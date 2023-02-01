ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

whatcom-news.com

Bellingham store employee threatened with weapon during robbery

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police were dispatched to a reported theft at a retail store on January 30th, arrived to learn store staff had been threatened with a weapon when attempting to stop a subject who was leaving the store with unpaid products. According to an affidavit prepared by...
BELLINGHAM, WA
theorcasonian.com

Sheriff’s Report | January 25 – 31, 2023

A San Juan Deputy responded to a single-vehicle collision. The driver showed no signs of impairment and the Deputy assisted with traffic control until Island Tow and San Juan County Public Works cleared the roadway. A collision report was generated. 23-000537 Controlled Substance Problem 15:38:12 01/25/23. A Lopez Deputy responded...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

Whatcom County sees massive spike in illegal fentanyl pills

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Increasing amounts of illegally produced fentanyl is showing up in Whatcom County and the sheriff’s department has the numbers to prove it. They say in a social media post that the Whatcom County Drug Task Force recovered just over 20,000 fentanyl pills in 2020. The...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Head-on crash in Lynden sends 1 to the hospital

LYNDEN, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 5:55pm on Sunday, January 29th, to Bender Road near Bender Place due to a report of a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a car. Lynden Police Chief Steve Taylor told Whatcom News that their investigation determined a 2021 Honda...
LYNDEN, WA
kpug1170.com

High winds could knock out power in Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a high wind warning set to take effect from 10 am to 7 pm today, Friday, February 3rd. Forecasts say that we could see gusts up to 60 mph in western Whatcom County and San Juan County. Winds...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Downtown thrift store to close by the end of February

Downtown Blaine thrift store Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique is closing at the end of the month. Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique owner Deanna Mulder said the store, formerly Wildbird Charity Boutique, will close for business by the end of February. The building is not yet sold. “I want to...
BLAINE, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Glacial ice sheet that covered Blaine leaves remnants

Although hard to imagine, about 16,000 years ago a glacial ice sheet one-mile thick covered the Blaine and Birch Bay area. This ice was part of an extension of Cordilleran Ice sheet that covered present-day southern Alaska and parts of western Canada. The extension is called the Puget lobe, and at the peak of its advancement it covered all of Puget Sound and extended as far south as the Olympia and Centralia area.
BLAINE, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Two Whatcom Residents With Diverse Backgrounds Are Opening Doors For Themselves And Their Community

Success means different things to different people, but most can agree that providing a safe and happy home for yourself, your family, and your community are at the top of the list. For Whatcom County residents Kulia and Virginia González, their paths started in two very different places, and have traveled through unusual spaces, but ultimately led them to a happy — and undoubtedly successful — life together.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

Norway-based company opens new battery factory in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An international energy company has opened a new battery factory in Bellingham. Norway-based Corvus Energy celebrated the grand opening of its new plant January 25th. CEO Geir Bjorkeli spoke to a gathering that included Governor Jay Inslee, U.S. Representative Rick Larsen, Norway’s Ambassador to the U.S....
BELLINGHAM, WA
tourcounsel.com

Bellis Fair Mall | Shopping mall in Bellingham, Washington

Bellis Fair is an enclosed shopping mall in Bellingham, Washington, United States. Opened on August 4, 1988, it features JCPenney, Kohl's, Macy's, Macy's Home Store, Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, H&M, Forever 21, Ashley Furniture, and Target. The mall is located along Interstate 5 at its interchange with State Route 539...
BELLINGHAM, WA

