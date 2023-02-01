ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Man on the run from U.S. Marshals after high-speed chase in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A high-speed chase led to a crash that ignited a fire at a Duke Energy substation in Westwood Friday, and the suspect is still at-large. The crash occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue after a U.S. Marshal tried to serve an arrest warrant, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen.
CINCINNATI, OH
Ledger Independent

Moore indicted for human trafficking

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Dylan Scott Moore, 32, of Winchester, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Jan. 26. He is charged with one count of trafficking in persons, 22 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material, and seven counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
WINCHESTER, OH
Fox 19

Prosecutors want jail time for former Butler County auditor

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Prosecutors want jail time for Butler County’s former auditor when he is sentenced next week on a felony corruption-related charge directly tied to his elected office. Roger Reynolds should go to jail for six months because “the facts disclose a situation where an entrenched, powerful...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Deputies temporarily close highway to execute arrest warrant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed a highway overnight to execute an arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded overnight on Saturday around 3:08 a.m. to I-71 near Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Deputies were attempting to stop a driver to execute a felony […]
WARREN COUNTY, OH
rnbcincy.com

CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police search for suspects accused of carjacking 69-year-old woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are suspected of aggravated robbery after allegedly stealing a 69-year-old woman’s car in a Westwood neighborhood Saturday, according to Cincinnati police. District 3 officers say the incident occurred on Werk Road around 7 p.m. when the suspects allegedly shoved the woman to the ground,...
CINCINNATI, OH

