"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas schoolEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Why Locals in Las Vegas Attend First Friday
First Friday—a Las Vegas-based non-profit organization—is “Down for Anything” this February. On February 3 from...
news3lv.com
First look at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Take a sneak peek inside the first-ever hotel and casino dedicated to serving the Latino community. The Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino along with the newly rebranded Hotel Jefe is preparing to open its doors in North Las Vegas. The site was originally the...
news3lv.com
Cactus Park Elementary opens in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new public charter school is paving the way for local students to explore their mental health and social identity. Cactus Park Elementary kicked off its grand opening in North Las Vegas on Saturday. Assemblywoman and Cactus Park Elementary Board Member Cecelia Gonzalez joined teachers...
Echo & Rig Comes To Henderson
Las Vegas(KLAS)-After 11 successful years in Summerlin’s Tivoli Village, Echo & Rig is set to open their brand new location in Henderson with unique décor and menu items. Owner and Executive Chef, Sam Marvin, gave Roqui Theus a sneak peek as they prepare to open next week.
1. The 211 - Downtown. The 211 apartments have cozy studio units that start at $725 a month. Residents enjoy all-inclusive living in a convenient downtown location that includes 24-hour security patrols, a fitness center, free laundry facilities on every floor, a rooftop patio, game room, and more!
Fox5 KVVU
Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
963kklz.com
Renting Out Your House For SB2024 In Las Vegas
When the announcement came out about the Big Game being in Las Vegas in 2024, a lot of people thought the same thing. But now let’s talk about it, will you be renting out your house for SB24 when it come to Las Vegas?. The Mike & Carla Morning...
news3lv.com
Gospel Fest returns to Henderson's Water Street District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gospel Fest is happening this weekend at Henderson's Water Street District. Singer Ken Young, KCEP 88.1's Craig Knight and Clark Law Group founder Jared Calark joined us to share all of the details. Gospel Fest will run from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb....
news3lv.com
Proposed Las Vegas high-rise condo tower may bring more Californians
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new high-rise condo building is planned to come to Las Vegas as part of a mixed-use development plan that includes a grocery store, retail, and commercial space but most of the condo owners may be from California. Las Vegas City Council approved on Wednesday...
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas, Treasure Island hiring dozens during upcoming job fair
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Job seekers across the valley will have the chance to attend two separate hiring events this February. Treasure Island Las Vegas and the City of North Las Vegas are looking to hire staff for multiple departments during their upcoming career fairs on Thursday, February 9.
Eater
Summerlin Gets a Randy’s Donuts of Its Own
Six months after the arrival of the first Randy’s Donuts location in Las Vegas, the famous California doughnut shop is opening its third location on Thursday, February 16. The Summerlin location at 10267 West Charleston Boulevard will have over 60 varieties of doughnuts, mostly priced under $3, along with Randy’s Rounds — which are like larger doughnut holes— and Randy’s Roast coffee. The drive-thru will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight on Sunday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will be open for walk-in counter service daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Summerlin doughnut shop is the third of seven planned locations in the Las Vegas Valley, including those at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Cameron Street and another at Hacienda Avenue and Fort Apache Road. The original location in Inglewood is a famed attraction for its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign mounted on the roof.
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas to host hiring events for summer camps, lifeguards and Safekey
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas will hold hiring events in the coming weeks to fill several open seasonal positions. The city says preregistration is available for all positions online at the city of Las Vegas website. Preregistration is not required but is encouraged. Summer camp...
news3lv.com
Table 34 reopens with re-imagined menu
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Table 34 recently reopened with a re-imagined menu that includes a mix of local favorites and brand-new signature dishes. Joining me now with more is executive chef Joe Valdez.
963kklz.com
9 Streets More World-Famous Than The Las Vegas Strip
For Las Vegas locals, it’s a no brainer that the Las Vegas Strip is world-famous. But it’s also the most famous street in our backyard. The one locals avoid when there is a big event in town. The street we know will be flooded with tourists. It’s on the top of our minds because it’s always in our sight.
news3lv.com
Boyd Gaming strikes partnership to become Las Vegas Raiders' official local casinos
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Boyd Gaming and the Las Vegas Raiders have forged a new partnership. The two organizations announced that Boyd's 10 Las Vegas properties will be the official local casinos of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium. The new partnership means Boyd Gaming will get prominent signage and...
news3lv.com
Cairo Knife Fight returns to downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cairo Knife Fight is back and coming to downtown Las Vegas. George Pajon Jr. joined us to talk about the band's upcoming show at the Sand Dollar Lounge. Visit Plazatix.com to get your tickets.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas valley nail salons face spike of customers skipping bills
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local salon owners say they’re seeing a spike in customers skipping out on their bills. Many places are afraid to do anything after a customer killed a Las Vegas nail salon manager after failing to pay a $35 manicure bill. Krystal Whipple was sentenced...
news3lv.com
Durango Resort shares new pictures of southwest valley construction site
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Progress is coming along at a new southwest valley casino and resort. The Durango Casino & Resort recently shared photos of construction inside the site as it begins to take shape. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Mandalay Bay to host 'We Bridge' culture, music expo...
news3lv.com
Kassi Beach House serves up viewing party for big game
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kassi Beach House is serving up specials for the big game and Valentine's Day. Jason Bartucci joined us to break down what you can expect.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Nevada To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
