hour security patrols, a fitness center, free laundry facilities on every floor, a rooftop patio, game room, and more!
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Renting Out Your House For SB2024 In Las Vegas

When the announcement came out about the Big Game being in Las Vegas in 2024, a lot of people thought the same thing. But now let’s talk about it, will you be renting out your house for SB24 when it come to Las Vegas?. The Mike & Carla Morning...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Gospel Fest returns to Henderson's Water Street District

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gospel Fest is happening this weekend at Henderson's Water Street District. Singer Ken Young, KCEP 88.1's Craig Knight and Clark Law Group founder Jared Calark joined us to share all of the details. Gospel Fest will run from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb....
HENDERSON, NV
Eater

Summerlin Gets a Randy’s Donuts of Its Own

Six months after the arrival of the first Randy’s Donuts location in Las Vegas, the famous California doughnut shop is opening its third location on Thursday, February 16. The Summerlin location at 10267 West Charleston Boulevard will have over 60 varieties of doughnuts, mostly priced under $3, along with Randy’s Rounds — which are like larger doughnut holes— and Randy’s Roast coffee. The drive-thru will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight on Sunday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will be open for walk-in counter service daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Summerlin doughnut shop is the third of seven planned locations in the Las Vegas Valley, including those at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Cameron Street and another at Hacienda Avenue and Fort Apache Road. The original location in Inglewood is a famed attraction for its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign mounted on the roof.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Table 34 reopens with re-imagined menu

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Table 34 recently reopened with a re-imagined menu that includes a mix of local favorites and brand-new signature dishes. Joining me now with more is executive chef Joe Valdez.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

9 Streets More World-Famous Than The Las Vegas Strip

For Las Vegas locals, it’s a no brainer that the Las Vegas Strip is world-famous. But it’s also the most famous street in our backyard. The one locals avoid when there is a big event in town. The street we know will be flooded with tourists. It’s on the top of our minds because it’s always in our sight.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Cairo Knife Fight returns to downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cairo Knife Fight is back and coming to downtown Las Vegas. George Pajon Jr. joined us to talk about the band's upcoming show at the Sand Dollar Lounge. Visit Plazatix.com to get your tickets.
LAS VEGAS, NV

