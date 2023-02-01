Despite an increase in cash and staff, San Jose police are taking longer to respond to calls. The San Jose Police Department this year has 30 more street-ready officers and nearly $20 million more in its budget compared to last year. It still failed to respond to emergencies on time. When San Joseans call for help, they're waiting longer than ever -- a growing trend since 2018, data from the city auditor shows.

