Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: How San Jose Mayor Will Tackle Trash, Homelessness And Crime
Like his late father who was a mailman, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said it's time to "deliver" solutions in America's 10th largest city - starting with the overflowing trash that's plagued San Jose streets. During his nearly two-hour inauguration Wednesday, San Jose's 66th mayor focused on three key areas...
SFGate
Power Outages Affect 4,500 Pg&E Customers On Peninsula, In South Bay, Due To High Winds
Nearly 4,500 PG&E customers are without power late Saturday evening due to high winds resulting from the rainstorm passing through the Bay Area. Most of the outages are in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. There is no estimated time as to when electricity will be restored to the affected...
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Police Are Getting Slower At Responding To Calls
Despite an increase in cash and staff, San Jose police are taking longer to respond to calls. The San Jose Police Department this year has 30 more street-ready officers and nearly $20 million more in its budget compared to last year. It still failed to respond to emergencies on time. When San Joseans call for help, they're waiting longer than ever -- a growing trend since 2018, data from the city auditor shows.
SFGate
Sunday Morning News Roundup
The city of San Francisco reached its full season of rainfall Saturday afternoon, according to a noted and respected Bay Area meteorologist. As of 2 p.m. Saturday, San Francisco received its full season's worth of rainfall, Jan Null, a certified consulting meteorologist with Golden Gate Weather Services, said Saturday night.
San Francisco sees huge jump in 'millionaire renters,' data shows
San Francisco had the biggest jump in the country.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Developer Accused Of Bribery Selling Former Bus Terminal In San Jose
A China-based real estate firm whose co-founder was recently arrested in connection with a bribery scheme is selling off a premier residential development site in San Jose, while the fate of two others is still unclear. The former Greyhound bus station site at 70 S. Almaden Ave. in downtown San...
SFGate
13 people arrested in local anti-human trafficking operations
Numerous East Bay law enforcement agencies, working in collaboration with the Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, arrested 13 people during a weeklong statewide effort to recover survivors of human trafficking and apprehend their exploiters. As part of Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, task force partners conducted eight separate anti-human trafficking...
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
39-year-old kayaker who went missing on Tomales Bay found dead
Clinton Yoshio Koga, of Brentwood, had been fishing with friends on the day of his disappearance.
40-year-old San Francisco vegetarian restaurant is closing this week
One of the oldest vegetarian restaurants in SF, Ananda Fuara gained a following for dishes like the "neatloaf" sandwich.
SFGate
Special Operations Police Officer Shot In Standoff With Suspect Who Allegedly Fled Traffic Stop
A San Jose police officer was shot Saturday night and sustained an injury that was not life threatening. The shooting took place at a residence on the 800-block of Sinbad Avenue, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department, which noted the information is preliminary and the investigation on-going.
SFGate
1 Dead, 2 Injured In Stabbing, Shooting Early Thursday
SANTA ROSA (BCN) One person died and two others were severely injured in a stabbing and shooting early Thursday morning in Santa Rosa after an argument escalated into violence, police said. Santa Rosa police received a call from a hospital at 1:50 a.m. reporting three men, all in their 20s...
Paris bar from World’s 50 Best list to pop up in San Francisco
Little Red Door does "farm to glass" cocktails.
Only two Bay Area restaurants ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat
Spoiler: San Francisco restaurants were not included in this ranking.
SFGate
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty...
SFGate
Remember Us? | Campolindo Basketball Won’t Be Going Quietly
In Avenging Its First League Loss In Four Years, Campolindo Basketball Assured Rest Of NorCal That It Will Remain A Formidable Postseason Foe •. Nobody was out there saying the Campolindo basketball team was slipping. But for the first time in several seasons, the Cougars haven’t commanded the spotlight. They’ve...
