basinlife.com
Upcoming Vaccination Clinics in Klamath County, Click Here…
Get your vaccine and stay on top of the latest news regarding vaccinations here on BasinLife.com from Wynne Broadcasting. In cooperation with the Klamath County Health Department, HealthyKlamath.org, Sky Lakes Medical Center and others, this is the place for current information and upcoming Vaccination Clinics in Klamath County. UPCOMING VACCINATION...
Late Klamath Falls couple Pat and Terry Boyer provide generous financial support to Oregon Tech students
February 3, 2023, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Institute of Technology is honored to announce a generous gift from the Boyer Living Trust to support student-athlete scholarships and enhance funding of low-interest student loans through the Boyer Loan Fund at Oregon Tech. In the late 1940s, Patricia “Pat” and...
Klamath Falls News
Vacancy on KCC Board of Directors following resignation
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - A vacated seat on the Klamath Community College Board of Directors will be open to candidates in the 2023 election following the recent resignation of District 7 Representative Jason Flowers. In an announcement late last year, Flowers resigned his position due to new career opportunities that...
klcc.org
Rogue Valley activist groups gather in a 'water action community'
We have seen rain and snow fall this winter--a lot of it on the California side--but even the areas that are well above average are still officially in drought. That's just the way of our land: we have to be deliberate in planning our use of water. Two organizations in...
KDRV
Medford School District responds to student fight near Hedrick Middle School
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford School District is responding today to a fight involving middle school students and police. Social media this week show a group of students attacking another student. The fight reportedly involves students from Hedrick Middle School and other schools. Medford School District (MSD) says today although the...
WWEEK
Medford’s Common Block Brewing Is Opening a Second Location in the Former Klamath Basin Brewing Space
Southern Oregon’s Common Block Brewing is reviving one of Oregon’s most unique breweries, which fell victim to the pandemic in 2021. The Medford business is opening a second location inside the former Klamath Basin Brewing facility about 80 miles east in Klamath Falls, just north of the California border. Operations at the restaurant and bar there ceased in November 2021, with the owners citing slowing sales, price increases and staffing issues as reasons for the closure.
KDRV
Volunteers support Friends of the Animal Shelter after Jackson County does not renew its lease
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) will have to find a new place to call home after the Jackson County Department of Health and Human Services decided not to renew its lease. FOTAS’ lease is scheduled to expire in June of 2023. FOTAS, a...
KDRV
Medford school board taking Position 4 applications to fill Starchvick vacancy
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford School District is looking for a new School Board member today. The Medford School District (MSD) says it will appoint a new Board member after Board Member Karen Starchvick resigned. The School Board recognized the vacancy for Position 4 at its meeting last night after Starchvick announced her resignation from the Board last week.
UTILITY BILLING ONLINE CUSTOMER CHANGES – CHANGE OF SERVICE PROVIDERS
FEBRUARY 3, 2023 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR The City of Klamath Falls Utility Billing Division is transitioning to a different online provider. This change in online service providers requires our current online customers to sign up for a new online account. New online accounts must be set up prior to February 15th to continue to have the auto pay function.
KDRV
Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office identifies "suspicious death" as Medford woman
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says today a body found in West Medford belonged to 29-year-old Alyce Deann Patee. The office says detectives are investigating the case as a "suspicious death." The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says an autopsy by an Oregon State Police (OSP) forensic...
Common Block Brewing Company to Expand into Former Creamery Building
Klamath Falls, OR (January 30th, 2023) – Today, the Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA) publicly announced that Common Block Brewing Company will be expanding into Klamath Falls this year, taking over the former Creamery building for their new location. According to KCEDA, the development will soon begin renovations, with the goal to be fully operational by this summer. Common Block Brewing Company is an indoor outdoor restaurant and brewery located in ‘The Commons’ of downtown Medford. The family friendly brewpub serves lunch, dinner, appetizers, dessert, and brews, with a focus on having each of their locations be a gathering place which centers around building community, sharing ideas, crafting good beer, and enjoying fresh food. Additionally, their locations are popularly recognized for being a frequent destination where a wide variety of community events are held.
KTVL
Warehouse fire reveals suspected cannabis processing lab
MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a Butane Honey Oil cannabis laboratory was uncovered by a structure fire in Medford Monday. According to officials, JCSO was called to assist Medford Fire Department with a warehouse fire on Arnold Lane Monday afternoon. Minutes later, a detective spotted and...
KDRV
'Downtown Dan' receives a forever home after nearly 25 years of homelessness
MEDFORD, Ore. -- After nearly 25 years of homelessness, two and a half years in an Urban Campground, and working with Rogue Retreat for about four years, Dan Doty 'Downtown Dan' is receiving a forever home. Throughout the estimated four years, Doty believed he would not achieve the goal of...
KDRV
Downtown Ashland's Gold and Gems Jewelry suffers theft, has incident on video
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Ashland police today are investigating a break-in at a longstanding business in Downtown Ashland. Ron Hansen owns Gold and Gems Fine Jewelry at the Ashland Plaza. He says his store experienced a break-in yesterday morning at 3:38am. Hansen has video that shows the suspect and the moment of impact when the store's display window was broken. Hansen says a suspect got away "with an undisclosed amount of jewelry."
Mount Shasta Herald
Yreka eyes Farm to Fork Market. Redding's April LaFrance opens Mount Shasta boutique hotel
Shoppers in search of local farm products or artisan crafts may want to keep downtown Yreka on their radar. Organizers are at work setting up a market space to feature local products often found at farmers markets and similar venues. The venture, known as the Farm to Fork Market, began last year with discussions with farmers market vendors and others about the idea of small farmers, artisans and similar groups coming together to begin working collaboratively toward a project that puts their products in front of consumers year-round.
thatoregonlife.com
This Oregon Tackle Shop Offers Some Of The Best Sandwiches Ever
For over 20 years, The Fishin’ Hole has been fishing and guiding the majestic upper Rogue River. It’s a great place to learn fly fishing, whether you’re an amateur or an expert. The shop also offers waders, boots, rods, and reels, as well as clothing for all seasons. If you’re interested in booking a trip with one of their guides, you can do so here. You’ll get everything you need to fish on the Rogue River on your heart pumping fishing adventure.
KDRV
Former Eagle Point and Redmond Coach Seth Womack Heads Back to the Rogue Valley After Spending the Last Two Seasons in Missouri
After two years of coaching football in Missouri, Seth Womack is returning to Oregon. Womack, the former head coach at Eagle Point (2013-18) and Redmond (2019-20), has been hired as the coach at 5A Crater. He is replacing Berk Brown, who resigned to become the coach at Southern Oregon University.
kpic
44-year-old Jackson County man dies while in custody at Oregon State Penitentiary
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023, DOC reported Saturday. Duval was incarcerated at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and passed away at the facility, the report said. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State...
KDRV
Foster Manhunt: FBI, ties to Phoenix, car recovered from drive over embankment
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass police are working to find an attempted murder suspect tonight, and they're working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) met with the FBI today to develop leads to find 36-year-old attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek. GPPD...
Police find 10 pounds of meth during Klamath Falls traffic stop
During a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Oregon State Police troopers found 10 pounds of what they believe was methamphetamine inside an SUV.
