Read full article on original website
Related
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham store employee threatened with weapon during robbery
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police were dispatched to a reported theft at a retail store on January 30th, arrived to learn store staff had been threatened with a weapon when attempting to stop a subject who was leaving the store with unpaid products. According to an affidavit prepared by...
theorcasonian.com
Sheriff’s Report | January 25 – 31, 2023
A San Juan Deputy responded to a single-vehicle collision. The driver showed no signs of impairment and the Deputy assisted with traffic control until Island Tow and San Juan County Public Works cleared the roadway. A collision report was generated. 23-000537 Controlled Substance Problem 15:38:12 01/25/23. A Lopez Deputy responded...
KGMI
Mount Vernon Pastor Arrested After Investigation Uncovers Drug-Dealing Business
MOUNT VERNON, Wash.- A pastor who admits to leading a “double life” faces charges for dealing drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties. KIRO reports officers arrested 57-year-old Steve Parker in Mount Vernon January 19th and found nearly three pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents state...
kafe.com
Whatcom County sees massive spike in illegal fentanyl pills
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Increasing amounts of illegally produced fentanyl is showing up in Whatcom County and the sheriff’s department has the numbers to prove it. They say in a social media post that the Whatcom County Drug Task Force recovered just over 20,000 fentanyl pills in 2020. The...
whatcom-news.com
Head-on crash in Lynden sends 1 to the hospital
LYNDEN, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 5:55pm on Sunday, January 29th, to Bender Road near Bender Place due to a report of a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a car. Lynden Police Chief Steve Taylor told Whatcom News that their investigation determined a 2021 Honda...
whatcom-news.com
High winds arrive in Whatcom County as forecast, outages were few
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service canceled a high wind warning about 7pm today, Friday, February 3rd, and activated a wind advisory to be until 10pm. The high wind warning was due to expected sustained southerly winds of 30 to 40mph with gusts up to...
These two Bellingham auto dealerships purchased by a Canadian company
The acquisition is the first in the U.S. for the Canadian company, with a hope to extend its reach further internationally.
kpug1170.com
High winds could knock out power in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a high wind warning set to take effect from 10 am to 7 pm today, Friday, February 3rd. Forecasts say that we could see gusts up to 60 mph in western Whatcom County and San Juan County. Winds...
This unique Whatcom County food truck offers forest views and Asian-inspired cuisine
The food truck recently opened and makes Asian-inspired cuisine like loco moco, caramel pork sandwiches and coconut chicken bowls.
thenorthernlight.com
Downtown thrift store to close by the end of February
Downtown Blaine thrift store Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique is closing at the end of the month. Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique owner Deanna Mulder said the store, formerly Wildbird Charity Boutique, will close for business by the end of February. The building is not yet sold. “I want to...
thenorthernlight.com
Glacial ice sheet that covered Blaine leaves remnants
Although hard to imagine, about 16,000 years ago a glacial ice sheet one-mile thick covered the Blaine and Birch Bay area. This ice was part of an extension of Cordilleran Ice sheet that covered present-day southern Alaska and parts of western Canada. The extension is called the Puget lobe, and at the peak of its advancement it covered all of Puget Sound and extended as far south as the Olympia and Centralia area.
whatcomtalk.com
Two Whatcom Residents With Diverse Backgrounds Are Opening Doors For Themselves And Their Community
Success means different things to different people, but most can agree that providing a safe and happy home for yourself, your family, and your community are at the top of the list. For Whatcom County residents Kulia and Virginia González, their paths started in two very different places, and have traveled through unusual spaces, but ultimately led them to a happy — and undoubtedly successful — life together.
kafe.com
Norway-based company opens new battery factory in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An international energy company has opened a new battery factory in Bellingham. Norway-based Corvus Energy celebrated the grand opening of its new plant January 25th. CEO Geir Bjorkeli spoke to a gathering that included Governor Jay Inslee, U.S. Representative Rick Larsen, Norway’s Ambassador to the U.S....
‘Everything is delicious!’ Poll finds most romantic restaurant for Valentines in Whatcom
Get your Valentine’s reservations for the restaurant that was voted the most romantic in Whatcom County.
tourcounsel.com
Bellis Fair Mall | Shopping mall in Bellingham, Washington
Bellis Fair is an enclosed shopping mall in Bellingham, Washington, United States. Opened on August 4, 1988, it features JCPenney, Kohl's, Macy's, Macy's Home Store, Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, H&M, Forever 21, Ashley Furniture, and Target. The mall is located along Interstate 5 at its interchange with State Route 539...
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
Anger follows this Whatcom panel’s rejection of an anti-vaccine applicant
Health Director Erika Lautenbach, whose agency guided the pandemic response, interrupted Councilman Byrd, saying that he was out of line.
Who makes the best pancakes in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
Our poll will be open until midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 8, so go vote now for your favorite.
Want to spend the night in a brewery? Now you can in this Whatcom AirBnb
The rental in Bellingham allows visitors to stay in a craft brewery while enjoying their own private rooms, kitchen and bathroom.
Cheers! This Bellingham beer rates among the 20 best in global craft beer ranking
The neighborhood brewery and cafe is known for its beers and European-style street foods.
Comments / 0