Bolingbrook, IL

Bolingbrook High School could see end of longtime JROTC program

By Shardaa Gray
 3 days ago

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) – Time is running out for a southwest suburban high school that's trying to save a beloved program which is in danger of shutting down.

The leader of the program is leaving and they can't find anyone to replace him. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray has the story.

At Bolingbrook High School, 85 students participate in the Air Force Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) program. It's been a part of the high school since 1975.

Cadets Melanie Ramirez and Alex Moreno said it's more than just a class that gets students out of P.E.

"We have our drill team," Moreno said. "We have a bunch of clubs, rocket clubs, model rocketry...You can't find that anywhere else."

"It helps students become better citizens, better leaders and it teaches them responsibility, discipline, and it teaches you life skills that are very necessary for life beyond high school," Ramirez said.

The school is in jeopardy of losing the program. It was put on probation by Headquarters Air Force JROTC because they only have one instructor, Master Sgt. Tim Sinnaeve, who is retiring this year.

"We've been here for 47 years," Sinnaeve said. "Been a part of the Bolingbrook community, part of the high school for that long and continuously received the highest ratings on our evaluations every year. So it's a very, very strong cadet corps."

The school is having a hard time trying to replace Sinnaeve. It if doesn't, the program won't exist for the next school year. It can't just be anyone. They need to meet certain JROTC requirements.

But since President Joe Biden recently signed the National Defense Authorization Act for the fiscal year 2023, Sinnaeve said it's opened the door to more prospects.

"It will now allow veterans who have served at least eight years and separated within the last five years to apply for instructor duty," Sinnaeve said. "And also allow current Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard members to apply for instructor duty."

The district said it initially had until March to fill both positions, but that deadline has been extended until April.

It's also not just Bolingbrook High School that needs to find an instructor. Sinnaeve said 160 JROTC programs across the country are struggling to fill positions.

