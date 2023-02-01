Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Bengals Could Trade Tee Higgins If ‘Numbers Are Outrageous'
Bengals could trade Tee Higgins if 'numbers are outrageous' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Oh boy, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be on the market and Chicago Bears fans think he could be the perfect partner for Justin Fields. Fans have seen the leap young quarterbacks have...
NBC Connecticut
5 Things to Know About Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes needs no introduction. Now in his fifth year as starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes quickly established himself as one of the faces of the NFL. He was named MVP in his first full season, won a Super Bowl in his third and has some saying he’s already a Hall of Famer in his sixth.
NBC Connecticut
When Is the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl? Date, Location, Streaming, Rosters, Schedule
For the second straight year, the NFL Pro Bowl will take place in Las Vegas, where Allegiant Stadium will host 88 of the best players the NFL has to offer in a pre-Super Bowl clash of all-star teams. This year, the Pro Bowl will look a bit different. The league...
NBC Connecticut
NFL Says Concussions Rose 18% in 2022
NFL concussion numbers make significant rise in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL saw a noticeable increase in concussions during the 2022 regular season. There were 149 concussions suffered across 271 games, according to data released by the league on Friday. It marks an 18% rise from 2021, when 126 concussions were suffered in 272 games. From 2018 to 2020, the average was 130.
Comments / 0