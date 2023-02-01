ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, WA

Comments / 0

Related
whatcom-news.com

Bellingham store employee threatened with weapon during robbery

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police were dispatched to a reported theft at a retail store on January 30th, arrived to learn store staff had been threatened with a weapon when attempting to stop a subject who was leaving the store with unpaid products. According to an affidavit prepared by...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Two Whatcom Residents With Diverse Backgrounds Are Opening Doors For Themselves And Their Community

Success means different things to different people, but most can agree that providing a safe and happy home for yourself, your family, and your community are at the top of the list. For Whatcom County residents Kulia and Virginia González, their paths started in two very different places, and have traveled through unusual spaces, but ultimately led them to a happy — and undoubtedly successful — life together.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
tourcounsel.com

Bellis Fair Mall | Shopping mall in Bellingham, Washington

Bellis Fair is an enclosed shopping mall in Bellingham, Washington, United States. Opened on August 4, 1988, it features JCPenney, Kohl's, Macy's, Macy's Home Store, Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, H&M, Forever 21, Ashley Furniture, and Target. The mall is located along Interstate 5 at its interchange with State Route 539...
BELLINGHAM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism welcomes new CEO

Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism welcomed its new president and CEO Dylan Deane-Boyle on January 17. He replaced Sandy Ward after her retirement at the end of 2022. “Bellingham and Whatcom County is such an incredibly unique geographic and cultural area,” Deane-Boyle said. “When you have mountains and ocean, and you have that amount of recreation with vibrant communities in Whatcom County, and you combine that together as a visitor experience, that is so incredibly unique and really what drew me to this opportunity.”
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Lynden man arrested for pointing gun during road rage incident

LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden resident was arrested after learning the hard way that pointing a gun at someone during a road rage incident is not the wisest move. Court documents say a driver on I-5 called police on January 25th after they witnessed another driver point a gun at them.
LYNDEN, WA
MyNorthwest

Mountain snowpack has fallen behind; could impact water supply

December was a cold month with plenty of precipitation, wet, frozen, and even freezing. Our region’s mountain snowpack is averaging 110% above normal. But after a milder and drier than average January, our mountain snowpack has fallen behind. In the Puget Sound region, Olympia, Seattle, and Bellingham were all warmer than average during the month and only had around half of the average precipitation.
SEATTLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Forecasters: Warming across Whatcom County to follow a windstorm

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Unseasonably cold temperatures the last few days are expected to be replaced by warmer seasonable temperatures led by a windstorm on Friday, February 3rd. A weeklong cold and dry weather pattern is about to end according to National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office....
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
OnlyInYourState

The Most Unique Campground In Washington That’s Pure Magic

Here in Washington, we love to get out and enjoy the bountiful beauty of the state we call home. Snowcapped mountains, glistening waterways, and lush forests call out to us just waiting to be explored. Washingtonians don’t let the changing seasons slow them down. Camping is a year-round activity in the Evergreen State and we’ve found the most magical campground of all.
OAK HARBOR, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy