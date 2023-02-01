ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPD warn of more car thefts in South Loop parking garages

By Jeramie Bizzle
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Chicago police warn of more car thefts in South Loop parking garages 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are issuing another warning to drivers Wednesday following more car thefts in South Loop.

They say three more have occurred during the month of January on Wells Street – adding to the previous 15 thefts dating back to December .

Police say the suspect(s) would break the driver or passenger side windows with an unknown object before entering and taking possession of the vehicle or property from inside.

The latest incidents happened at the following locations:

  • 800 block of S. Wells Street on January 27, 2023, at 4 p.m.
  • 800 block of S. Wells Street on January 29, 2023, at 8 a.m.
  • 800 block of S. Wells Street on January 30, 2023, at 6 p.m.

Police were unable to provide any descriptions of the suspect(s) in the thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area 3 at 312- 744-8263.

fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn of thieves breaking into North Side homes for jewelry

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning North Side residents of recent home burglaries where jewelry was stolen. In each incident, police say the offenders forced their way into the homes and targeted jewelry for theft. The offenders then fled the scene with the stolen property. The crimes happened at the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Catalytic converter marking event happening today on Lower West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a problem we've been telling you about for months. Thieves stealing catalytic converters to sell for scraps. Today city leaders want to help make sure this doesn't happen to you. Alderman Byron Shigcho-Lopez and the Chicago Police Department are working together to spray-paint and register catalytic converters. It all starts this morning at 9 at Telolopan Muffler's and Brakes near 21st and Ashland Avenue in the Lower West Side. The event is free for all registered vehicle owners. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County ME identifies man fatally shot sitting in car on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in a car in Austin on the West Side. Orlando Ware, 41, was in the vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for robbers who targeted rideshare drivers on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police issued a warning late Friday about four rideshare drivers who were robbed or carjacked in one day.The robberies all happened on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Far South Side's West Pullman and Riverdale neighborhoods.Police said in each incident, the robbers instructed the rideshare drivers to drive them to a destination – at which point the robbers pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded their money or the car.The specific times and locations on Jan. 26 were:12700 block of South Sangamon Street, midnight.900 block of East 131st Street, 4:45 a.m.13200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, 8:23 a.m.600 block of East 131st Street, 3:50 p.m.The suspects are males between 17 and 25 years old.Anyone with information should call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

9 years for driver who killed physician while fleeing Chicago police traffic stop in River North

Chicago — Nearly six years after he fled from Chicago police in River North and crashed into a taxi, killing a Wisconsin doctor, Ammar Hussain has been sentenced to prison. In a deal with prosecutors that allowed the 32-year-old to avoid a first-degree murder conviction, Hussain pleaded guilty to reckless homicide before Judge James Obbish on January 26, according to court records. Obbish handed him a nine-year sentence.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man robbed Rogers Park convenience store 3 times, prosecutors say

Chicago — A Rogers Park man who robbed a local convenience store three times since late November was identified after Chicago police used surveillance footage to track him from the store to his apartment building after two of the hold-ups, prosecutors said this week. Romero Wilson, 24, was charged...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man charged in two separate robberies on West Side last year

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with robbing two other men in separate incidents last year. The Bureau of Counterterrorism arrested Brandon Walton, 31, in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in Little Village on Thursday.He was positively identified as the person who, on March 24 around 2 a.m., forcefully took property from a 37-year-old man while on a CTA platform, in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue.Walton is also charged in connection to robbing another man on May 7 around 4:45 a.m., in the 500 block of South Pulaski Road.He was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of robbery. Walton is scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday. No further information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Investigation underway after fire at Far South Side restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A restaurant inside a strip mall in Washington Heights is damaged after a fire Sunday just after midnight. Smoke was seen pouring out of Joy's Seafood and Steak, in the 9500 block of South Halsted Street around 12:19 a.m. The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire.No injuries were reported.  Chicago fire officials are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged in pair of armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in two armed robberies that occurred minutes apart last December on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 17-year-old allegedly robbed a 51-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 28 in the 1900 block of North Kildare Avenue in Hermosa, police said. Less than a half hour later, he robbed a 41-year-old man at gunpoint in the 4300 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Belmont Gardens, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man killed in drive-by shooting on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting on the city's West Side early Saturday morning.The shooting happened in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street around 1:23 a.m.Police say the victim, 41, was sitting inside his vehicle when he was shot by an unidentified suspect riding in a silver sedan. The sedan fled eastbound on Lexington after the shooting, police said. The victim suffered multiple shots to the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in listed in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

William Nevinger: Missing Chicago boy last seen on far North Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy last seen a week ago. William Nevinger was last seen Jan. 27, 2023, in the 1100 block of W. Farwell Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Police say he was wearing a white t-shirt, a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in Gresham home after bullet broke through window

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old man was hit by gunfire inside a home in Gresham Friday night. Police say, just after 11:30 p.m., a bullet from outside shattered the window of a residence in the 7900 block of South May Street and hit the victim in the neck. The victim was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot during fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 47-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday morning. Police say the victim was engaged in an argument with a man she knew outside in the 5300 block of West Madison Street around 8:50 a.m. During the argument the man...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man threatened while unloading car on North Side fires shots at suspect

CHICAGO - A man unloading his car in Albany Park fired shots at a man who began threatening him Thursday night. Police say the 29-year-old victim was outside his car in the 4200 block of North Whipple Street around 10:20 p.m. when an unknown man began threatening him and implying he had a gun.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

