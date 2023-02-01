ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Police Are Getting Slower At Responding To Calls

Despite an increase in cash and staff, San Jose police are taking longer to respond to calls. The San Jose Police Department this year has 30 more street-ready officers and nearly $20 million more in its budget compared to last year. It still failed to respond to emergencies on time. When San Joseans call for help, they're waiting longer than ever -- a growing trend since 2018, data from the city auditor shows.
SAN JOSE, CA
Sunday Morning News Roundup

The city of San Francisco reached its full season of rainfall Saturday afternoon, according to a noted and respected Bay Area meteorologist. As of 2 p.m. Saturday, San Francisco received its full season's worth of rainfall, Jan Null, a certified consulting meteorologist with Golden Gate Weather Services, said Saturday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
13 people arrested in local anti-human trafficking operations

Numerous East Bay law enforcement agencies, working in collaboration with the Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, arrested 13 people during a weeklong statewide effort to recover survivors of human trafficking and apprehend their exploiters. As part of Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, task force partners conducted eight separate anti-human trafficking...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
1 Dead, 2 Injured In Stabbing, Shooting Early Thursday

SANTA ROSA (BCN) One person died and two others were severely injured in a stabbing and shooting early Thursday morning in Santa Rosa after an argument escalated into violence, police said. Santa Rosa police received a call from a hospital at 1:50 a.m. reporting three men, all in their 20s...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
Remember Us? | Campolindo Basketball Won’t Be Going Quietly

In Avenging Its First League Loss In Four Years, Campolindo Basketball Assured Rest Of NorCal That It Will Remain A Formidable Postseason Foe •. Nobody was out there saying the Campolindo basketball team was slipping. But for the first time in several seasons, the Cougars haven’t commanded the spotlight. They’ve...

