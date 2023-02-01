Read full article on original website
Andy Sears
3d ago
People need to realize and appreciate that our law enforcement put themselves at risk to help others. They are a courageous group.
11 children aboard school bus involved in Warren County accident
A school bus carrying 11 children was struck by a vehicle Saturday in Warren County, according to the State Police. None of the children were hurt in the wreck about 1:25 p.m. in Hope Township, but both drivers were evaluated for minor injuries by emergency medical services crews, police said.
Kiski Township man accused of attacking bar patron who gave him lift home, causing wreck into creek
Kiski Township police accused a resident of causing serious injuries to a man who offered him a ride home. Michael William Hungerford Jr., 38, of the 100 block of Florida Avenue in Kiski Township was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault along with two counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment.
One dead, two charged after overdose in Elk County
SAINT MARYS, Pa, (WTAJ) — One person is dead after an overdose Thursday morning and now two people are facing charges for allegedly providing the victim with the drugs. Dustin Smith, 39 and Crystal Hause, 37 are behind bars facing multiple drug charges after a 36-year-old woman died due to an apparent overdose. Police said […]
WJAC TV
Crews battle fire in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. — STORY UPDATE (8:10pm Eastern - Feb. 4, 2023) Emergency officials say crews were dispatched to a garage fire in Elk County Saturday afternoon, sparked by an unknown type of explosion. 6 News was at the scene and spoke with the incident commander. Jay Township Volunteer...
Pa. man shot dog three times, left it for dead: police
A driver who found a dog lying under some bushes in Clinton County on Monday thought she had been hit by a car. Authorities later learned the dog had been tied to a tree, shot and left for dead 10 days before she was found. Tips provided to the Clinton...
wtae.com
One person in the hospital after fire in Armstrong County
EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County. The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Butler Road and Carpenter Road. The condition of the person hurt has not been released. There...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Charged in Attempted Theft at Car Wash Causing Over $46K in Damage
BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Washington County man is facing charges for allegedly attempting to steal money from a car wash in Brockway Borough, causing over $46,000.00 in damages. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Brad Douglas Yasek, of Ellsworth, Washington County,...
DuBois man charged after being confronted by ‘Pred Hunters’ at Sheetz
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after a local group accused him of trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex. Ryan Sprague, 30, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1 after a group called the 814 Pred Hunters approached him at a Sheetz along Brady Street, according to the DuBois […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Incidents of Drug Possession, DUI
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP DuBois conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Dodge Neon in the 600 block of DuBois Street in DuBois City, Clearfield County, around 9:01 p.m. on January 24. According to police, the arrestee—a known 52-year-old...
WJAC TV
JPD receives funding for 'mobile crime lab'
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown Police will soon be getting a "Mobile Crime Scene Vehicle" which they say will help "speed up arrests." Officials say the $200,000 vehicle will give investigators the ability to collect and process evidence right from the scene of a crime. The money for the...
Altoona mother overdosed while driving with 8-year-old, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mother was taken into custody after Altoona police said she overdosed and crashed into a parked car after picking up her 8-year-old daughter Tuesday afternoon. Rachel Sheasley, 30, of Altoona is facing child endangerment charges as well as charges for recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence of a […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Mother, Grandmother Charged Following Case Involving Missing One-Year-Old Child in Punxsutawey Borough
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A mother and grandmother are facing child endangerment and other charges following a case involving a missing one-year-old child in Punxsutawney Borough. (Pictured above: Tarra M. Rand, left, and Cindy Ann Rand, right.) Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges...
wesb.com
Three Charged in Altercation
Three men are facing charges after an altercation in Kersey. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to a home for a report of threatening texts. When they arrived, they observed that 41-year-old Jason Ryan, 18-year-old Layton Ryan, and 18-year-old Beau Azzato of Ridgway had been involved in a physical altercation. Visible injuries were observed on both Ryans.
Pike Township residents concerned over potential rehab facility
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Clearfield County, residents of Pike Township are stepping up and displaying concerns and questioning their supervisors about a potential behavioral health facility. In Curwensville, over 30 residents in Pike Township attended a township meeting to express those concerns. “Well, there’s a lot of unknown with the facility I believe […]
wccsradio.com
MULTIPLE FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO GARAGE FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Emergency crews stayed busy on Friday as two were structure fires were reported to Indiana County 911. The first call sent Blairsville and Tunnelton Fire Departments to Route 22 in neighboring Westmoreland County. Blairsville spokesperson Ab Dettorre said an old garage was fully involved in the fire and there was no danger to surrounding structures. Crews executed the “surround and drown” technique. The source of the fire is under investigation.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Charge Punxsy Couple Following Domestic Dispute
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney couple are facing criminal charges stemming from an altercation that allegedly started when the husband ignored his wife’s request to come home from a friend’s house. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old James Bernard Grove...
Scammers impersonating Indiana County sheriff’s deputies
The Indiana County district attorney is warning people about a new scam involving people impersonating police officers.
Lock Haven man accused of home improvement scam in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Lock Haven man is facing charges after being accused of failing to complete work that he was paid for. Cody McHenry, 33, has been charged with failing to complete work as a contractor for a home in Centre County in 2020. Homeowners told police in July 2021 they signed […]
Centre County man sentenced to probation, house arrest for phony armed robbery report
The report prompted Penn State to send two emergency alerts, as required by federal law.
Altoona Police: Funding to go towards two police canines
ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) – The Altoona Police Department has announced that grant funding they received will be going towards getting two canine workers. They’ll be getting two canine officers that are certified in narcotics detection and tracking for the first time in nearly 40 years after Operation Our Town announced that Altoona was the recipient […]
