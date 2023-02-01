February is Black History Month, where we honor and recognize the important contributions the Black community has made in our city. Some great ways to honor this month are by supporting local Black-owned businesses, embracing and enjoying culture by learning about noteworthy figures in history, watching films and listening to music created by Black artists, as well as visiting important historical locations around Wilmington. Support can be shown from the comfort of your home by donating to Black organizations and charities online as well.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO