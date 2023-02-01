Read full article on original website
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Middleburg restaurants cited for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Office Depot is Closing More Stores in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Nonprofit Bail Project expands efforts to Jacksonville as it works to end mass incarceration
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A national nonprofit working to end mass incarceration expanded its reach to Jacksonville. The Bail Project helps low-income defendants pay bail and get out of the county’s pre-trial detention facility. The Bail Project’s new Jacksonville branch is the nonprofit’s third location in Florida.
JHA approves two new projects that it says will address Jacksonville’s need for affordable housing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Housing Authority Board of Commissioners said it recently approved two development projects with two different local developers that will add new single-family and townhome units to meet the city’s growing need for affordable housing. With the first project, Chase Properties will build 102...
Brightest stars: 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards winners
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On a night honoring outstanding achievements by African Americans in Jacksonville and its surrounding communities, the newest members of an elite class were announced. Eight winners were selected at the 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards at the Wilson Center for the Arts on the Campus of FSCJ...
Honorable Roberto Arias retiring after serving nearly 30 years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A special retirement ceremony was held Thursday for the Honorable Roberto Arias, who is retiring after serving as a Duval County judge for nearly 30 years. There were lots of laughs and emotional moments as his colleagues honored him during a sendoff in Courtroom 406 at...
Shooter targets man sitting in car at Southside apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 40s was found shot to death in a car at the Oasis Club Apartments Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses told JSO just before 2:30 p.m. they saw a man in a white shirt and blue jeans, who looked to be about 5′10 and 170 pounds, get out of a red car, walk up to a man sitting in a SUV and start shooting him.
Annual ‘Donna Marathon’ weekend kicks off Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It will be a weekend full of running in Jacksonville. The annual Donna Marathon weekend kicks off Friday and ends Sunday. This year’s theme of the race weekend is “Destination Donna,” which is celebrating Donna marathon weekend as a beautiful destination race inviting both locals and visitors to the city of Jacksonville and The Beaches to celebrate breast cancer survivorship.
Man fatally shot in argument in Pinecrest subdivision, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was fatally shot in the abdomen during an argument with another man at Guardian and Thunderbolt drives in the Pinecrest subdivision, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area of the...
Furry fun events with Forever Vets
February 10th - Puppy Bowl 2023 CENTRAL PET RESORT ONLY --- https://fb.me/e/2BggTPW5A. Hosted on February 10th 2023 at the Furever Vets Central - Pet Resort ONLY. - Dog event *any age is welcome - we can offer different sized groups*. - Drop off begins at 7:00am, pick up ends at...
Jacksonville Beach one of deadliest beaches in U.S., travel blog finds
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Florida has 7 of the 10 deadliest beaches in America, which includes Jacksonville Beach, according to the travel site “Travel Lens.”. The website says Jacksonville Beach is ranked seventh in the nation. These findings aren’t just based on shark bites. The blog, however, did...
Flagler Health+ plans to join UF Health
Flagler Health+ on Thursday announced it plans to become a part of UF Health later this year. Flagler Health+ and UF Health, the University of Florida’s academic health center, said they have entered into “an exclusive, non-binding letter of intent to develop plans to transform health care delivery in the region.”
80 years later: Military chaplains who sacrificed lives for fellow service members honored at Jacksonville ceremony
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a story of sacrifice and selflessness. Eighty years ago Friday, the sinking of a military ship — as devastating as it was — brought out the best qualities in at least four of the passengers onboard. And the legacy of their heroic acts continues on.
Guns, Drugs & Gangs: An inside look at how Jacksonville police address violent crime
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fighting violent crime with aggressive tactics, advanced technology and inter-agency information sharing, Jacksonville law enforcement strategies are netting large numbers of arrests and case leads. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters believes high-tech, targeted crime fighting will help reduce violence as the city struggles with a high number...
Jacksonville police seek woman after robbery at Truist bank in Regency
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bank robber, who acted as though she was a customer, entered a bank in Regency on Thursday afternoon and demanded money from a teller, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Shivers, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers responded to the Truist bank on...
News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer: Creekside moves up as district tournament week winds down
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer rankings will be published every Thursday during the regular season. Records are through Feb. 1 games. 1. (1) Bartram Trail (15-0-2, Class 7A) Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Beachside, Bishop Moore, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Gulf Breeze, Lakeland Christian, PK Yonge, Ponte...
Crash seriously injures 2 children on Moncrief Road near Golfair Boulevard: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least three people including children are in serious condition Saturday after a traffic accident involving a truck and car at Moncrief Road and Golfair Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. According to JSO, a truck was...
Stop the stock with brand building photography
Stylez (DeVaughn) with TEI is a Jacksonville native and a photographer who’s extremely passionate about photography and capturing a person’s story. DeVaughn prides itself on excellent service, artistic creativity and displaying images in a way that gives a total stranger a good idea of what to expect prior to their actual interaction with you or your business. The photos that DeVaughn creates are just different from other photographers in that they’re so vivid and you can actually feel immersed in the photo. Some of his clients are Explore Jax Urban Core with Yollie, Simply Ke’Say, Hashtag Realty, J. Nicole Clark Virtual Assistant, Studio 76, and Nothin But a E-Thang (ET from 1010xl). His work can be found on Instagram and all booking is done at www.JNicoleClark.com.
Family relieved to learn man suspected in teen’s hit-and-run death in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Jacksonville teenager, who was killed September 2021 in a hit-and-run on his way to take the ACT at Riverside High School, appears to finally be getting some answers. More than a year after the death of Michael “Prince” Walton, 17, his family...
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes on Main Street Bridge reopened after crash with injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All lanes have reopened on the Main Street Bridge after a crash with injuries closed northbound lanes Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unclear. No further...
Deadly crash blocks lanes of State Road 19 in Palatka
A deadly crash Thursday night blocked all lanes of State Road 19 near the intersection of East Pinellas Street in Palatka, according to authorities. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in the crash and others were injured. At about 7 p.m., police said the scene was expected to be active for several hours.
26-year-old dies after SUV overturns, collides with tree in Orange Park
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was killed Saturday night after losing control of a vehicle while driving in Orange Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said just before 6 p.m., the driver was traveling south on Doctors Lakes Drive near Admirals Walk Drive East in a Ford Escape when for unknown reasons he lost control of the SUV, veered off the road, overturned and hit a tree.
