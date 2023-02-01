ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Admits Crucial Missed Call in Bulls vs. Clippers Game

By Joey Linn
DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls were rightfully upset at this non-call vs. the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers and Chicago Bulls played a tightly contested game on Tuesday night, and it came down to the final few possessions. The Bulls blew several opportunities to win this game, but they were also on the wrong end of a badly missed call that would have given DeMar DeRozan a chance to give Chicago the lead with less the one minute remaining.

Spinning on Reggie Jackson in the post with 40 seconds to go in the game, DeRozan lost his footing and missed the shot. He was visibly upset at the no-call, and expressed even more frustration after the game. According to the NBA's Last Two Minute Report , DeRozan was rightfully upset, and Jackson should have been whistled for a foul.

After the game, DeRozan said, "I got fouled. What went wrong is that they didn't call it. Simple as that. It's frustrating. Being in that situation, I don't wanna settle for the jump shot. As soon as I spin, his arm was reaching in and I couldn't fully spin. I don't know, it don't make no sense to me. I try to be aggressive, try to get downhill, and clearly it was a foul. It just sucks that you wake up tomorrow and read the last two minute report, and something else will be missed that possibly could've cost us the game. That's the more frustrating part."

DeRozan was rightfully upset, as that was a brutal missed call in such a close game.

