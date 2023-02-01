Read full article on original website
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham store employee threatened with weapon during robbery
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police were dispatched to a reported theft at a retail store on January 30th, arrived to learn store staff had been threatened with a weapon when attempting to stop a subject who was leaving the store with unpaid products. According to an affidavit prepared by...
whatcomtalk.com
Two Whatcom Residents With Diverse Backgrounds Are Opening Doors For Themselves And Their Community
Success means different things to different people, but most can agree that providing a safe and happy home for yourself, your family, and your community are at the top of the list. For Whatcom County residents Kulia and Virginia González, their paths started in two very different places, and have traveled through unusual spaces, but ultimately led them to a happy — and undoubtedly successful — life together.
tourcounsel.com
Bellis Fair Mall | Shopping mall in Bellingham, Washington
Bellis Fair is an enclosed shopping mall in Bellingham, Washington, United States. Opened on August 4, 1988, it features JCPenney, Kohl's, Macy's, Macy's Home Store, Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, H&M, Forever 21, Ashley Furniture, and Target. The mall is located along Interstate 5 at its interchange with State Route 539...
These two Bellingham auto dealerships purchased by a Canadian company
The acquisition is the first in the U.S. for the Canadian company, with a hope to extend its reach further internationally.
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
thenorthernlight.com
Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism welcomes new CEO
Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism welcomed its new president and CEO Dylan Deane-Boyle on January 17. He replaced Sandy Ward after her retirement at the end of 2022. “Bellingham and Whatcom County is such an incredibly unique geographic and cultural area,” Deane-Boyle said. “When you have mountains and ocean, and you have that amount of recreation with vibrant communities in Whatcom County, and you combine that together as a visitor experience, that is so incredibly unique and really what drew me to this opportunity.”
Anger follows this Whatcom panel’s rejection of an anti-vaccine applicant
Health Director Erika Lautenbach, whose agency guided the pandemic response, interrupted Councilman Byrd, saying that he was out of line.
‘Everything is delicious!’ Poll finds most romantic restaurant for Valentines in Whatcom
Get your Valentine’s reservations for the restaurant that was voted the most romantic in Whatcom County.
KGMI
Lynden man arrested for pointing gun during road rage incident
LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden resident was arrested after learning the hard way that pointing a gun at someone during a road rage incident is not the wisest move. Court documents say a driver on I-5 called police on January 25th after they witnessed another driver point a gun at them.
This unique Whatcom County food truck offers forest views and Asian-inspired cuisine
The food truck recently opened and makes Asian-inspired cuisine like loco moco, caramel pork sandwiches and coconut chicken bowls.
Mountain snowpack has fallen behind; could impact water supply
December was a cold month with plenty of precipitation, wet, frozen, and even freezing. Our region’s mountain snowpack is averaging 110% above normal. But after a milder and drier than average January, our mountain snowpack has fallen behind. In the Puget Sound region, Olympia, Seattle, and Bellingham were all warmer than average during the month and only had around half of the average precipitation.
whatcom-news.com
Forecasters: Warming across Whatcom County to follow a windstorm
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Unseasonably cold temperatures the last few days are expected to be replaced by warmer seasonable temperatures led by a windstorm on Friday, February 3rd. A weeklong cold and dry weather pattern is about to end according to National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office....
Cheers! This Bellingham beer rates among the 20 best in global craft beer ranking
The neighborhood brewery and cafe is known for its beers and European-style street foods.
OnlyInYourState
The Most Unique Campground In Washington That’s Pure Magic
Here in Washington, we love to get out and enjoy the bountiful beauty of the state we call home. Snowcapped mountains, glistening waterways, and lush forests call out to us just waiting to be explored. Washingtonians don’t let the changing seasons slow them down. Camping is a year-round activity in the Evergreen State and we’ve found the most magical campground of all.
Update: Here’s when wind, rain return to Whatcom. Power outages are possible
“Temperatures will rebound” to more seasonable levels, according to forecasts.
