ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

At least one still at large after suspected carjackers strike ISP troopers off Dan Ryan

By Sabrina Franza
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWEpr_0kZM6lWe00

Illinois state trooper thrown from car by carjackers in stolen BMW 02:02

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows the moment an Illinois state trooper was thrown from the top of a stolen car near the Dan Ryan Expressway late on Tuesday afternoon.

At least one of the thieves was still on the run a day later.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke Wednesday with the owner of the stolen car - a rideshare driver who was carjacked at gunpoint by their own passengers.

Again, at least one of those passengers is still out there, and thus, the driver did not want to speak with us on camera.

The shocking video was taken right off the Dan Ryan, at 47th Street and Wentworth Avenue. The rideshare driver's BMW appears – but the car was not being driven by its owner.

Their two passengers carjacked the car, and held a gun to the driver's head.

At 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, troopers from the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group were conducting a saturation patrol on the Dan Ryan near 47th Street. They spotted the black BMW, which had been reported carjacked and stolen at 4 p.m.

The car's plate had been picked up on a license plate reader camera.

State police already knew the suspects were armed and dangerous, sources said. While a dash camera recorded, troopers tried to break the window of the stolen BMW after the offenders would not roll it down while stopped in the middle of traffic Tuesday afternoon.

To the left of the stolen car, a semi-trailer truck pulled away – making room for the BMW to escape. In the process, it knocked down two state troopers – one of whom was thrown off the hood and ended up rolling through the air.

The car didn't get far. Chicago Police caught up with the BMW in the 4100 block of South Federal Street – where it crashed into a tree.

Police arrested one person – a juvenile. As of Wednesday, there were still no other arrests.

On Tuesday night, police said they were looking for two other offenders. We are still trying to clarify if that is the case.

Both of the troopers who were injured are expected to make a full recovery.

The victim who was carjacked told CBS 2 they are just happy to have gotten out of the car alive.

Comments / 11

law abiding
3d ago

Somehow someone is going to have to make some people mad and quit showing favoritism by not prosecuting and throwing their butts in jail. Don’t care if their juveniles your old enough to do the crime then get big boy punishment

Reply
11
Randy Reader
3d ago

ok now charge them as adults or keep on chasing them down in future in another stolen car

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

9 years for driver who killed physician while fleeing Chicago police traffic stop in River North

Chicago — Nearly six years after he fled from Chicago police in River North and crashed into a taxi, killing a Wisconsin doctor, Ammar Hussain has been sentenced to prison. In a deal with prosecutors that allowed the 32-year-old to avoid a first-degree murder conviction, Hussain pleaded guilty to reckless homicide before Judge James Obbish on January 26, according to court records. Obbish handed him a nine-year sentence.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for robbers who targeted rideshare drivers on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police issued a warning late Friday about four rideshare drivers who were robbed or carjacked in one day.The robberies all happened on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Far South Side's West Pullman and Riverdale neighborhoods.Police said in each incident, the robbers instructed the rideshare drivers to drive them to a destination – at which point the robbers pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded their money or the car.The specific times and locations on Jan. 26 were:12700 block of South Sangamon Street, midnight.900 block of East 131st Street, 4:45 a.m.13200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, 8:23 a.m.600 block of East 131st Street, 3:50 p.m.The suspects are males between 17 and 25 years old.Anyone with information should call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man charged in two separate robberies on West Side last year

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with robbing two other men in separate incidents last year. The Bureau of Counterterrorism arrested Brandon Walton, 31, in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in Little Village on Thursday.He was positively identified as the person who, on March 24 around 2 a.m., forcefully took property from a 37-year-old man while on a CTA platform, in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue.Walton is also charged in connection to robbing another man on May 7 around 4:45 a.m., in the 500 block of South Pulaski Road.He was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of robbery. Walton is scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday. No further information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Second man charged with murdering restaurant manager during a robbery in the Loop

