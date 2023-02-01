Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Poughkeepsie Man Arrested and Charged For Possession of Illegal Narcotics
The Dutchess County Police Drug Task Force recently made an arrest of an alleged drug dealer in the city of Poughkeepsie, NY. The individual in question, identified as James Jenkins of Poughkeepsie, was arrested and charged with "criminal possession of a controlled substance". In addition, he was also charged with...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston resident charged in Poughkeepsie assault
POUGHKEEPSIE – Police have arrested a Kingston resident in connection with the slashing of a woman back on January 8. Donyeah Simpson-Anderson, 24, was arrested on Friday, February 3 with the assistance of Kingston City Police. The 1:30 a.m. assault occurred when the woman attempted to break up a...
2 men arrested in Middletown shooting
Officers found evidence at the scene and arrested a suspect, Naajib Jackson, the next day.
Beacon Man Arrested After Stabbing Woman in Her Home
The alleged incident took place on Friday, January 27th. The City of Beacon Police Department has announced on Facebook that they have arrested and charged a 31-year-old Beacon resident after he allegedly stabbed a woman while she was at home. Beacon Woman Stabbed at Home. Beacon Police responded to a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
“Courtyard Killer” accomplice indicted on previous 2022 Poughkeepsie murder
POUGHKEEPSIE – One of the accused “Courtyard Killers”, 26-year-old Devin Taylor, was arraigned in Dutchess County Court on Wednesday, February 1, after a grand jury indicted him on a murder charge for the 2022 murder of Darren Villani on Mansion Street in Poughkeepsie. City of Poughkeepsie Police...
Ulster judge drops murder charge against trooper in crash that killed 11-year-old
TOWN OF ULSTER − New York State Trooper Christopher Baldner will not face a second-degree murder charge in the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods during a high-speed chase on the New York State Thruway in 2020, according to a 23-page ruling by Ulster County judge Bryan Rounds. Evidence was...
Video: Man Resists Arrest In Waterbury, Found With Illegal Gun, Heroin, Police Say
A Waterbury man suspected of being involved in multiple shots fired incidents in the city was found to be in possession of an illegally-owned gun and narcotics, police said. On Thursday, Feb. 2, around 3:30 p.m., police in Waterbury were patrolling the city's downtown area when they received a complaint that a man had been loading a gun and causing a disturbance in the area of West Main Street and Leavenworth Street, according to Waterbury Police Lieutenant Ryan Bessette.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown Police arrest two in Park Circle shooting
MIDDLETOWN – One day after a man was shot in the area of 203-211 North Street, Park Circle, in the City of Middletown, police had one suspect in custody. The victim was treated and released at Garnett Health Medical Center. Through investigation, police arrested Naajib Jackson on December 22,...
14-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Of Son Of High-Ranking Mount Vernon Police Official
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the shooting of the son of a high-ranking police official from Westchester County. The boy, whose name and address was not provided due to his age, was picked up on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the Bronx, said the New York City Police Department.
kingstonthisweek.com
Cornwall police charge teen with voyeurism
A 15-year-old teen is facing a charge after police responded to a complaint in December. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Police alleged the teen took a picture under/up the skirt of a young woman. The teen was taken into police custody on Thursday. The...
Police seek information in I-84 crash that killed local mom, phlebotomist
State police are asking witnesses to come forward after a crash in the town of Wallkill last weekend that killed Sara Williams - a mother and Orange County phlebotomist who just celebrated her 35th birthday.
News 12
Authorities: Middletown man leads police on chase, apprehended with stolen gun
A Middletown man is facing charges after leading police on a chase with a loaded, stolen gun in his possession, according to authorities. Officers say they tried stopping Nkosi Callender, 32, on Tuesday on Cantrell Avenue for a traffic violation - but that he drove away and then ran away when his car became disabled.
Mother Of 2-Year-Old Found Buried In Stamford Park Charged, Police Say
The mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a Fairfield County park has been charged in connection with the case. Iris Rivera-Santos, age 29, of Stamford, was charged on Friday, Feb. 3 in connection with the death of Liam Rivera whose body was found buried in a plastic bag in Cummings Park on Monday, Jan. 2.
Bridgeport man cruelty to persons charge in suspicious death
State Police James Mosley, 72, and took him into custody without incident. He’s charged with tampering with physical evidence and intentional cruelty to persons. The person dies in Oxford last June.
Car Thief Nabbed By Essex County Sheriff's Officers: Authorities
A 20-year-old man from Essex County was arrested with a stolen car and weapons, authorities said. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 10:11 p.m., Essex County Sheriff’s Officers arrested Basir North, of Orange, for resisting arrest by flight, unlawful possession of a handgun, and receiving stolen property among other charges.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal car-pedestrian accident in Town of Newburgh (VIDEO)
CRONOMER VALLEY – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a passing vehicle on North Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh early Friday afternoon, first responders on the scene said. One witness said the man had dropped his car off at a repair shop and was struck as...
NBC Connecticut
Crash on Route 7 in Norwalk Turns Into Homicide Investigation
Route 7 north and part of both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk are back open following a homicide investigation on Saturday. Troopers were called to a one-car crash on Route 7 north near exit 2 around 3:19 a.m. When state police arrived, they said they found a man in...
IDs Released For Bethel Murder-Suicide Victims
A man and a woman found dead from gunshot wounds in a Fairfield County home have been identified by the state's chief medical examiner's office. The couple was found in Bethel around 11:50 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Reservoir Street after police responded to a report of yelling coming from the home.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mother sues NYPD for cop killing her son in Orange County
NEW YORK – Helena Dow, the mother of Edward Wilkins, the 20-year-old Wurtsboro man who NYPD cop Sean Armstead, 36, of Port Jervis, who shot and killed before tasking his own life while outside the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill, has filed a state supreme court lawsuit against the department.
New details emerge on apparent murder-suicide in Bethel
BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are actively investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Bethel. Court documents revealed that 52-year-old Traci Jones feared for her safety and that her estranged husband threatened her life. Two weeks before her death, Traci Jones obtained a restraining order on Jan […]
