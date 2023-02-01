Related
Upworthy
A poor couple adopted him when he was a baby. Now, he's repaid them with their dream life.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 24, 2020. It has since been updated. Everybody loves a story about an underdog who makes it in the end. While those stories are plenty in movies or books, they are so rare in real life. Sometimes, however, a story comes by that gives you hope again. This is one of those stories. When Jayvee Lazaro Badile II was just a baby, he was adopted by a rather poor couple in the Philippines. He didn't really have much to call his own when he was growing up, but he was thankful to have a loving family. They gave him a real chance at life. Now all grown up, he's become a successful businessman. So he decided to repay his parents with the life they'd always dreamed of.
Woman found living in the hotel walls, robbing people while they were away.
Victoria Rothe and a coworker were staying at a hotel while on a work trip. Then something terrible happened. After a long day of work, Victoria and her coworker Rebecca, went back to the hotel. When Victoria opened her door, she saw a woman standing in the bathroom. Victoria thought it was housekeeping at first, but when she saw the woman holding her clothes, she knew something was wrong.
Something is strange in this trippy Colorado house for sale. Can you handle the inside?
“I wasn’t aware that a third-hand contact high was possible through a screen, but my eyeballs are now vibrating in their sockets and I have no other logical explanation.”
You Might Believe In Premonitions After These 23 Freaky Stories About People Dreaming Wild Things Happening Just Before They Actually Did
"When I was around 10, I remember having a dream where the ground split into two. I'm used to having very vivid dreams and thought nothing of it. The next day, however, California had a 6.4 earthquake near my home."
Real-Life squid game contestants left in tears as people are carried out by medics
The program was a huge success on Netflix in 2021, drawing a sizable viewership and inspiring many to consider taking part in a similar activity without dying in the end. With that in mind, it seemed only inevitable that someone would organize a real-world Squid Game experience for people to attempt as competitors; however, it appears that some participants were hurt.
A Killer Confession, A Nightmare Discovery, And 20 Other Creepy Experiences People Said They'll Never, Ever Forget
"To this day, I don’t have an explanation for what happened."
Ending my marriage was painful. But it took selling our dining-room table to make me fully feel the loss.
The author says that selling the dining-room table she bought while pregnant made her realize the loss of her marriage as her divorce was finalized.
You’ll soon be able to ‘talk to dead relatives in the metaverse’ after ‘ChatGPT breakthrough’
THE ChatGPT setup that will allow you to speak to your dead relatives has been revealed. Sooner than later, you can engage in dialogue with the digital likeness of your loved one. If you save your voice, movement patterns, and personality traits onto Artur Sychov's Live Forever mode, an AI...
Man Stunned After Robot Server Sloshes Drinks on the Floor And Human Intervention Required, Sparking Debate
Are restaurants ready for the robot revolution? As automation and artificial intelligence become more prevalent in our everyday lives, it seems that robots are about to take over yet another industry - the restaurant industry.
Watch How This Shapeshifting Robot Eerily Transforms To Break Out Of Prison
Scientists in China and the U.S. have teamed up to make a robot that hasn't committed any crimes — yet — but even if it did, we couldn't do much about it, certainly not jail. That's because it can turn itself into a liquid to pass through the bars of a cage and then reassemble itself on the other side. The researchers say they were inspired by nature — specifically by the sea cucumber's ability to change the stiffness of its tissues. But we're still getting some pretty strong T-1000 vibes.
knpr
Just "Whoo" It
If you find the gym’s squat rack more pain than the gain is worth, explore these 10 fit- ness forms that free you from conventional exercise with creative movement and a touch of adrenaline. (Disclosure: The writer has taught classes at Sunnys Pole Fitness & Boutique, and Pole Fitness...
Watch as Woman Comes to the Painful Realization That She Should Have Waited for Help
That is going to leave a mark.
Woman calls for the creation of ‘adult-only’ suburbs
A Melbourne woman has called for the creation of “adults only” suburbs in Australia so she can have “peace and quiet”. The TikTok user, who goes by the name Baby Soja online and is also a digital producer at Channel 10’s The Project, uploaded the video over the weekend following a visit to her local pool, saying she was “so sick” of having to put up with “screaming” children. “I would like to know when somebody is planning on opening an adult-only suburb, where everything in it is only for adults,” she said. “Because I am so sick of going places and kids are...
woodfloorbusiness.com
Readers Respond: What’s the Strangest Request You’ve Had From a Customer?
WFB asked followers on Facebook and Instagram to share the strangest request they’ve had from a client. Here’s what they said:. “I want you to sand with the furniture still in the room. Just sand around it.”—This was the first time I ever walked out on someone and refused to send them a bid. 😂 They would not budge on that one.
A day at the beach: ‘Quicksand had never felt real as a concept until this moment’
Back in the heady days of 2012, my partner and I were newly in love. We had recently returned from a month in Thailand, life was a beach and when we got back we couldn’t believe the horrifying pace of city life. “Forget this,” we thought. “We’re beach people.”
Science Focus
Why AI-generated hands are the stuff of nightmares, explained by a scientist
Pay just £3.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Whether it's hands with seven fingers or extra long palms, AI just can’t seem to get it right. This year, artificial intelligence has won art competitions, dominated the internet, passed law exams and proved that it is the technology of the future… but it still can’t accurately make a hand.
bookriot.com
My Own Moving Library
I’ve always loved stories about moving libraries — libraries carried on the backs of mules through the Appalachian mountains or maybe a library carried on the back of a dragon. But when it came time for my library to become more mobile, I felt overwhelmed as I faced this seemingly impossible task. How on earth was I going to move over 1,400 books?
hackernoon.com
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 79
Let us emphasize the statement made in a preceding lesson that constant repetition is necessary in developing a good style of writing for business. Another thing for the student to bear in mind is the fact that the only way to learn to execute business writing is to practice business writing. Review as many lessons as time permits.
BHG
I Just Purchased This BH&G Throw, and It’s Already the Coziest Blanket I Own
Over the years, I have unintentionally created quite the collection of blankets. A few are from family members (both my aunt and my grandma were quite creative), some were given to me as gifts, and then there are others that I purchased on my own. While I wouldn’t say I’m a connoisseur of cozy things, I definitely do have opinions—and I have to admit I’m shocked by how much I love this plush throw from a surprising source.
Comments / 0