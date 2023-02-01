ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Rural Oregon pharmacies fear closure without further health care industry regulation

Less competition has meant more business for small, independent pharmacies, but store owners say they’re still facing an existential crisis. In late January, the Oregon House Committee on Behavioral Health and Health Care held a hearing about a trio of bills meant to regulate a cog in the medication supply chain little known to most patients: pharmacy benefit managers.
FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon and other states

The attacks occurred between May and July of last year. The FBI said Molotov cocktail explosives were used against the Oregon Right to Life headquarters in Keizer and the Gresham Pregnancy Resource Center. There was also an arson attempt at the Mother and Child Education Center in Portland. Kieran Ramsey...
California housing politics enters uncharted waters

Cities across the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area had until Wednesday to show state regulators how they plan to approve a sufficient quantity of housing over the next decade. Some submitted their plans on time. Most did not. Some made an earnest effort to comply. Others not so much. Some...
