WLWT 5
Cincinnati man indicted for allegedly claiming to run taxi business while in prison
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted for allegedly claiming to run a taxi business while he was in prison. United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio office announced Willie Boyce, 41, was indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury with crimes related to Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan fraud.
‘It’s a sad situation;’ Lawyer demanding officers for domestic call be terminated
Two Dayton Police Officers have been suspended after the way they handled a domestic call last June and the lawyer representing the family calls the discipline "a slap in the face to the family."
Prosecutor: Police shot driver in self-defense; no charges
Authorities said Joe Frasure Jr. and his father fled when police confronted them
US Marshals still searching Westwood for man after police chase
U.S. Marshals are searching the area of Montana Avenue and Felicity Drive for a man who is wanted for charges related to assault, breaking and entering, domestic violence and a parole violation.
Police: Woman, 2 others found dead in house in Ohio in apparent double murder-suicide
Police say a woman, a man, and a boy were found deceased inside a house in Avondale, Ohio in an apparent double murder-suicide.
Fox 19
Man on the run from U.S. Marshals after high-speed chase in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A high-speed chase led to a crash that ignited a fire at a Duke Energy substation in Westwood Friday, and the suspect is still at-large. The crash occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue after a U.S. Marshal tried to serve an arrest warrant, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen.
Drugs, guns, and over $100K seized after Middletown search warrants
Middletown Police executed two search warrants that yielded narcotics, a stolen gun, and over $100,000 in cash.
Ledger Independent
Moore indicted for human trafficking
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Dylan Scott Moore, 32, of Winchester, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Jan. 26. He is charged with one count of trafficking in persons, 22 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material, and seven counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Forest Park man stabbed to death, Cincinnati man charged with murder
Shortly before 3:30 p,m. on Friday, police were called to Cascade Road where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The man died at UC Medical Center.
Sheriff’s office investigating deaths of 2 inmates in Montgomery Co. Jail
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two men in the Montgomery County Jail.
Dayton officers suspended after woman, daughter found dead hours after domestic violence call
Two Dayton officers have been suspended after an internal investigation into their response to a domestic violence call prior to the killings of a woman and her 6-year-old daughter.
Fox 19
Prosecutors want jail time for former Butler County auditor
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Prosecutors want jail time for Butler County’s former auditor when he is sentenced next week on a felony corruption-related charge directly tied to his elected office. Roger Reynolds should go to jail for six months because “the facts disclose a situation where an entrenched, powerful...
Dozens of vehicles recovered by new auto theft task force in first months of operation, police say
In October of 2022, the Auto Theft Suppression Task Force was created with the Dayton Police Department and surrounding agencies to help battle the rise in car thefts.
Fox 19
Covington woman made terroristic threats against school teachers, prosecutor says
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington woman is behind bars accused of threatening to “take out” multiple teachers at her daughter school, Latonia Elementary. Family members contest the charges, saying she was only upset because her daughter was being bullied. Cierra Wright was arrested Wednesday. She is...
Deputies temporarily close highway to execute arrest warrant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed a highway overnight to execute an arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded overnight on Saturday around 3:08 a.m. to I-71 near Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Deputies were attempting to stop a driver to execute a felony […]
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Police Looking For Two Robbery Suspects
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The Cincinnati police are looking for two robbery suspects. The suspects robbed a 69 year old lady and threw her to the ground. They pointed a gun at the woman and then stole her vehicle. Via WLWT. They pointed a...
Court documents reveal new details about Preble Co. woman accused of abandoning dog in cold weather
Court documents reveal new details about a Preble County woman facing charges after an animal cruelty investigation back in December.
WKRC
1 injured, 1 arrested in domestic shooting in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say a man is in custody after a woman was shot Thursday morning in Colerain Township. Emergency crews were called to the Northgate Meadows Apartments on Arborwood Drive at about 9:30 a.m. They found the victim who was taken to the hospital. She's expected...
Fox 19
Police search for suspects accused of carjacking 69-year-old woman
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are suspected of aggravated robbery after allegedly stealing a 69-year-old woman’s car in a Westwood neighborhood Saturday, according to Cincinnati police. District 3 officers say the incident occurred on Werk Road around 7 p.m. when the suspects allegedly shoved the woman to the ground,...
1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Butler Co.
One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Middletown early Saturday morning.
