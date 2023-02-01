Meet Benji Headswift, who designed Montana Grizzlies' Native American logo for N7 games

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanarightnow.com
Bill Speltz: Robin Selvig Court perfect salute for the Pride of Montana
Spewing sports statistics from the past is about as captivating as watching reruns of "Wagon Train" on cable television. I should know since I tune in late at night. That old black-and-white cowboy show helps me get to sleep when I'm stewing about some silly thing that never seems as important by morning.
montanarightnow.com
Billings West girls roll to 58-25 win over Bozeman
BILLINGS--Billings West came into this matchup as one of the top teams in all of AA, looking to keep their momentum going. Junior forward Sidney Pierce also ranks in the top five in all of girls' AA, a matchup to look for on the glass tonight. It didn't take long...
montanarightnow.com
'For the bison and for our people': CSKT marks one year since regaining control, management of the Bison Range
ST. IGNATIUS — Standing at the tallest point on the Bison Range, Willie Stevens squinted through a pair of binoculars at a wildlife world on the move. The sun shone bright and blue sky replaced a freezing January morning fog on the valley floor as Stevens, a full-time Range maintenance foreman, looked down toward his hometown of St. Ignatius. The white-capped Mission Mountains towered in the background.
montanarightnow.com
Collaboration of Missoula nonprofits, city and home seller leads to affordable homes
A collaboration between two Missoula nonprofits, the city and federal governments and a private homeowner will result in the creation of four permanently affordable homes on a parcel of land in a centrally located neighborhood. And at least one longtime Missoulian, a teacher in her 60s who has seen the...
montanarightnow.com
Semi-truck carrying cattle rolls over on I-90 near Manhattan
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A semi-truck rollover had part of I-90 between Logan and Manhattan closed Friday. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports dispatch received a report of the rollover near mile marker 284 around 10:45 am. Traffic heading east was partially blocked by the truck which was carrying a load...
Comments / 0