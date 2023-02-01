ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week

Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, “helped to limit pump price increases,” according to AAA.
OREGON STATE
Daisy Ridley Ruminates About The Oregon Coast And Filming “Sometimes I Think About Dying”

Of the small crew (about 20-25 people) around half were from Oregon. It filmed mostly in Astoria, as well as Seaside, Gearhart, and St Helens. Oregon Co-Producers, Steve Weisman and Kyle Eaton said, “The film was originally written for Maine, but they came here to look at the coast and fell in love with it and altered the story just a little to fit with the Northwest “. Weisman noted, “It was a fantastic shoot — the community of Astoria particularly was a welcoming joy to work with — municipalities, fire dept, police dept, chamber of commerce — and the people of the city were so great.“
ASTORIA, OR
Coast Guard advises mariners of hazardous waterways along the Oregon coast

The Coast Guard advises recreational boaters and waterway users Thursday of the dangers related to hazardous waterways and bars along the Oregon Coast. Recent incidents have highlighted the importance of exercising caution while operating and recreating in and around the water. On Jan. 22, watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay received a report that two children aboard an inflatable raft in Tillamook Bay were being pulled out to sea...
OREGON STATE
Blink & You’ll Miss It! Oregon’s Smallest City Has A Population In Single Digits

Have you ever watched one of those movies that take place after an apocalyptic event, and the protagonist is walking around a barren city? Overgrown by nature, animals running loose, and pretty much only one person in the whole city is probably Will Smith! Well, Greenhorn City in Oregon is kind of like that. Only nature hasn't taken over, animals aren't running wild, and there's no Will Smith. Fact, odds are pretty good that you'll never meet another person named Will in that town.
OREGON STATE
Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Public comment period opens for proposed State Forest Implementation Plans

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry opens a 30-day comment period starting today on proposed Implementation Plan revisions for the Astoria, Forest Grove, Tillamook, North Cascade, West Oregon, and Western Lane (including the Veneta and Southwest units) state forest districts. The comment period begins Feb. 3 and...
OREGON STATE
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money

More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
OREGON STATE
Coastal communities get grant to enhance accessibility

Eight coastal Oregon communities are getting a grant from Travel Oregon to help improve their accessibility for travelers with disabilities. The funding won’t be enough, in and of itself, to make full-scale infrastructure improvements. Instead, it’s meant to help the towns figure out what resources they already have, and then market those resources to people who need them.
FLORENCE, OR
Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income

Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
BEND, OR
California housing politics enters uncharted waters

Cities across the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area had until Wednesday to show state regulators how they plan to approve a sufficient quantity of housing over the next decade. Some submitted their plans on time. Most did not. Some made an earnest effort to comply. Others not so much. Some...
CALIFORNIA STATE

