Related
Upworthy

A poor couple adopted him when he was a baby. Now, he's repaid them with their dream life.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 24, 2020. It has since been updated. Everybody loves a story about an underdog who makes it in the end. While those stories are plenty in movies or books, they are so rare in real life. Sometimes, however, a story comes by that gives you hope again. This is one of those stories. When Jayvee Lazaro Badile II was just a baby, he was adopted by a rather poor couple in the Philippines. He didn't really have much to call his own when he was growing up, but he was thankful to have a loving family. They gave him a real chance at life. Now all grown up, he's become a successful businessman. So he decided to repay his parents with the life they'd always dreamed of.
Rooted Expeditions

Woman found living in the hotel walls, robbing people while they were away.

Victoria Rothe and a coworker were staying at a hotel while on a work trip. Then something terrible happened. After a long day of work, Victoria and her coworker Rebecca, went back to the hotel. When Victoria opened her door, she saw a woman standing in the bathroom. Victoria thought it was housekeeping at first, but when she saw the woman holding her clothes, she knew something was wrong.
Andrei Tapalaga

Real-Life squid game contestants left in tears as people are carried out by medics

The program was a huge success on Netflix in 2021, drawing a sizable viewership and inspiring many to consider taking part in a similar activity without dying in the end. With that in mind, it seemed only inevitable that someone would organize a real-world Squid Game experience for people to attempt as competitors; however, it appears that some participants were hurt.
SlashGear

Watch How This Shapeshifting Robot Eerily Transforms To Break Out Of Prison

Scientists in China and the U.S. have teamed up to make a robot that hasn't committed any crimes — yet — but even if it did, we couldn't do much about it, certainly not jail. That's because it can turn itself into a liquid to pass through the bars of a cage and then reassemble itself on the other side. The researchers say they were inspired by nature — specifically by the sea cucumber's ability to change the stiffness of its tissues. But we're still getting some pretty strong T-1000 vibes.
knpr

Just "Whoo" It

If you find the gym’s squat rack more pain than the gain is worth, explore these 10 fit- ness forms that free you from conventional exercise with creative movement and a touch of adrenaline. (Disclosure: The writer has taught classes at Sunnys Pole Fitness & Boutique, and Pole Fitness...
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Post

Woman calls for the creation of ‘adult-only’ suburbs

A Melbourne woman has called for the creation of “adults only” suburbs in Australia so she can have “peace and quiet”. The TikTok user, who goes by the name Baby Soja online and is also a digital producer at Channel 10’s The Project, uploaded the video over the weekend following a visit to her local pool, saying she was “so sick” of having to put up with “screaming” children. “I would like to know when somebody is planning on opening an adult-only suburb, where everything in it is only for adults,” she said. “Because I am so sick of going places and kids are...
woodfloorbusiness.com

Readers Respond: What’s the Strangest Request You’ve Had From a Customer?

WFB asked followers on Facebook and Instagram to share the strangest request they’ve had from a client. Here’s what they said:. “I want you to sand with the furniture still in the room. Just sand around it.”—This was the first time I ever walked out on someone and refused to send them a bid. 😂 They would not budge on that one.
Science Focus

Why AI-generated hands are the stuff of nightmares, explained by a scientist

Pay just £3.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Whether it's hands with seven fingers or extra long palms, AI just can’t seem to get it right. This year, artificial intelligence has won art competitions, dominated the internet, passed law exams and proved that it is the technology of the future… but it still can’t accurately make a hand.
bookriot.com

My Own Moving Library

I’ve always loved stories about moving libraries — libraries carried on the backs of mules through the Appalachian mountains or maybe a library carried on the back of a dragon. But when it came time for my library to become more mobile, I felt overwhelmed as I faced this seemingly impossible task. How on earth was I going to move over 1,400 books?
hackernoon.com

The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 79

Let us emphasize the statement made in a preceding lesson that constant repetition is necessary in developing a good style of writing for business. Another thing for the student to bear in mind is the fact that the only way to learn to execute business writing is to practice business writing. Review as many lessons as time permits.
BHG

I Just Purchased This BH&G Throw, and It’s Already the Coziest Blanket I Own

Over the years, I have unintentionally created quite the collection of blankets. A few are from family members (both my aunt and my grandma were quite creative), some were given to me as gifts, and then there are others that I purchased on my own. While I wouldn’t say I’m a connoisseur of cozy things, I definitely do have opinions—and I have to admit I’m shocked by how much I love this plush throw from a surprising source.

