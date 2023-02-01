ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
basinlife.com

Upcoming Vaccination Clinics in Klamath County, Click Here…

Get your vaccine and stay on top of the latest news regarding vaccinations here on BasinLife.com from Wynne Broadcasting. In cooperation with the Klamath County Health Department, HealthyKlamath.org, Sky Lakes Medical Center and others, this is the place for current information and upcoming Vaccination Clinics in Klamath County. UPCOMING VACCINATION...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Vacancy on KCC Board of Directors following resignation

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - A vacated seat on the Klamath Community College Board of Directors will be open to candidates in the 2023 election following the recent resignation of District 7 Representative Jason Flowers. In an announcement late last year, Flowers resigned his position due to new career opportunities that...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Rogue Valley activist groups gather in a 'water action community'

We have seen rain and snow fall this winter--a lot of it on the California side--but even the areas that are well above average are still officially in drought. That's just the way of our land: we have to be deliberate in planning our use of water. Two organizations in...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Medford School District responds to student fight near Hedrick Middle School

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford School District is responding today to a fight involving middle school students and police. Social media this week show a group of students attacking another student. The fight reportedly involves students from Hedrick Middle School and other schools. Medford School District (MSD) says today although the...
MEDFORD, OR
WWEEK

Medford’s Common Block Brewing Is Opening a Second Location in the Former Klamath Basin Brewing Space

Southern Oregon’s Common Block Brewing is reviving one of Oregon’s most unique breweries, which fell victim to the pandemic in 2021. The Medford business is opening a second location inside the former Klamath Basin Brewing facility about 80 miles east in Klamath Falls, just north of the California border. Operations at the restaurant and bar there ceased in November 2021, with the owners citing slowing sales, price increases and staffing issues as reasons for the closure.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Medford school board taking Position 4 applications to fill Starchvick vacancy

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford School District is looking for a new School Board member today. The Medford School District (MSD) says it will appoint a new Board member after Board Member Karen Starchvick resigned. The School Board recognized the vacancy for Position 4 at its meeting last night after Starchvick announced her resignation from the Board last week.
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Alerts

Common Block Brewing Company to Expand into Former Creamery Building

Klamath Falls, OR (January 30th, 2023) – Today, the Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA) publicly announced that Common Block Brewing Company will be expanding into Klamath Falls this year, taking over the former Creamery building for their new location. According to KCEDA, the development will soon begin renovations, with the goal to be fully operational by this summer. Common Block Brewing Company is an indoor outdoor restaurant and brewery located in ‘The Commons’ of downtown Medford. The family friendly brewpub serves lunch, dinner, appetizers, dessert, and brews, with a focus on having each of their locations be a gathering place which centers around building community, sharing ideas, crafting good beer, and enjoying fresh food. Additionally, their locations are popularly recognized for being a frequent destination where a wide variety of community events are held.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Warehouse fire reveals suspected cannabis processing lab

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a Butane Honey Oil cannabis laboratory was uncovered by a structure fire in Medford Monday. According to officials, JCSO was called to assist Medford Fire Department with a warehouse fire on Arnold Lane Monday afternoon. Minutes later, a detective spotted and...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Downtown Ashland's Gold and Gems Jewelry suffers theft, has incident on video

ASHLAND, Ore. -- Ashland police today are investigating a break-in at a longstanding business in Downtown Ashland. Ron Hansen owns Gold and Gems Fine Jewelry at the Ashland Plaza. He says his store experienced a break-in yesterday morning at 3:38am. Hansen has video that shows the suspect and the moment of impact when the store's display window was broken. Hansen says a suspect got away "with an undisclosed amount of jewelry."
ASHLAND, OR
Mount Shasta Herald

Yreka eyes Farm to Fork Market. Redding's April LaFrance opens Mount Shasta boutique hotel

Shoppers in search of local farm products or artisan crafts may want to keep downtown Yreka on their radar. Organizers are at work setting up a market space to feature local products often found at farmers markets and similar venues. The venture, known as the Farm to Fork Market, began last year with discussions with farmers market vendors and others about the idea of small farmers, artisans and similar groups coming together to begin working collaboratively toward a project that puts their products in front of consumers year-round.
YREKA, CA
thatoregonlife.com

This Oregon Tackle Shop Offers Some Of The Best Sandwiches Ever

For over 20 years, The Fishin’ Hole has been fishing and guiding the majestic upper Rogue River. It’s a great place to learn fly fishing, whether you’re an amateur or an expert. The shop also offers waders, boots, rods, and reels, as well as clothing for all seasons. If you’re interested in booking a trip with one of their guides, you can do so here. You’ll get everything you need to fish on the Rogue River on your heart pumping fishing adventure.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy