Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KLTV
Crews respond to overnight structure fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire at around 2 a.m. this morning. It happened at a home on the 10,000 block of Holiday Hill Circle in Tyler. The fire affected a shed and nearby vehicle, just feet away from a mobile home, causing a large amount of smoke. No injuries were reported.
KLTV
Part of Troup Highway in Tyler closed for downed power line
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A part of Troup Highway between Donnybrook Avenue and New Copeland Road has been closed. An Oncor employee said the road is blocked off due to a downed power line. A tree has reportedly been pressing down on the power line for about 24 hours, and the line is still hot.
Traffic due to signal lights not working, Longview officers directing traffic
LONGVIEW, Texas — Officers directing traffic at the intersection of North Eastman Road and Hollybrook in Longview this evening. According to a Facebook post by the Longview Police Department, signal lights are not working at North Eastman Rd. and Hollybrook. Officials said the signals are currently flashing red in...
KLTV
1 hospitalized after single-vehicle wreck in Grand Saline
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle wreck in which a truck smashed into a ditch Friday night. Grand Saline fire and police, along with the Van Zandt Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the 12,000 block of FM 17 at about 10:55 p.m., according to a social media post by the Grand Saline Fire Department.
Sinkhole temporarily closes bridge at High Street in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A sinkhole temporarily closed the bridge at the 500 block of South High Street between Nelson and Marion in Longview. According to Longview Police spokesperson Brandon Thorton, officers are directing traffic in north and southbound lanes. At this time, traffic on High Street is being diverted...
Sinkhole in Longview causing traffic to be rerouted
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole in Longview is causing traffic to be rerouted. According to officials, the sinkhole is in the 500 block of South High St between Nelson and Marion in Longview. Longview officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route at this time. KETK will update this post as more information […]
KLTV
Tyler church’s warming center takes in power outage victims
Oncor says crews are working around the clock to restore power. Meanwhile, the Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to continue to use caution as city crews work to restore power to stoplights. |. An East Texas family is working through a struggle that’s hard to imagine. Their twin girls,...
KLTV
Train strikes 18-wheeler in Longview, blocks FM 2087
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum is on scene at a train wreck near Texas Iron and Steel on FM 2087 just outside Longview. No injuries have been reported.
KTRE
Tyler Weatherhead Damage
Oncor says crews are working around the clock to restore power. Meanwhile, the Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to continue to use caution as city crews work to restore power to stoplights. |. The loss of power has forced many East Texans to find a way to live through...
Nap Time at the Boat Ramp Gets Two Arrested
February 3, 2022 – At around 2AM, a Hopkins County Sheriff Deputy observed a white Nissan Rogue parked at the Lake Sulphur Springs south boat ramp on FM 2285. Upon further inspection two individuals inside were observed to be asleep. A strong odor of marijuana emitted for the vehicle and an open container was observed in the center console cup holders.
cbs19.tv
No injuries after truck semi-trailer knocks train off tracks at Old Kilgore Highway in Gregg County crossing
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A truck semi-trailer caused a train to stop in its tracks in Gregg County Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The railroad tracks will be closed at Farm-to-Market 2087 (Old Kilgore Highway) until further notice due to a train accident, the Gregg County Sheriff's Office said.
Officials looking for alleged Longview storage locker burglars
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of burglaries that took place from Jan. 21 to 27 at Crossland Self Storage in Longview. According to officials, several storage lockers were broken into and two Whitman concrete trowels, ski equipment and multiple signed sports jerseys were stolen. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
Man dead after Bullard home invasion
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
KTRE
Deep East Texas experiencing standing flood waters in ice storm aftermath
Oncor says crews are working around the clock to restore power. Meanwhile, the Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to continue to use caution as city crews work to restore power to stoplights. |. An East Texas family is working through a struggle that’s hard to imagine. Their twin girls,...
KLTV
Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage
Oncor says crews are working around the clock to restore power. Meanwhile, the Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to continue to use caution as city crews work to restore power to stoplights. |. An East Texas family is working through a struggle that’s hard to imagine. Their twin girls,...
Officials say to stay home due to intersection lights not working
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says certain intersection lights are out across the city. A number of issues are causing lights to be out such as limbs and trees are down on roadways and some power lines are down. According to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh,...
inforney.com
Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting
A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner's fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about 11:30...
KTRE
Graylan Spring Funeral
A jury trial began this week for a Tyler man who is accused of leaving a man to die after the defendant crashed through a fence in January 2021. Juan Jesus Juarez, 24, is charged with accident involving death. There are still many in East Texas without power, and Oncor...
1 injured after crash on icy bridge near Quitman
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was severely injured Wednesday morning after a crash on FM 2088 between FM 14 and FM 312 near Quitman. Officials with the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department said “the driver was not using enough caution while crossing an ice cover bridge.” This resulted in the driver losing control, and […]
KLTV
Icy conditions cause damage to trees, homes around Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Across East Texas, ice is weighing down trees and limbs. In some cases, it’s causing them to come down onto homes. Around 9:15 a.m., neighbors say a woman was inside her house in the 1100 block of Amherst Drive when a tree came down. While the woman was shaken up and scared, she is OK. Tyler firefighters responded to make sure there were no injuries.
Comments / 0