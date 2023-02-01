ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Brightest stars: 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards winners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On a night honoring outstanding achievements by African Americans in Jacksonville and its surrounding communities, the newest members of an elite class were announced. Eight winners were selected at the 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards at the Wilson Center for the Arts on the Campus of FSCJ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Honorable Roberto Arias retiring after serving nearly 30 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A special retirement ceremony was held Thursday for the Honorable Roberto Arias, who is retiring after serving as a Duval County judge for nearly 30 years. There were lots of laughs and emotional moments as his colleagues honored him during a sendoff in Courtroom 406 at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Shooter targets man sitting in car at Southside apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 40s was found shot to death in a car at the Oasis Club Apartments Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses told JSO just before 2:30 p.m. they saw a man in a white shirt and blue jeans, who looked to be about 5′10 and 170 pounds, get out of a red car, walk up to a man sitting in a SUV and start shooting him.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Annual ‘Donna Marathon’ weekend kicks off Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It will be a weekend full of running in Jacksonville. The annual Donna Marathon weekend kicks off Friday and ends Sunday. This year’s theme of the race weekend is “Destination Donna,” which is celebrating Donna marathon weekend as a beautiful destination race inviting both locals and visitors to the city of Jacksonville and The Beaches to celebrate breast cancer survivorship.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man fatally shot in argument in Pinecrest subdivision, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was fatally shot in the abdomen during an argument with another man at Guardian and Thunderbolt drives in the Pinecrest subdivision, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area of the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Furry fun events with Forever Vets

February 10th - Puppy Bowl 2023 CENTRAL PET RESORT ONLY --- https://fb.me/e/2BggTPW5A. Hosted on February 10th 2023 at the Furever Vets Central - Pet Resort ONLY. - Dog event *any age is welcome - we can offer different sized groups*. - Drop off begins at 7:00am, pick up ends at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Flagler Health+ plans to join UF Health

Flagler Health+ on Thursday announced it plans to become a part of UF Health later this year. Flagler Health+ and UF Health, the University of Florida’s academic health center, said they have entered into “an exclusive, non-binding letter of intent to develop plans to transform health care delivery in the region.”
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Guns, Drugs & Gangs: An inside look at how Jacksonville police address violent crime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fighting violent crime with aggressive tactics, advanced technology and inter-agency information sharing, Jacksonville law enforcement strategies are netting large numbers of arrests and case leads. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters believes high-tech, targeted crime fighting will help reduce violence as the city struggles with a high number...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Stop the stock with brand building photography

Stylez (DeVaughn) with TEI is a Jacksonville native and a photographer who’s extremely passionate about photography and capturing a person’s story. DeVaughn prides itself on excellent service, artistic creativity and displaying images in a way that gives a total stranger a good idea of what to expect prior to their actual interaction with you or your business. The photos that DeVaughn creates are just different from other photographers in that they’re so vivid and you can actually feel immersed in the photo. Some of his clients are Explore Jax Urban Core with Yollie, Simply Ke’Say, Hashtag Realty, J. Nicole Clark Virtual Assistant, Studio 76, and Nothin But a E-Thang (ET from 1010xl). His work can be found on Instagram and all booking is done at www.JNicoleClark.com.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Deadly crash blocks lanes of State Road 19 in Palatka

A deadly crash Thursday night blocked all lanes of State Road 19 near the intersection of East Pinellas Street in Palatka, according to authorities. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in the crash and others were injured. At about 7 p.m., police said the scene was expected to be active for several hours.
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

26-year-old dies after SUV overturns, collides with tree in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was killed Saturday night after losing control of a vehicle while driving in Orange Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said just before 6 p.m., the driver was traveling south on Doctors Lakes Drive near Admirals Walk Drive East in a Ford Escape when for unknown reasons he lost control of the SUV, veered off the road, overturned and hit a tree.
ORANGE PARK, FL

