Reno man sentenced to 28 years on drug, stolen property charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man was sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison on drug and stolen property charges. 62-year-old Randall Dean Forcier pled guilty last December to charges of trafficking in a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of stolen property.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 7:15 A.M. Update: The Sparks Police Department says it first responded to a domestic disturbance call on Sparks Boulevard around 10:40 Monday night. The victim said her husband, later identified as 34-year-old Dustin Salaun, had threatened to kill her and was armed. She also said he had already fired a gun.
Deadly wrong-way crash in Stead
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police say one person is dead after a crash between two cars early Wednesday morning. It happened at 12:44 a.m. on Stead Boulevard near Sagewood Drive. Investigators say a pickup truck being driven by 40-year-old Don Long Jr. was going north in southbound lanes. The...
Suspect Arrested After Standoff In Sparks
Police say no one was hurt in a domestic disturbance that resulted in a standoff in Sparks. Police say they originally responded to a domestic disturbance after 10:30 p.m. at Park Vista Apartments.
Sparks Police arrest man for possessing numerous drugs
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department have arrested a man on numerous drug charges. Kevin Resendiz was arrested over the weekend by Sparks PD after they pulled him over for an expired registration. While conducting the stop, officers noticed a digital scale with a white residue on the...
Sparks City Council to consider settlement with former fire chief Mark Lawson
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks City Council will meet next week to consider settling a lawsuit with former fire chief Mark Lawson. Lawson was briefly the city’s fire chief before being fired after being charged with a number of drug crimes in December. The amount being considered as a payout to Lawson is $441,218.83.
Mayor Schieve Files Motion for Washoe Judge to Order Tracking Device Plantee to be Identified
(Feb. 6, 2023) Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve has filed in the second Judicial District Court of Nevada an order to compel a Washoe judge to ask the defendants in the case described below to identify the someone(s) who planted a tracking device on her personal car, despite the defendants' 'untenable objection'.
Crews extinguish car fire in Reno drive-thru
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Fire Department crews extinguished a car fire in a drive-thru on Saturday night. The fire occurred at a Jack-in-the-Box on Feb. 4. Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Erica Kay Weigle was reported missing to their office on Jan. 17. Her family reported her missing and are concerned for her safety. She was last seen...
City of Reno recommends ACLU observer settlement approval
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced a negotiated settlement of $250,000 with ACLU legal observer Rebecca Gasca, which Council members will vote on at Wednesday’s meeting. Gasca had sued the city, former police chief Jason Soto and others for alleged civil rights violations and claims...
Trained rock removal experts making progress on landslide along SR-208 in Lyon County
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Trained rock removal experts continue to make progress on a massive landslide that shut down a portion of State Route 208 in Yerington in early January. The Nevada Department of Transportation posted an update on social media on Tuesday morning stating...
Lyon County rollover claims 22-year-old
A 22-year-old man died Jan. 29 in a rollover crash in Lyon County, according to the Nevada State Police. Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 53, a NSP news release said. He was the third fatality of 2023 reported by the NSP, Highway Patrol-Northern Command West.
The Feb. 6, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Discussion of piping 920 feet of the Henningsen Ditch returns to the Douglas County Water Conveyance Committee 4 p.m. today. Debate on the proposal, located along Highway 395 north of Riverview, was tabled in December while the applicants redesigned the pipeline. The committee meets in Room 306 of the Minden Inn, 1594 Esmeralda Ave.
Nevada State Police Identify Driver in Fatal Crash in Lyon County
Nevada State Police (NSP) have identified a driver that died in a crash on Sunday in Lyon County. NSP responded to the crash on I-80 east of mile marker 53 in Lyon County on January 29 just after 6 a.m. Upon police arrival, it was determined that a white Ford...
Carson City man killed when struck outside his disabled vehicle on I-580
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in Washoe County when he was hit by a truck while outside his disabled vehicle on I-580. The Nevada State Police responded to a reported crash at the location of southbound I-580, north of mile marker 13 in Washoe County around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 24.
Nevada officials take foot off gas on US 50 road plan
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — It will be spring before the state gets through all the public feedback on the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The state originally planned to present the plan to Douglas County commissioners this month. “Following the extensive public feedback recently received, including...
South Lake Tahoe business landlords face fines for failing to clear snow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow covered sidewalks near some local business properties along U.S. Highway 50 have created unsafe conditions for pedestrians by forcing them onto the highway and the City has sent warnings to owners that they will be fined unless they comply with the snow removal ordinance.
Carson River Sunset / Carson City, NV
Here's a great sunset hike you can do along the Carson River Park, with Prison Hill in the distance. The Silver Saddle Ranch is nearby with plenty of wildlife and views of the river in Carson City. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching! KTVN Jeff Martinez https://www.alltrails.com/parks/us/nevada/carson-river-park.
Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death
Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
