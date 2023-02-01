Report: LA Clippers Watching Raptors Fred VanVleet Closely

The LA Clippers are reportedly fans of Fred VanVleet

For what seems to be an eternity, the LA Clippers have been more and more linked to Fred VanVleet. What was once considered a possibility, is suddenly becoming more and more of a reality - the LA Clippers are reportedly fans of VanVleet.

According to a report by Michael Grange of Sportsnet , the LA Clippers have been watching Fred VanVleet closely and are fans of his. There have been numerous reports from numerous outlets now that the Clippers are interested in Fred VanVleet, and that Kawhi Leonard would welcome a point guard. Oftentimes, where there's smoke, there's fire, and there's starting to become far too much smoke with the Clippers and VanVleet.

As it stands, the Toronto Raptors are currently six games under .500, six games out of a playoff spot, and one game out of the play-in. Their next few games before the trade deadline are against the following: Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, and San Antonio Spurs.

It's impossible for the Toronto Raptors to have a winning record by the February 9 trade deadline. The silver lining is that they have the 25th hardest schedule remaining in the NBA. The Toronto Raptors will have some tough decisions to make before that date, and the LA Clippers among other teams will definitely be watching very closely.

Related Articles

Report: LA Clippers Interested in Kyle Lowry Trade

Kawhi Leonard Gives Incredible Answer About Recent Dominance

Doc Rivers Reveals True Feelings on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For Paul George Trade