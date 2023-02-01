ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

A List of Philly’s Finest Black History Month Stuff, Volume One

Since January, our inbox at PW has been happily filled with events, totems and vibes geared around and dedicated to the full flower of February’s annual Black History Month. However, rather than attempt to cram everything worthwhile into one space at the top of BHM, I’m going to separate out items currently running until mid-month, then report back about additional Black History Month happenings in Philly and South Jersey.
Philly Cultural Beat – February 2023

February’s designation as Black History Month has made it the time when performing arts venues traditionally present major artists in the area of music, theater, and dance. This year has not been an exception when such major companies as the Alvin Ailey Dance Company and the Negro Ensemble Company bring their respective shows to Philadelphia. In addition, two individuals who have made their name as respected jazz performers will also be appearing this month, and the African American Museum in Philadelphia is presenting a major art exhibit, so there will be a variety of activities to choose from.
‘Cobbs Connects’: West Philly neighbors work together to design new trail signage

West Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek Trail became a bit brighter this week. New signage designed and created by neighbors is now complete along the 3.7-mile-long trail. Nine signs — each painted a special shade of sky-blue that attracts pollinators — are sprinkled between the Cobbs Creek Community Environmental Center and 70th Street and Woodland Avenue. The signs offer fun facts about native trees and key places nearby, like the historic Laura Sims Skate House and Mount Moriah Cemetery. QR codes direct users to learn more about different parts of the trail.
West Philly business news: Hakim’s Bookstore to be honored with historic marker, Lee’s Deli reopening plans and more

Here’s a roundup of some news and events at local businesses. , Philadelphia’s oldest Black-owned bookshop located at 210 S. 52nd St., will soon be honored with a blue historical marker from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC). The store was founded in 1959 by Dawud Hakim, an African American scholar, author and publisher.
Twin Sisters Fulfill Their Dreams with Elkins Park Restaurant

Sisters Maya (left) and Kala Johnstone at FoodChasers Kitchen, their restaurant in Elkins Park. Twin sisters Maya and Kala Johnstone had always wanted to run their own restaurant, and their dream recently came true with the opening of FoodChasers’ Kitchen in Elkins Park, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Where to Have a Blowout Birthday Dinner in Philly

Philadelphia restaurants where you can splurge on a special meal or celebrate with a big group. Diners in Philly can be divided into two categories: those who celebrate their birthdays by pretending it doesn’t exist and those who prefer to honor the day with the fervor of Mariah Carey at a Mariah Carey show.
Bakery coming to Berks Street

Tova du Plessis, the four-time James Beard-nominated pastry chef who opened Essen Bakery in East Passyunk in 2016, just signed the lease on a new space at 110 W. Berks St. (at Hope Street). “Essen North” (with the Passyunk location now being dubbed “Essen South”) will be 2,800 square feet...
Ice Spice to Receive Honorary Doctorate From Wharton Marketing Department

Isis Gaston, the artist more widely known as Ice Spice, will receive an honorary doctorate of Marketing Sciences from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania during a commencement ceremony at Franklin Field where she will address graduates of 2023 as well as all the munches in the crowd.
Philabundance helps West Philly nonprofit victimized by theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The shelves at Philabundance are stocked, once again. The nonprofit brought in over a half million pounds of food thanks to Toyota and other partners.It comes at a critical time as a West Philly nonprofit was victimized by theft."We don't close. We have to make sure that we're there for the people," Brian Jenkins, executive director of Chosen 300, said.Even on a bitter-cold morning, the work to feed the hungry at the Chosen 300 in West Philly continues.But on this day, the work is even more urgent as the nonprofit tries to recover from being the victim...
School removed a quote from a Holocaust survivor, unintentionally proving his point

A school principal in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, outside of Philadelphia, asked the librarian to remove a poster featuring a quote by Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel because it violated the district’s “advocacy” policy. This story was first reported by WHYY.The poster was removed two days before International Holocaust Remembrance Day.“If I didn’t take it down, I knew there would be consequences that could impact me,” Matt Pecic, the school librarian said. “It’s a horrible feeling. And you feel like you have to do something that you don’t agree with.” The controversial policy says that district employees may not “advocate” to students on “partisan, political, or social policy matters,” or display any “flag, banner, poster, sign, sticker, pin, button, insignia, paraphernalia, photograph, or other similar material that advocates concerning any partisan, political, or social policy issue.”