Chicago — Prosecutors on Friday charged a second man with murdering a restaurant manager in the Loop as the victim returned home from work in September. Prosecutors said Darnell Rawls, 25, fled to Kentucky after he and his cousin, Anthony, beat, stabbed, and robbed Michael Byrnes on September 6. Anthony Rawls was charged in the case last year.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Probation for woman who vandalized memorial to fallen CPD Officer Ella French

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The woman who vandalized a memorial to slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French has been sentenced to probation.Anna Kochakian, 27, posted a video showing her removing a picture of Officer French from a wreath reading "Back the Blue" at the Thompson Center downtown, crumpling the picture up, and throwing it on the floor.It happened two weeks after French was shot and killed on Aug. 7, 2021, in West Englewood, and one day after French was laid to rest.In February of last year, after a complete investigation, Illinois State Police obtained an arrest warrant for Kochakian.State police noted that when Kochakian was arrested by Chicago Police, officers used the handcuffs that belonged to Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., who was shot and wounded in the same incident in which French was killed.Kochakian initially faced felony criminal damage charges. But prosecutors let her plead guilty to a misdemeanor in exchange for two years' probation and 100 hours of community service.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man killed in drive-by shooting on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting on the city's West Side early Saturday morning.The shooting happened in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street around 1:23 a.m.Police say the victim, 41, was sitting inside his vehicle when he was shot by an unidentified suspect riding in a silver sedan. The sedan fled eastbound on Lexington after the shooting, police said. The victim suffered multiple shots to the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in listed in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Four people injured when CTA bus gets hit by car, plows into Roseland currency exchange

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were hurt – one of them seriously – when a car hit a Chicago Transit Authority bus that in turn slammed into a currency exchange in the Roseland neighborhood Friday night.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the bus remained lodged inside the currency exchange at 11055 S. Michigan Ave. as of 10 p.m. We are told there may be some concerns about the structural integrity of the building, which was why the bus had not yet been removed. CTA supervisors were still on the scene surveying the damage at 10 p.m. Police said the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aurora man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO - An Aurora man was charged in a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2021. Illinois State Police say Giovanni Adams, 32, was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a crash where someone was injured and killed. One person was killed and...
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lake Villa head-on crash kills one, leaves another critically injured

LAKE VILLA, Ill. - One person was killed and another was critically injured in a head-on crash in Lake Villa Friday night. The Lake County Sheriff's office says a 74-year-old man driving a GMC Acadia northbound on Route 59 veered into the southbound lanes and stuck a Kia Sorento head-on just before 10 p.m.
LAKE VILLA, IL
CBS Chicago

Delivery driver shot, robbed in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was shot and robbed in Humboldt Park Thursday night. Police said just before 10 p.m., the 40-year-old driver was delivering food, near Iowa Street and Central Park Avenue, when another man approached him and demanded his property at gunpoint. There was a struggle. The robber took the driver's money and cell phone before shooting him in the legs. The driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police warn of strongarm robberies on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about multiple violent robberies on the near North Side.So far, there have been multiple reports of robberies at these locations: on Oak Street near State and on State Street near Ohio.In each case, the robber approaches from behind and hits the victim in the head. Then, while they're down, the robber takes the victim's things and runs off.Police are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD sergeant seen in jail beating video was also involved in wrong raid, body-slamming

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators have uncovered a disturbing past for a Chicago Police officer involved in a violent jail beating.The officer, Jerald Williams, has been involved in several violent incidents that have cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and counting – of which the beating was only one. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday, not only is Williams still a member of the Chicago Police Department, but he has been promoted to sergeant in recent years.We first showed you the video earlier this week. It was recorded in May 2019 at the South Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang

WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

An 80-year-old recovering from surgery fought and shot a home invader on the Northwest Side, prosecutors say

Chicago — An 80-year-old man recovering from prostate surgery fought and shot a home invader who broke into his Chicago home this week, leaving the 13-time felon in critical condition, officials said. The tenacious octogenarian also fired a shot that left a graze wound on a second home invader’s head. Prosecutors said the victim did not know the offenders.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
143K+
Followers
32K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy