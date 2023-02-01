ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston resident charged in Poughkeepsie assault

POUGHKEEPSIE – Police have arrested a Kingston resident in connection with the slashing of a woman back on January 8. Donyeah Simpson-Anderson, 24, was arrested on Friday, February 3 with the assistance of Kingston City Police. The 1:30 a.m. assault occurred when the woman attempted to break up a...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Beacon Man Arrested After Stabbing Woman in Her Home

The alleged incident took place on Friday, January 27th. The City of Beacon Police Department has announced on Facebook that they have arrested and charged a 31-year-old Beacon resident after he allegedly stabbed a woman while she was at home. Beacon Woman Stabbed at Home. Beacon Police responded to a...
BEACON, NY
Daily Voice

Video: Man Resists Arrest In Waterbury, Found With Illegal Gun, Heroin, Police Say

A Waterbury man suspected of being involved in multiple shots fired incidents in the city was found to be in possession of an illegally-owned gun and narcotics, police said. On Thursday, Feb. 2, around 3:30 p.m., police in Waterbury were patrolling the city's downtown area when they received a complaint that a man had been loading a gun and causing a disturbance in the area of West Main Street and Leavenworth Street, according to Waterbury Police Lieutenant Ryan Bessette.
WATERBURY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown Police arrest two in Park Circle shooting

MIDDLETOWN – One day after a man was shot in the area of 203-211 North Street, Park Circle, in the City of Middletown, police had one suspect in custody. The victim was treated and released at Garnett Health Medical Center. Through investigation, police arrested Naajib Jackson on December 22,...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Cornwall police charge teen with voyeurism

A 15-year-old teen is facing a charge after police responded to a complaint in December. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Police alleged the teen took a picture under/up the skirt of a young woman. The teen was taken into police custody on Thursday. The...
CORNWALL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal car-pedestrian accident in Town of Newburgh (VIDEO)

CRONOMER VALLEY – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a passing vehicle on North Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh early Friday afternoon, first responders on the scene said. One witness said the man had dropped his car off at a repair shop and was struck as...
NEWBURGH, NY
NBC Connecticut

Crash on Route 7 in Norwalk Turns Into Homicide Investigation

Route 7 north and part of both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk are back open following a homicide investigation on Saturday. Troopers were called to a one-car crash on Route 7 north near exit 2 around 3:19 a.m. When state police arrived, they said they found a man in...
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

IDs Released For Bethel Murder-Suicide Victims

A man and a woman found dead from gunshot wounds in a Fairfield County home have been identified by the state's chief medical examiner's office. The couple was found in Bethel around 11:50 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Reservoir Street after police responded to a report of yelling coming from the home.
BETHEL, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mother sues NYPD for cop killing her son in Orange County

NEW YORK – Helena Dow, the mother of Edward Wilkins, the 20-year-old Wurtsboro man who NYPD cop Sean Armstead, 36, of Port Jervis, who shot and killed before tasking his own life while outside the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill, has filed a state supreme court lawsuit against the department.
PORT JERVIS, NY
WTNH

New details emerge on apparent murder-suicide in Bethel

BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are actively investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Bethel. Court documents revealed that 52-year-old Traci Jones feared for her safety and that her estranged husband threatened her life. Two weeks before her death, Traci Jones obtained a restraining order on Jan […]
BETHEL, CT

