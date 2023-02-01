Read full article on original website
Related
thatoregonlife.com
This Gorgeous Day Hike In Eastern Oregon Leads To A Dramatic Natural Wonder
Eastern Oregon has hundreds of gorgeous trails to explore. One of the most interesting trails in this part of our beautiful state leads to a dramatic geological wonder: Twin Pillars in the Ochoco National Forest. If you’re up for a nice long day hike through a varied landscape, Twin Pillars is a must.
philomathnews.com
How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week
Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, “helped to limit pump price increases,” according to AAA.
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Greater Idaho movement picking up steam as Idaho introduces legislation to begin discussions
House Joint Memorial 1 was introduced to Idaho’s House of Representatives on Wednesday, according to a KOIN 6 article written by Jashayla Pettigrew on Thursday, Feb. 2. The legislation would start discussions between Oregon and Idaho Legislatures about the Greater Idaho movement, which includes moving 15 eastern counties within the Idaho border.
KTVZ
Oregon Department of Agriculture seeks applicants for 55 commodity commissioner openings
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Agriculture said Friday it is seeking applicants to fill 55 commissioner seats on 19 of the state’s agricultural and commercial fisheries commodity commissions. The deadline to apply is March 15. For instructions on how to apply or to learn more about...
oregonconfluence.com
Daisy Ridley Ruminates About The Oregon Coast And Filming “Sometimes I Think About Dying”
Of the small crew (about 20-25 people) around half were from Oregon. It filmed mostly in Astoria, as well as Seaside, Gearhart, and St Helens. Oregon Co-Producers, Steve Weisman and Kyle Eaton said, “The film was originally written for Maine, but they came here to look at the coast and fell in love with it and altered the story just a little to fit with the Northwest “. Weisman noted, “It was a fantastic shoot — the community of Astoria particularly was a welcoming joy to work with — municipalities, fire dept, police dept, chamber of commerce — and the people of the city were so great.“
Coast Guard advises mariners of hazardous waterways along the Oregon coast
The Coast Guard advises recreational boaters and waterway users Thursday of the dangers related to hazardous waterways and bars along the Oregon Coast. Recent incidents have highlighted the importance of exercising caution while operating and recreating in and around the water. On Jan. 22, watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay received a report that two children aboard an inflatable raft in Tillamook Bay were being pulled out to sea...
Blink & You’ll Miss It! Oregon’s Smallest City Has A Population In Single Digits
Have you ever watched one of those movies that take place after an apocalyptic event, and the protagonist is walking around a barren city? Overgrown by nature, animals running loose, and pretty much only one person in the whole city is probably Will Smith! Well, Greenhorn City in Oregon is kind of like that. Only nature hasn't taken over, animals aren't running wild, and there's no Will Smith. Fact, odds are pretty good that you'll never meet another person named Will in that town.
February is the time to prune grapes, blueberries and fruit trees in Oregon
Produced by OSU Extension, each monthly calendar provides reminders of key garden chores, such as fertilizing, pest control, planting, and maintenance. Recommendations in this calendar are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office.
Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
KXL
Oregon’s Putting it’s Best Face Forward to Attract More Visitors
A lot of money is going out to cities around Oregon to promote tourism. Travel Oregon has awarded over $1.4 million dollars for 45 projects around the state. We talked to Lisa Idell with Travel Oregon about the effort to make Oregon a destination place. You can hear that here:
highway58herald.org
Public comment period opens for proposed State Forest Implementation Plans
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry opens a 30-day comment period starting today on proposed Implementation Plan revisions for the Astoria, Forest Grove, Tillamook, North Cascade, West Oregon, and Western Lane (including the Veneta and Southwest units) state forest districts. The comment period begins Feb. 3 and...
focushillsboro.com
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update February 3: Bill would make shelter dogs and cats the official pet of Oregon, spy balloon continues float across U.S. and more
A bill introduced in the Oregon state Legislature would make shelter dogs and cats the official state pet of Oregon. A Chinese spy balloon continues to float across the U.S. as the Pentagon monitors its path and the economy added 517,000 new jobs in January.
klcc.org
Coastal communities get grant to enhance accessibility
Eight coastal Oregon communities are getting a grant from Travel Oregon to help improve their accessibility for travelers with disabilities. The funding won’t be enough, in and of itself, to make full-scale infrastructure improvements. Instead, it’s meant to help the towns figure out what resources they already have, and then market those resources to people who need them.
KTVZ
Not surprising, but dire: OSU report illustrates severe crisis among Oregon’s health care workforce
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon needs to improve the supply and distribution of health care providers, enhance the resiliency and well-being of health care workers and increase diversity among the health care workforce to provide more culturally and linguistically responsive care, a new report by Oregon State University researchers found.
centraloregondaily.com
Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income
Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
Channel 6000
Colder temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the next 90 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter-like conditions are still expected over the Pacific Northwest because it’s still winter! Yes, some signs of spring are starting to be found across parts of western Oregon and Washington. That’s normal as the number of days before the spring equinox drops to 46.
ijpr.org
California housing politics enters uncharted waters
Cities across the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area had until Wednesday to show state regulators how they plan to approve a sufficient quantity of housing over the next decade. Some submitted their plans on time. Most did not. Some made an earnest effort to comply. Others not so much. Some...
ijpr.org
Is this the year Oregon’s Legislature nixes nepotism? A lawmaker is pushing the conversation
It is a Salem tradition as reliable as cherry blossoms on the Capitol Mall. Each year as the legislative session begins, a number of lawmakers arrive at the statehouse with family members in tow. For the weeks or months that follow, these wives, husbands, daughters and sons will serve as...
Comments / 2