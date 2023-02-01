RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 7:15 A.M. Update: The Sparks Police Department says it first responded to a domestic disturbance call on Sparks Boulevard around 10:40 Monday night. The victim said her husband, later identified as 34-year-old Dustin Salaun, had threatened to kill her and was armed. She also said he had already fired a gun.

